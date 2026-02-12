Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 19:02 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rewild Safaris Introduces a New Category of Wildlife Travel Designed for Real-World Schedules

A new category of intentional wildlife travel that distills the safari to its most meaningful impact moments

HIGH POINT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Rewild Safaris today announced their Essential Series, a purpose-driven collection of curated wildlife journeys built for travelers seeking deeper meaning in their vacation time. Designed with intention, not compromise, each itinerary distills the essential elements of a transformative safari into a single impactful week. These journeys connect guests directly with iconic wildlife, local conservation groups, and the ecosystems where our collective protection efforts matter most.

Rather than shortening a classic safari, the Essential Series are purpose-built from the outset. Each trip is crafted to maximize field time, minimize transit, and center travelers inside the stories of species, landscapes, and people working to protect them.

"A meaningful safari is defined by purpose and connection, not by how long you're away," said James Ward, Chief Explorations Officer and award-winning conservation photographer. "With our Essential Series safaris, we've kept only what matters most: immersive wildlife encounters, hands-on conservation access, and the ability to see the wild through the eyes of the people safeguarding it. If travelers can give us a week, we can give them something life-changing."

Every itinerary is grounded in nature-positive travel, long-standing conservation partnerships, and field experiences that elevate understanding of ecosystems at critical moments in their conservation timeline.

2026 Safaris

  • Luangwa Unplugged (Zambia, June) - Walking safaris and leopard sightings in South Luangwa Valley

  • Wander Wild Pantanal (Brazil, October) - Jaguar tracking the world's largest tropical wetland

  • Tracks & Tales Kenya (Kenya, October) - Rhino conservation at Ol Pejeta and big cats in Samburu

  • Wild Horizons (Zambia, November) - Off-the-beaten-path exploration in Kafue National Park

  • Chasing Stripes (India, December) - Tiger tracking in Bandhavgarh and Kanha during green season

2027 Safaris

  • Chasing Shadows (India, February) - Snow leopard quest in the Ulley Valley

  • Chasing Stripes (India, March) - Tiger tracking in Bandhavgarh and Kanha

  • Hwange Tracks & Traditions (Zimbabwe, March) - Elephant Express rail and rhino conservation in Hwange

  • Wild & Free Zambezi (Zambia, April) - Canoeing and game drives in the Lower Zambezi

  • Luangwa Unplugged (Zambia, June) - Walking safaris and leopard sightings in South Luangwa Valley

  • Wander Wild Pantanal (Brazil, October) - Jaguar tracking in the world's largest tropical wetland

  • Wild Horizons (Zambia, November) - Off-the-beaten-path exploration in Kafue National Park

Extensions

For travelers who feel drawn to stay longer, each journey offers organic extensions, deeper wildlife time, community visits, or additional conservation access, allowing travelers to broaden their impact at their own pace.

Learn more at rewildsafaris.com

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - mike@notablypr.com

About Rewild Safaris

Rewild Safaris creates transformative, conservation-driven journeys that immerse travelers in the wild, reconnect them with nature, and directly support the protection of endangered species and ecosystems. Founded by safari expert Tom LaRock and led by award-winning conservation photographer James Ward, Rewild offers small-group and private safaris across five continents, each grounded in ethical travel, restoration, and meaningful community partnership.

SOURCE: Rewild Safaris



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rewild-safaris-introduces-a-new-category-of-wildlife-travel-designed-for-real%e2%80%91world-schedule-1136854

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.