Cardone Capital Says Baby Boomers Are Sitting on $30 Trillion. Where's It Going?

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age each day, the United States is entering what many experts describe as the largest wealth transition in modern history. New insights from Cardone Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment firm managing over $5 billion in assets, suggest that approximately $30 trillion in Baby Boomer-held wealth is approaching a pivotal inflection point.

According to Cardone Capital's research, traditional retirement models are increasingly being challenged by market volatility, inflationary pressures, and longer life expectancies, prompting a reassessment of how capital is preserved and deployed in retirement. The firm notes that this shift is already underway, yet remains largely overlooked in mainstream financial discussions.

The Numbers

American Baby Boomers control roughly $30 trillion in retirement assets. Every day through 2030, another 10,000 Boomers hit 65. That's $84 trillion changing hands over the next two decades-the largest wealth transfer in human history.

The question: Where does it go?

For 40 years, the answer was obvious. The 60/40 portfolio-60% stocks, 40% bonds-delivered 7-8% annual returns. The 4% withdrawal rule paid the bills. Wall Street made it easy. That playbook is dead.

Most retirees don't realize there's an alternative strategy that wealthy investors have been using for decades that's available to anyone with a 401(k) or IRA, yet 87% of Americans have never heard of it.

Why Traditional Portfolios Are Failing

"The traditional retirement model assumes bond yields and stock market stability we can no longer count on," says Ryan Tseko, Executive Vice President of Cardone Capital. "We're seeing investors with $500,000 to $5 million asking whether staying 100% in public markets makes sense."

Here's what's broken:

Concentration Risk: Seven stocks-Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, Tesla-are 30% of the S&P 500. The index isn't diversified anymore.

Bond Volatility: After decades of falling rates, the "safe" 40% bond allocation got crushed in 2022-2023.

Sequence Risk: Retirees who withdrew during downturns permanently damaged their retirement outcomes, even when markets recovered.

Hidden Costs: Front-end loads, 1-2% annual fees, back-end charges. Most retirees can't name what they own.

The killer stat: 67% of retirement account holders cannot name the stocks or funds they own.

So what's the alternative strategy the wealthy have been using?

One Investor's Solution: Grant Cardone's IRA Strategy

Grant Cardone, 68, saw this problem decades ago. Instead of keeping his IRA locked in traditional stocks and bonds, he redirected it into multifamily apartment investments-building substantial wealth for his family through real estate cash flow and appreciation.

Now, he's opened this strategy to everyday investors. Through Cardone Capital, thousands have already redirected their 401(k) or IRA into the same multifamily properties Cardone continues to acquire and manage.

"Most people don't realize they can do this," Cardone explains. "Wall Street trained everyone to think retirement accounts can only buy stocks and bonds. That's simply not true. I've been using my IRA to buy apartment buildings for years, and now we're helping everyday investors do the same thing."

Where the Money Is Actually Going

Traditional advice says stay in stocks and bonds. Actual capital flows tell a different story.

1. Private Markets (20-30% of Portfolios)

Institutions figured this out years ago, and retail investors are catching up. The self-directed IRA market hit $1.3 trillion, growing 30% annually.

2. Direct Real Estate Investments

Multifamily real estate is pulling massive retirement capital. Four reasons:

Cash Flow Now: Rental income every month before traditional retirement age. Not waiting for dividends that may or may not come.

Principal Preservation: Live off distributions. Don't touch the principal. Potentially grow the asset base.

Inflation Hedge: Real estate appreciates with inflation. Rents rise with costs.

Tangible Assets: Physical real estate versus paper claims on zombie companies or volatile crypto.

The U.S. faces a 4-million-home shortage. Supply-demand fundamentals favor housing.

The Knowledge Gap

The shift is happening,but not universally. 87% of Americans don't know they can invest retirement accounts in alternatives without early withdrawal penalties.

"The self-directed IRA has been Wall Street's best-kept secret," Tseko explains. "Brokerages don't promote it because they lose fees when clients move to self-directed accounts. But wealthy investors have used this strategy for years."

The process is surprisingly straightforward. Open a self-directed IRA or 401(k) with a specialized custodian, roll over existing funds through a direct transfer (no penalties or taxes), and deploy into approved alternative investments like multifamily real estate. Cardone Capital has outlined the complete step-by-step process in a comprehensive guide available on the company's website .

Financial advisors compensated on assets under management have zero incentive to educate clients. Structural information barrier.

The Bottom Line and Looking Ahead

The $30 trillion isn't sitting still. It's being repositioned. Traditional 60/40 portfolios remain default for many. But a growing cohort with $500,000+ in retirement assets wants:

Current income, not deferred gains

Inflation protection, not fixed returns

Tangible assets, not paper claims

Control and transparency, not delegated management

Whether this shift is permanent or cyclical depends on traditional market performance over the next 3-5 years. But the demographic reality is locked in: 10,000 Boomers turn 65 today. Tomorrow. Every day through 2030.

The financial services industry that ultimately captures this historic transfer of wealth is unlikely to resemble the one that built it.

Individuals interested in understanding exactly how to redirect retirement accounts into real estate without penalties or early withdrawal fees-the same strategy Grant Cardone has used for decades- can download a free detailed guide at CardoneCapital.com/IRA .

