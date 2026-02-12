Kolter Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Design Studio at Esprit at Avenir

New Design Studio showcases personalization at luxury 55+ community

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a leading home builder in South Florida, announced the grand opening of a new on-site Design Studio at Esprit at Avenir, an active adult community within the Avenir master-planned development. The new Design Studio will officially open to the public during the Kolter Homes Design Studio Grand Opening event on Saturday, February 21st, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering prospective homebuyers an in-depth look at the personalization experience available at Esprit. Attendance is limited for this exclusive event, and advance RSVP is required to secure access to this special VIP experience.

The new Design Studio serves as a central hub for homebuyers building at Esprit at Avenir, providing access to thousands of curated design selections. From flooring, cabinetry, and countertops to lighting, appliances, fixtures, and architectural details, the studio is designed to support a highly personalized approach to homebuilding-one that reflects the community's focus on flexibility, quality, and long-term livability.

"At Kolter Homes, we believe designing a home should be as inspiring as living in one," said Alissa Bennett, Director of Design Studios at Kolter Homes. "Our brand new, state of the art Design Studio at Esprit at Avenir reflects that commitment. Built on direct feedback from our homebuyers, this ultimate design experience offers an environment where creativity thrives and confidence grows. Every detail, including every cabinet style, countertop material, tile pattern, and finish, was intentionally curated to help future homeowners envision, explore, and personalize their dream home with ease. Guided by our professional Design Consultants, buyers do not just make selections. They discover the joy of creating a home that truly reflects their lifestyle and design vision. We are thrilled to offer a best-in-class experience that elevates the entire homebuying journey and stands as a new benchmark for design studios in the industry."

A Personalized Approach to Active Adult Living

Esprit at Avenir offers the highest level of personalization of any 55+ community in Avenir, with home designs that are intentionally Built Around You. Homes range from 2 to 5 bedrooms and start in the $800,000s, appealing to buyers seeking luxury new construction homes in Palm Beach Gardens. Each floorplan provides a wide array of structural and design options, enabling homeowners to tailor their living spaces to both current and future needs.

For buyers looking to move sooner, Esprit also offers move-in ready homes designed by professional interior designers, providing a turnkey option without compromising on style, quality, or attention to detail. This combination of personalization and availability supports continued demand for new homes for sale in Palm Beach County, particularly among active adult buyers prioritizing flexibility and design.

Private Amenities Within a Premier 55+ Community

In addition to its design-forward home offerings, Esprit at Avenir is distinguished by its private, resident-only amenities. The community will feature more exclusive private amenities than any other community in Avenir, including a full-service restaurant, indoor and outdoor lounges, and a comprehensive fitness and wellness experience.

Residents will enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a resort-style pool, and a cold plunge designed to support recovery and overall wellness. Championship-level pickleball courts further enhance the active lifestyle, making Esprit a compelling option for those seeking a 55+ active adult community in Palm Beach Gardens that balances recreation, relaxation, and social connection.

Design Studio Open House Event

The Design Studio Open House on February 21st invites visitors to explore the newly opened space, meet with the Esprit team, and learn more about building or purchasing a home within the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how the Design Studio supports personalization and elevates the homebuilding journey.

As Palm Beach Gardens continues to attract interest from buyers seeking high-quality, age-qualified communities, the opening of the Design Studio at Esprit at Avenir further strengthens Kolter Homes' presence in the market and underscores its focus on delivering refined living environments tailored to active adult lifestyles.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment.

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

