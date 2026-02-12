KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors Announces Additional Senior Hires, with Bob Foresman joining as a Vice Chairman

- This Strengthens KingsRock's Business, across Geographies and Industries



NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC, an independent global advisory firm, announced today the continuation of its growth, with a series of new senior hires. This expansion aims to accelerate the growth of our capital solutions and corporate finance business, across industries, geographies, and capital structures.

We are pleased to welcome Bob Foresman as our new Vice Chairman, based in New York. Bob is a veteran banker with a four-decade career in New York, Moscow, and Kiev, having served as Vice Chairman of UBS, following roles as country head for Barclays and Deputy Chairman of Renaissance Capital. Bob serves as a Director for several private and public companies, including Miami Steel, Noventiq, Centurion Acquisition Corp, and Twelve Seas Investment Company III. Bob is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a graduate of Harvard University and Bucknell University.



With Bob coming on board, we anticipate further strategic announcements enhancing our franchise in the US as well as Eastern Europe and Eurasia.



We are also pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in the US and EMEA as Managing Directors, with further expansion planned:

John Bishop Houston

John has extensive experience in the energy industry, including corporate finance, private capital, corporate development, financial leadership, and energy specific fund management. In addition to extensive experience in energy investment banking, John recently served as the CFO and Corporate Development Officer for GFI Oil and Gas, joining publicly-listed Salamander Energy upon its acquisition of GFI.





Guillaume du Cheyron Paris

Guillaume is a specialist in Debt Capital Markets and M&A with over 25 years of international experience. His background includes a tenure as Head of High Yield Bond Origination and Execution for Asia at Deutsche Bank. Passionate about innovation, Guillaume is also an active investor in the French fintech and healthcare sectors.





Vikas NandaHamburg

Vikas is a private credit specialist with 20 years of international experience in structured equity solutions. Vikas has a robust track record over multiple credit cycles working for leading credit funds and financial institutions such as P Capital Partners, H.I.G. Bayside Capital, RBS, and Bear Stearns.





Laurent QuelinLondon

Laurent has over 20 years of project and asset finance, structuring and investment experience in the natural resources, infrastructure, shipping and energy industries. After ten years at Credit Suisse in London and New York, Laurent spent six years at Chenavari Financial Group as a senior portfolio manager.





Jane Wild London and SE Asia

Jane specializes in private credit origination, structuring and matched distribution across complex, cross-border transactions. She has over 15 years of experience across structured finance, private credit, and special situations, having held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, and Union Bancaire Privée.





In addition, Yulia Rovnova, a veteran of the Debt Capital Markets team at Deutsche Bank, has joined as a Vice President based in Abu Dhabi.

About KingsRock:



KingsRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of over 50 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 125 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring deep industry knowledge and decades of deal making experience.

