Ongwe Minerals Inc.: Ongwe Minerals Announces Listing and Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under "OGW"

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ongwe Minerals Inc. ("Ongwe" or the "Company") (TSX-V: OGW) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "OGW", marking a significant milestone following the successful completion of its reverse takeover transaction with Lotus Gold Corporation and concurrent financing.

The commencement of trading represents the culmination of Ongwe's transformational RTO, name change, and share consolidation, as well as the closing of its significantly oversubscribed $4.85 million financing, positioning the Company with a strong balance sheet and a focused strategy to advance its gold exploration portfolio in Namibia.

Ongwe's flagship assets include the Khorixas Gold Project and the Eastern Desert Gold Project, both located within a highly prospective and emerging gold belt. With a strategic land package secured, two significant discoveries delineated, and drill rigs mobilized in Namibia, the Company is entering an active exploration phase aimed at delivering meaningful value creation for shareholders.

Dave Underwood, CEO of Ongwe Minerals, commented- "Today's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is a defining moment for Ongwe and our shareholders. It reflects years of dedication, strong technical foundations, and the confidence of our investors in our vision. We are building a new generation Namibian gold explorer, backed by an exceptional team and a proven track record of discovery and value creation. With capital in hand, and a highly strategic land position in a world class gold belt, we are focused on executing our strategy and working toward our goal of delivering the next major discovery."

With experienced leadership, strong capital markets support, and a proven discovery pedigree, Ongwe is well positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in high-quality gold exploration opportunities. The Company's management team and technical partners bring deep regional expertise and a demonstrated ability to advance projects from discovery through to development and monetization.

Ongwe remains committed to disciplined exploration, responsible development, and transparent engagement with its shareholders as it advances its growth strategy in Namibia.

