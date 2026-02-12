Three decades of surgical excellence, academic leadership at Yale, and nationally recognized patient outcomes define Dr. Patrick F. Doherty's impact on neurosurgery and spine care in Connecticut

Dr. Patrick F. Doherty, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon with more than 30 years of clinical and academic experience, continues to be recognized as a leading authority in neurosurgery and advanced spine care in Connecticut. Based in New London, Dr. Doherty serves as Chief of Neurosurgery at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and leads the hospital's Spine Care Center of Excellence. He also holds the position of Associate Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine.

Academic Background and Surgical Training

Dr. Doherty completed his undergraduate education at Johns Hopkins University before earning his Doctor of Medicine from Rutgers Medical School. His postgraduate training included a rigorous neurosurgical residency at the University of Maryland and Shock Trauma, where he developed extensive expertise in both cranial and spinal surgery. He achieved board certification in neurological surgery in 2002, with recertification in 2012, reflecting an ongoing commitment to professional excellence and continuing education.

Specialization in Advanced and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Dr. Doherty's clinical practice focuses on the treatment of complex neurological and spinal conditions, including herniated discs, spinal tumors, traumatic brain injuries, blood clots in the brain, and severe cranial trauma. He is recognized for his leadership in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted spine surgery, including the use of ExcelsiusGPS, enabling greater surgical precision, improved outcomes, and reduced recovery times for patients.

Hospital Governance and Quality Improvement Leadership

Beyond clinical care, Dr. Doherty plays a key role in hospital leadership and quality initiatives. He has chaired the Surgical Services Governance Committee and actively participates in patient safety programs, spine collaboratives, and surgical unit safety initiatives. His work supports continuous improvement in surgical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient safety standards.

Patient Centered Care Philosophy

Dr. Doherty is widely known for his patient-focused approach to care. He emphasizes education, transparency, and clear communication, often using visual aids such as MRI imaging and anatomical models to help patients understand their diagnoses and treatment options. His care philosophy integrates rehabilitation, lifestyle modification, and stress management as part of comprehensive recovery planning.

Awards, Honors, and Professional Recognition

Dr. Doherty has been named a Connecticut Top Doctor every year since 2011, reflecting sustained peer recognition and clinical excellence. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He has also received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Lawrence + Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of America's 250 Best Hospitals, placing it among the top five percent nationally for clinical quality.

Academic Contributions and Media Presence

Dr. Doherty regularly lectures at national and international conferences on degenerative spine care, minimally invasive surgery, and emerging neurosurgical technologies. He has contributed to peer-reviewed research on spinal cord stimulation, pain management, and surgical learning curves. His expertise is frequently featured across hospital platforms, professional publications, and national media outlets.

Reputation and Patient Trust

There are no reported disciplinary actions, malpractice settlements, or board sanctions associated with Dr. Doherty. Patient ratings across major review platforms consistently exceed 4.5 out of 5, with testimonials highlighting his surgical skill, compassionate communication style, and commitment to follow-up care.

