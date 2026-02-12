Anzeige
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A2QQQ4 | ISIN: SE0015658570
Novakand Pharma AB: Novakand Pharma applies for Nasdaq's approval of continued listing of the combined company post a completed reverse takeover with SVF Vaccines

Novakand Pharma AB (publ) ("Novakand" or "the Company") has previously reported that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of SVF Vaccines AB ("SVF") for a reverse takeover (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is, among other things, subject to Nasdaq's approval of the combined company for continued listing and the Company today announces that the application has been filed to Nasdaq.

On February 6, 2026, Novakand reported that the Company had entered into an a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of SVF concerning a reverse takeover. The proposed Transaction suggests that Novakand acquires all shares in SVF through an issue in kind (Sv. apportemission), where payment will be made in the form of newly issued shares in Novakand.

Per Nasdaq's rulebook, the Transaction will mean that Novakand undergoes substantial changes post the Transaction and therefor requires a new listing process. According to the share purchase agreement, the completion of the Transaction is therefore conditional upon, amongst other things, Nasdaq's approval of the combined company for the continued listing. The Company today announces that the application to Nasdaq has been submitted.

The Transaction is also conditional upon approval of the Transaction from an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Novakand and receipt of regulatory approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. A description of the combined company's business will be provided on Novakand's website well in advance of the EGM. For more information about the Transaction, please refer to the press release issued by the Company on February 6, 2026.

In addition, the Company announces that going forward the Company's regulatory press releases, including financial reports, will only be released in Swedish.

About Novakand Pharma AB
Novakand Pharma is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action. The stock is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at: certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

For further information:
Visit the companies' websites at: www.novakand.com and www.svfvaccines.com
or contact: ir@novakand.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
