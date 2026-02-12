Rewild Safaris Introduces a New Category of Wildlife Travel Designed for Real-World Schedules

A new category of intentional wildlife travel that distills the safari to its most meaningful impact moments

HIGH POINT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Rewild Safaris today announced their Essential Series, a purpose-driven collection of curated wildlife journeys built for travelers seeking deeper meaning in their vacation time. Designed with intention, not compromise, each itinerary distills the essential elements of a transformative safari into a single impactful week. These journeys connect guests directly with iconic wildlife, local conservation groups, and the ecosystems where our collective protection efforts matter most.

Rather than shortening a classic safari, the Essential Series are purpose-built from the outset. Each trip is crafted to maximize field time, minimize transit, and center travelers inside the stories of species, landscapes, and people working to protect them.

"A meaningful safari is defined by purpose and connection, not by how long you're away," said James Ward, Chief Explorations Officer and award-winning conservation photographer. "With our Essential Series safaris, we've kept only what matters most: immersive wildlife encounters, hands-on conservation access, and the ability to see the wild through the eyes of the people safeguarding it. If travelers can give us a week, we can give them something life-changing."

Every itinerary is grounded in nature-positive travel, long-standing conservation partnerships, and field experiences that elevate understanding of ecosystems at critical moments in their conservation timeline.

2026 Safaris

Luangwa Unplugged (Zambia, June) - Walking safaris and leopard sightings in South Luangwa Valley

Wander Wild Pantanal (Brazil, October) - Jaguar tracking the world's largest tropical wetland

Tracks & Tales Kenya (Kenya, October) - Rhino conservation at Ol Pejeta and big cats in Samburu

Wild Horizons (Zambia, November) - Off-the-beaten-path exploration in Kafue National Park

Chasing Stripes (India, December) - Tiger tracking in Bandhavgarh and Kanha during green season

2027 Safaris

Chasing Shadows (India, February) - Snow leopard quest in the Ulley Valley

Chasing Stripes (India, March) - Tiger tracking in Bandhavgarh and Kanha

Hwange Tracks & Traditions (Zimbabwe, March) - Elephant Express rail and rhino conservation in Hwange

Wild & Free Zambezi (Zambia, April) - Canoeing and game drives in the Lower Zambezi

Luangwa Unplugged (Zambia, June) - Walking safaris and leopard sightings in South Luangwa Valley

Wander Wild Pantanal (Brazil, October) - Jaguar tracking in the world's largest tropical wetland

Wild Horizons (Zambia, November) - Off-the-beaten-path exploration in Kafue National Park

Extensions

For travelers who feel drawn to stay longer, each journey offers organic extensions, deeper wildlife time, community visits, or additional conservation access, allowing travelers to broaden their impact at their own pace.

Learn more at rewildsafaris.com

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - mike@notablypr.com

About Rewild Safaris

Rewild Safaris creates transformative, conservation-driven journeys that immerse travelers in the wild, reconnect them with nature, and directly support the protection of endangered species and ecosystems. Founded by safari expert Tom LaRock and led by award-winning conservation photographer James Ward, Rewild offers small-group and private safaris across five continents, each grounded in ethical travel, restoration, and meaningful community partnership.

