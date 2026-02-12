Anzeige
WKN: 859386 | ISIN: FR0000130577 | Ticker-Symbol: PU4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
Publicis Groupe S.A.: Execution of a 175 million euro share buyback agreement

Execution of a 175 million euro share buyback agreement

Paris - February 12, 2026 , Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] appointed as of today, an Investment Services Provider to implement a program for the acquisition of its own shares, for a maximum amount of 175 million euros.

The purpose of this program is to satisfy the obligations arising under the existing free share long-term incentive plans in favor of its employees, without issuing new shares.

This program will begin on February 13, 2026, and will end no later than April 10, 2026.

This program will be executed in accordance with the terms of the authorization as granted by the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 27,2025 under its 17th resolution.

The description of the share repurchase program authorized by the 2025 Shareholders' General Meeting is available in the 2024 Universal Registration Document (section 8.3.3) published here on the Groupe website.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference-

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy HadfieldDirector of Global Communications+ 33 1 44 43 70 75amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel BonamyInvestor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Carla FoucaudInvestor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
-
