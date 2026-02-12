Sandra Day O'Connor Institute Invites 7th & 8th Grade Students to Apply for Camp O'Connor USA 2026

A free, merit-based summer program for students across the country

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Applications are now open for Camp O'Connor USA, a free, merit-based summer day camp designed to educate, encourage, and inspire the next generation of leaders while also celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Participants gain an experiential understanding of the structure and branches of government, as well as the duties and responsibilities of citizenship, through real-world learning activities that connect the nation's founding ideals to civic life today.

Middle school students are invited to apply for the five-day program presented by the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, taking place June 8-12, 2026, and held at the Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in Phoenix, Arizona.

Camp O'Connor USA brings together current 7th- and 8th-grade students for an interactive learning experience that builds civic knowledge and introduces the foundations of civic life through collaborative projects, discussions, and simulations demonstrating how public institutions function and how young people can participate in their communities. Special programming throughout the week will highlight the significance of America 250, encouraging students to understand the nation's rich history and their role in shaping the future.

"Camp O'Connor gives students the opportunity to see how civic knowledge connects to everyday life," said Sarah Suggs of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute. "Participants leave with a greater understanding of our democratic republic and a deeper appreciation for our nation's ideals."

Each year, Camp O'Connor welcomes more than 100 students from across the United States, fostering a diverse environment that encourages curiosity, respectful dialogue, and teamwork. Program highlights include educational field trips to civic institutions such as the Arizona Supreme Court, the Arizona Capitol, and the Arizona legislative chambers, opportunities to interact with public leaders, and hands-on activities that bring classroom concepts to life. Videos and past camp highlights are available on the Institute's YouTube channel.

Additional details and application information can be found at CampOConnor.org. Applications for the 2026 session are due Tuesday, March 31, with notification timelines and any additional updates posted on the website.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing civil discourse, civic engagement, and civics education. Through educational programs, public forums, and digital resources, the Institute continues Justice O'Connor's lifelong commitment to strengthening civic understanding. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org

