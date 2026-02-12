Historic Hotels Worldwide is pleased to announce The 2026 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels list. The 25 historic hotels named on this year's list provide beautiful venues and breathtaking views to set the stage for couples who want to make their own history at a historic hotel. Around the world, historic hotels are the perfect places to "woo and wow," and the romantic hotels on this list encompass 18 countries across five continents, a representation of the romance offered at Historic Hotels Worldwide.

These 25 heritage hotels were selected for their atmosphere and aesthetic, luxurious level of personalized attention to the couple, swoon-inducing history, romantic amenities, and desirable location for couples on a getaway, getting engaged, or celebrating a wedding, honeymoon, or anniversary. Consideration was given to hotels that offer luxurious suites, breathtaking views, fine dining, exceptional architecture and interior design, and historical character, while offering a variety of romantic settings and experiences. Some hotels are easily recognizable, located in cities famous for their romance, but many on the list are true hidden gems, waiting for travelers to discover them with their beloved. These iconic, award-winning hotels offer bespoke experiences, beautiful settings and architecture, and romance that is anchored by the past.

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels Worldwide, a prestigious program promoting the finest historic hotels around the world, a hotel must be at least 75 years old and recognized as having historic significance. Many members are on local official lists of historic places in their own countries and close to, or within, UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Castello Dal Pozzo Resort Lago Maggiore(11th century) Oleggio Castello, Italy

Castello Dal Pozzo Resort Lago Maggiore offers couples a destination with a "fairytale soul," where visitors' love becomes part of a six-generation family legacy and a millennium of history. The estate's Gothic Revival-style architecture and panoramic views of Lake Maggiore provide a sense of timeless permanence that makes weddings and proposals feel truly historic. Considered to be one of the most romantic restaurants on Lake Maggiore, the award-winning Le Fief offers intimate tables and a private terrace. According to staff, however, the most romantic setting for a proposal at Castello Dal Pozzo Resort is the sun-drenched terrace, where the breathtaking, elevated views of Lake Maggiore create a backdrop of pure cinematic magic. Couples can also enjoy gourmet picnic baskets within the 24-hectare historic park, where there are many secluded spots among centuries-old trees. The magic of Castello Dal Pozzo is best reflected in the enduring bonds of its guests. One such couple has returned every year for three decades to celebrate their anniversary, now visiting accompanied by their daughters, sons-in-law, and even their first grandchild. "This cycle of love is the heartbeat of the Castello; it is not merely a venue for a single day, but a sanctuary where families grow and legacies are honored," said a spokesperson for the resort. "Whether it is a quiet anniversary dinner or a lively multi-generational reunion, the magic lies in knowing that once you celebrate here, you become a permanent part of the Dal Pozzo history." Castello Dal Pozzo Resort Lago Maggiore was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024.

Kilkea Castle(1180) Castledermot, County Kildare, Ireland

Kilkea Castle is one of the most historic castle hotels in Ireland, with traditions and masonry dating to 1180. Home to the FitzGerald Family for generations, Kilkea Castle has played host to lords and ladies for centuries. The castle provides beautiful, romantic settings for guests to relax and recharge with their beloved. Couples can discover the castle's romance together in the castle's fine dining restaurant, Restaurant 1180, and unwind in the FitzGerald Suite, situated on the top floor of the castle in the Round Tower-and every grand room and intimate alcove in between. According to staff at the hotel, the most enchanting location for a proposal is atop the original motte-and-bailey castle, a European fortification on raised ground surrounded by a protective palisade. Outside, the Rose Garden is an ideal location for couples to spend a romantic picnic or stroll together. Couples who choose to hold their wedding ceremony and celebration at Kilkea Castle receive the estate's full attention: the castle only hosts one wedding per day to ensure that no wedding is overshadowed by another. Kilkea Castle was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2020.

Nermo Hotell Apartments (1442) Øyer, Norway

Dating to 1442, Nermo Hotell Apartments is a charming, family-owned Norwegian destination known for its rustic luxury, intimate scale, farm-to-table cuisine, crackling fireplaces, and views over the Gudbrandsdalen valley. For couples looking for a romantic escape, the "Stabburssuitene" by Nermo Hotell are a perfect choice. What are "Stabburssuitene"? "Stabburs" are two-story historic barns or storehouses, with deep roots in Norwegian agricultural history. Added to the hotel in 2024, these Stabbur Suites at Nermo Hotell Apartments came from the Vengestad Farm in Numedal, where they were dismantled in 2018 and later rebuilt and restored at Nermo Hotell Apartments. These historic two-story storehouses have been transformed into cozy suites. One guest declared that the Stabburssuitene "are best suited for couples who want a break from everyday life where they can sit back and enjoy each other's company"-and raved about the wine cabinet. Just behind the hotel, the historic Pilgrim Trail winds its way along the hillside, with several small clearings that offer privacy and sweeping views, making it perfect for a wedding proposal in nature. The hotel team can also arrange intimate, candle-lit proposal settings in areas such as the herb garden, golf course, timber house, and terrace, any time of year. Nermo Hotell Apartments was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Hotel Hacienda de Abajo (1493) Tazacorte, La Palma, Spain

Tucked in the rolling hills of the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, Hotel Hacienda de Abajo is surrounded by a landscape of lush and rich vegetation, a coastline lapped by the ocean, and a warm and sunny climate with beautiful, starry nights. In this blissful setting, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, a series of buildings that were once the hub of prosperous trade between Flanders, Andalusia, and the West Indies are the backdrop to luxury accommodations perfect for a romantic getaway or honeymoon. The hotel has 32 guestrooms exquisitely decorated with works of art dating from the 1st to the 20th centuries, and most of the guestrooms have a balcony, terrace, or garden. The Bathhouse spa invites couples to relax and rejuvenate. Later, guests enjoy a romantic meal at the hotel's El Sitio restaurant, a divine setting where guests can savor menu options that fuse local culinary traditions with international influences and bask in the stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Hotel Hacienda de Abajo dates to 1493 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021.

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

As the former city hall of Amsterdam and home to the famous Marriage Chamber, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam has set the stage for couples for over two centuries. The Grand has maintained this romantic tradition into the 21st century, and the hotel has recently welcomed many couples, each with their own beautiful love story. One of the most memorable marriages in the history of The Grand is the wedding ceremony of the former Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Beatrix, in the legendary Council Chamber in 1966. The hotel's Marriage Chamber is a unique setting, not only for an intimate wedding ceremony, but also for a romantic private dinner to celebrate an anniversary, or a proposal. The refined murals and wall frescoes, created by Chris Lebeau in 1926, symbolize the circle of life and love, offering a unique backdrop for couples. For honeymoons and intimate getaways, the hotel's garden, intimate dining venues, and spa are havens for relaxation. Beyond the hotel's walls, Amsterdam unfolds as a romantic destination. The city's charming canals, inviting terraces, and cafés set the stage for lovers to explore and write their own historic romance. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam dates to 1578 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Domus Renier Boutique Hotel (1608) Chania, Crete, Greece

Domus Renier Boutique Hotel is a storied Venetian palace located on Chania's Old Venetian Harbor, surrounded by sea, sun, and hundreds of years of history. The hotel was once a private residence for the Renier Family built during the 17th century. Dandolo Renier-the founder of the dynasty-first settled in Crete after the Republic of Venice granted him the island as a dukedom in 1207. The historic hotel and its guestrooms retain the architectural style of the historic Venetian period, and some accommodations even feature adorned ceilings, a testament to the building's Cretan Renaissance heritage. Today, visiting couples enjoy privacy, uninterrupted harbor views, and a sense that they are part of a much bigger story. At the same time, romance at Domus Renier Boutique Hotel is personalized for each couple. The hotel can help provide bespoke floral arrangements and bouquets, curated music, ring deliveries, and even private boat excursions to secluded beaches. With grand views of the harbor and Egyptian lighthouse, the balcony of the Grand Harbor Master Suite is the prime spot for a private proposal at the hotel. Couples return year after year for the quiet intimacy of harborside mornings, candle-lit evenings, and the rare sense that time slows down just for them. Domus Renier Boutique Hotel dates to 1608 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017.

Hacienda de los Santos (1710) Álamos, Sonora, Mexico

With its uncommon tropical desert location and beautiful, art-filled gardens and interiors, Hacienda de los Santos is a luxurious romantic retreat like no other in Sonora, Mexico. This destination boutique hotel is located in the quaint city of Álamos, a designated National Historic Monument by the Mexican government. The town's main plaza beckons to guests just a few steps away from Hacienda de los Santos, while sightseeing abounds at the mercado and historical cathedral. Romance is everywhere at Hacienda de los Santos. Staff know that a popular spot to propose is in the shade of three large banyan trees on the resort: quite often, a guest will take advantage of the emotional, ancient feeling that these trees invoke, and couples return from the trees ready to say, "I do." If proposing indoors is what a guest wants, the Spanish Colonial-style dining room is the perfect place. The fireplace is ideal for a luxurious dinner setting for two people; this is the single most popular spot for a proposal or anniversary. The boutique resort is known for its beautiful candles, and the candle-lit dinners are extremely popular. The stone church is also an ideal setting for a proposal, wedding, or vow renewal. Hacienda de los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

Solar do Castelo (18th century) Lisbon, Portugal

Set within the walls of Castelo de São Jorge, in the historic Alfama district, Solar do Castelo is a royal refuge in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. This romantic boutique hotel is in an 18th-century mansion, built on the site of the former kitchens of the royal palace. Each of the 20 guestrooms is unique, but all reflect the grandeur of the past, with rich textiles and curated antiques. The city center is only a quick stroll away, and guests can wander through the narrow, cobblestone streets of the medieval district, where access is restricted to pedestrians and taxis. This historic hotel is the perfect destination for couples on a honeymoon or another intimate, romantic getaway. Couples can relax after a long day exploring the city, grab a drink from the well-stocked honesty bar, and sink in the comfy leather sofas of the hotel's stylish lounge. Adding to the ambiance are meandering peacocks, eager to visit from the adjacent castle, who can be seen in the beautiful hotel courtyard, framed by lush greenery and decorated with colorful Portuguese tiles. Solar do Castelo dates to the 18th century and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2022.

Hotel Maximilian's (1722) Augsburg, Germany

Located in the heart of the storied city of Augsburg, Germany, Hotel Maximilian's is steps away from magnificent fountains, splendid old guild houses, and exquisite churches. This historic hotel, which was established in 1722, offers candlelit dinners in both of its fine dining restaurants for couples. With elegantly laid tables, fresh flowers, and candlelight, couples can let themselves be spoiled by Michelin-rated cuisine and service at Sartory Restaurant, a Michelin One Star restaurant. For couples looking to become engaged during their stay at Hotel Maximilian's, the most romantic place in Augsburg to propose is the gardens of the Schaezlerpalais. This Rococo-style palace houses various art collections and exhibitions, but the gardens provide an intimate oasis within the bustle of the city. Couples can stay in the romantic Paganini Suite, named after the famous Italian violinist and composer, Niccolò Paganini. This suite provides magnificent views out onto the historic Maximilian Street, and the Baroque-style architecture of Schaezlerpalais. Upon request, the hotel team will decorate guestrooms for couples with balloons, candles, and rose petals, and the concierge can fulfill additional requests such as a bouquet of flowers, a festively decorated table in one of the restaurants, or a carriage ride. Along with its luxurious service and authentic historic setting, the hotel's extensive art collection and furnishings, such as chandeliers, add to the hotel's romantic character. Hotel Maximilian's was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019.

Losby Gods(1744) Finstadjordet, Norway

An all-seasons hotel known for romance, Losby Gods in Finstadjordet, Norway, is a former hunting lodge that is known today for its fine hospitality, award-winning heritage preservation efforts, and magnificent weddings. Surrounded by forests and wilderness, Losby Gods offers guests the feeling of being far away from the world without sacrificing access to modern comforts. When the weather is good, outdoor romantic experiences at the estate include horse-drawn carriage rides (and sleigh rides in winter conditions), picnics in the park or English garden, nature walks in the surrounding forest, and setting out on the water in a canoe built for two. Inside the manor, the atmosphere is warm, intimate, and timeless: soft lounges, crackling fireplaces, cozy corners, and elegant historic rooms that encourage slow conversations and reflection. The hotel lounge is ideal for relaxing or a little friendly competition at billiards or shuffleboard. Any of these locations are perfect for a proposal, which can be spontaneous or planned with help from the hotel staff. For couples looking to tie the knot, Losby Gods is a full-service wedding hotel, hosting 50-60 weddings annually. The hotel has a dedicated, experienced weddings team and even hosts wedding fairs with fashion shows, exhibitors, and competitions over the course of a romantic weekend for engaged couples. Romance is not an afterthought at Losby Gods-it is part of the hotel's mission. Losby Gods dates to 1744 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Hacienda Xcanatún(1789) Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

A short drive from the charming historic city of Mérida and the beautiful sandy beaches of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, Hacienda Xcanatún welcomes couples to a refined romantic sanctuary. Here, at this former Spanish Colonial-era estate, 18th-century grandeur meets contemporary luxury, offering couples curated cultural immersions and heritage experiences, tranquil spa days, meandering through lush tropical gardens, and intimate dining. A deeply authentic destination, the estate was restored to its intended grandeur and converted into a resort in the late-20th century. A new owner used locally sourced materials to preserve original stonework, high ceilings, carved details, and the dramatic proportions typical of Colonial-era estates. The gardens were reestablished with palm trees, fruit trees, and other native flora. Inside, refined interiors feature a balanced mix of antiques, artisanal furnishings, and understated luxury, further enhanced by the hacienda's award-winning design ethos celebrating regional heritage. Together, these architectural and aesthetic qualities-combined with gourmet dining, indulgent spa rituals, and the estate's quiet seclusion-make Hacienda Xcanatún an exquisite and atmospheric setting for couples seeking a romantic escape or a wedding to remember, steeped in history and beauty. Hacienda Xcanatún was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

Riad El Amine Fès(19th century) Fes, Morocco

Steps away from the ancient Medina of Fes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Riad El Amine Fès welcomes guests from around the world looking for a romantic getaway or dream honeymoon. The riad is a magnificent 19th-century Arabic-Andalusian palace, restored with deep respect for its heritage. The city of Fes is the cultural heart of Morocco, and the restoration brought to life the artistry and architectural brilliance of the area's finest craftsmen. Every archway and carved cedar door tells a story of century-old tales, creating an atmosphere that is both regal and welcoming. Beyond its remarkable craftsmanship, Riad El Amine Fès is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences. For couples, the riad offers romantic meals at its Restaurant La Table De Fès, relaxing traditional hammam, drinks and views at its rooftop bar, and a menu of guided cultural immersions, including an overnight excursion in the Sahara, day trips to Meknès or to the famous blue city of Chefchaouen, tour of the Medina of Fes, and even traditional crafts. Riad El Amine Fès was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2025.

Hotel Papadopoli Venezia MGallery(1834) Venice, Italy

Hotel Papadopoli Venezia MGallery is a lovely romantic getaway hidden in the heart of Venice. Its swoonworthy heritage dates to the 1830s, when the entrepreneurial Count Spiridione Papadopoli purchased the building and transformed it into a beautiful palazzo for his wife, Teresa Mosconi. Yearning to give his wife the most magnificent residence in all of Venice, Count Papadopoli transformed the building into a lavish palace. As a private home, the mansion hosted dozens of resplendent, romantic parties on its grounds for the affluent in Venetian society. Today, couples staying at Hotel Papadopoli can enjoy its sumptuous interiors and amenities, including the romantic Mediterranean restaurant in the historic Giardino d'Inverno, or Winter Garden. Combined with the enchanting foliage adorning the walls, the captivating Venetian architecture in the garden makes for a truly romantic dining experience. Not only is the Giardino d'Inverno perfect for couples, but the venue is also well-suited for jovial social gatherings with loved ones, including galas and weddings. For exploring the city, guests are in a prime location: Hotel Papadopoli is situated in one of Venice's oldest neighborhoods, the sestiere of Santa Croce. Guests can take a gondola ride directly from Hotel Papadopoli to the Grand Canal. From there, guests can visit many of the famous landmarks throughout the city. Hotel Papadopoli Venezia MGallery dates to 1834 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Engø Gård (1845) Tjøme, Norway

Engø Gård is an idyllic, historic seaside estate located on the island of Tjøme, surrounded by nature, gardens, and the calm of the Norwegian coast. For over 100 years, Engø Gård has welcomed guests from around the world to experience its warm hospitality, understated elegance, and deep sense of tranquility. What makes Engø Gård especially romantic is the serene and timeless secluded atmosphere that couples experience from the moment that they arrive. With white wooden houses, blooming gardens, gravel paths, and the sea just steps away, there is a quiet pace here that allows couples to fully disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Honeymoons, weddings, and anniversaries become truly special at Engø Gård because of the intimate scale of the hotel, the personal attention from the team, and the unique setting. Couples can celebrate with candlelit dinners featuring seasonal Nordic cuisine, long walks by the sea, spa experiences, and evenings by the fireplace. Many choose Engø Gård for private wedding celebrations, where the entire estate feels like their own romantic home for the weekend. It is this combination of history, charm, nature, intimacy, and heartfelt hospitality that makes Engø Gård a memorable and deeply romantic destination for life's most meaningful celebrations. Engø Gård dates to 1845 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011.

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac (1892) Québec City, Québec, Canada

Rich in heritage, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is an urban resort nestled in the heart of Old Québec that seduces with its historic charm, timeless elegance, and world-class hospitality. The architecture itself is a love letter to the past: old stones, graceful turrets, and dramatic silhouettes that invite comparisons to the chateaus of the French Renaissance. The staff treat every proposal as a unique story, and take great pride in turning even the most imaginative ideas into unforgettable realities. Among the best locations to propose marriage is the rooftop terrace overlooking Old Québec, which is especially captivating during summer sunsets, when golden light bathes the historic city and creates a moment of pure romance. A romantic dinner at Champlain restaurant is another popular choice for proposals. Whether visiting for a wedding, getaway, or engagement, couples are invited to test one of the hotel's most cherished romantic legends: tradition says that a couple should stand together at the top of the twin staircases leading to the Grand Ballroom, make a shared wish, exchange a kiss, and then descend the staircases on each side. It is said that if they do so in unison, their wish will come true. Designated as a National Historic Site of Canada by the Canadian Minister of the Environment, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac dates to 1892 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (1899) Charlevoix, Québec, Canada

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu is the ultimate romantic destination, thanks to its enchanting natural setting and numerous opportunities for intimate experiences. Nestled in the heart of the Charlevoix region, overlooking the St. Lawrence River, and surrounded by the majestic Laurentian Mountains, the hotel offers breathtaking views that create an atmosphere of serenity and natural beauty, ideal for couples. The elegant guestrooms and suites, some with views of the river or gardens, are perfect for moments of relaxation and intimacy. The Moment Spa at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, with its couples treatments and soothing massages, offers a true haven of peace for guests to reconnect. The dining experience at Le Saint Laurent restaurant, with its refined cuisine and elegant ambiance, allows couples to savor memorable meals in complete privacy. On-site activities, such as carriage rides, private cruises, or snowshoeing and snowmobiling excursions in the winter, offer couples special moments to share in an idyllic setting. With private zodiac cruises and helicopter rides, guests have unique opportunities to make their marriage proposal one to remember. The staff at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu are always attentive and available to help guests create lasting memories. Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu dates to 1899 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017.

Hotel Regina Louvre (1900) Paris, France

Just steps from the Parisian icon and cultural treasure that the hotel's name pays homage to, the Louvre, Hotel Regina Louvre is a historic Art Nouveau-style hotel that offers the ultimate in French sophistication and romance for couples in "The City of Love." Originally constructed at the turn of the 20th century, the hotel's original owners named the hotel after Queen Victoria-a sign of respect to the growing friendship between the United Kingdom and France in that era. With the Louvre, Tuileries Garden, the Eiffel Tower, and Notre Dame Cathedral all within walking distance, Hotel Regina Louvre is in the center of Paris's artistic and cultural offerings. The city's romantic reputation is emphasized within Hotel Regina Louvre, where the hotel's aesthetic is defined by rich fabrics and antique furnishings. Many of the guestrooms and suites have breathtaking views of Paris's most beautiful landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. The historic hotel's exquisite and spacious guestrooms and suites offer guests the ultimate in luxury and comfort, with antique furniture and contemporary amenities. Hotel Regina Louvre dates to 1900 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (1906) Montreux, Switzerland

Nestled between the Swiss Alps and Lake Geneva lies the city of Montreux, the jewel of the Swiss Riviera. With its grand ballrooms, glittering chandeliers, and magical vistas, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace's flair for romance is simply unrivaled in the region. Guests can walk up the sweeping staircase with their beloved and find a majestic hall with sparkling chandeliers and imposing pillars, where a crackling fireplace and elegant grand piano are the soundtrack to their romantic escape. Just next to the Grand Hall is the Salles des Fêtes, one of the most beautiful and romantic venues, with lofty ceilings, frescoes and a magnificent central chandelier. It is a perfect and unique place for a proposal, just under the central chandelier; or for a wedding reception, with its elegant atmosphere and stage, ideal for live music or other entertainment. The hotel offers several packages for Valentine's Day, romance, and weddings. The hotel's experienced staff is also available to make it all possible, with beautiful flower arrangements, special treats from the pastry chef, or anything else to add to the magic of the moment. From the perfect proposal to a magical wedding reception, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace offers the ideal venues in the most picturesque destination. Fairmont Le Montreux Palace dates to 1906 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Haaheim Gaard(1907) Uggdal, Norway

Perched high above Norway's celebrated Hardangerfjord, Haaheim Gaard is a timeless retreat. Founded in 1907 as a country guesthouse on a larger estate, today, the hotel offers travelers beautifully restored historic buildings, candlelit dining, crackling fireplaces, and panoramic fjord and mountain views. In this bucolic setting, surrounded by nature, guests can focus on what is in front of them: each other. Its exclusivity makes it especially suited for proposals and weddings, with private locations such as the intimate on-site chapel, the historic fjord ship, and the scenic garden. Guestrooms are individually designed and offer comfort, privacy, and scenic views. The calm, distraction-free environment encourages couples to fully disconnect and focus on their celebration and time together. Thoughtful touches such as handcrafted ring presentations, custom menus, curated wines, private dining, and individually designed guestrooms ensure that experiences feel intimate rather than staged. It is an ideal destination for love stories shaped with care and intention to blossom. Haaheim Gaard was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2013.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo(1910) Tremezzina/Lake Como, Italy

Grand Hotel Tremezzo is an iconic Art Nouveau-style masterpiece on the western shores of Lake Como, a place synonymous with luxury and romance. At Grand Hotel Tremezzo, the scene is set for a romantic getaway, proposal, or wedding, with blooming gardens, enchanting views over glistening waters at every turn, and boat excursions as the sun sets behind the mountains. There are many spectacular proposal locations, including suites that can be transformed into the backdrop for a dreamy private dinner; the most romantic corner of the palace garden; the T Beach, which can host alfresco dinners unlike any other; or the Sala degli Stucchi at the 18th-century aristocratic Villa Sola Cabiati, for the most sublime of surprises. Dinner on a candlelit terrace right on Lake Como is a wonderful highlight of a romantic getaway at Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Along with dinner, there is nothing more romantic than discovering Lake Como by boat with some of the most experienced captains at the helm. Each journey is entirely personalized to a guest's wishes, from sunrise dips in the lake, to sunset cocktails. An Art Nouveau-style palazzo full of history, this destination hotel keeps the glamour of the past alive and alluring. Grand Hotel Tremezzo dates to 1910 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

Couples looking for beautiful vistas and luxury accommodations will delight in the sights of Yokohama Bay and the Yokohama Bay Bridge from each of the guestrooms and suites at Hotel New Grand in Yokohama, Japan. High-end amenities combined with elegant European-inspired décor create gorgeous, sophisticated spaces. The romance of Hotel New Grand is epitomized by the courtyard at sunset and sunrise. When darkness falls, the glittering lights of the city fall on the Italianate-style fountain, where guests can watch light dance on the water and listen to birdsong in the garden. The courtyard always has its charms, and in the morning sunshine, it is a place to relax and greet the day together. Inside the hotel, the décor is stunning, with its deep ocean blues, sensuous reds, and dark, carved wood, and creates a romantic atmosphere that is the historical core of Hotel New Grand, a gorgeous blend of Neoclassical design elements. Hotel New Grand dates to 1927 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Hotel Magnolia(1929) Santiago, Chile

Hotel Magnolia is a haven for travelers seeking a luxurious and intimate escape within the vibrant heart of Santiago, Chile. Seamlessly blending history and elegance with modern sophistication, Hotel Magnolia offers couples quiet moments at its spa, through carefully curated culinary experiences, and with personalized in-room amenities, such as flowers, sparkling wine, or artisanal chocolates. The boutique hotel's signature romantic experience is the Clandestine Dinner, named for the private tasting menu dinner for two in an enchanting historical space, filled with candles and live classical music, and which includes accommodations in the Magnolia Signature Suite. The experience was born several years ago when a guest asked hotel staff to assist him with a special marriage proposal. Another romantic place for a proposal is the hotel's rooftop terrace, where guests can take in panoramic views of the city and the Andes Mountains. The combination of golden light at sunset, open skies, and an unexpected sense of calm in the heart of the city creates an unforgettable moment. Hotel Magnolia specializes in small, highly intimate wedding ceremonies due to its boutique scale, and couples who choose Hotel Magnolia value the exclusivity, character, and personalized attention that the staff provides. For these intimate weddings, the hotel offers tailor-made catering, customized décor, and carefully curated settings, allowing each celebration to reflect the couple's story within the unique atmosphere of a historic building. Hotel Magnolia dates to 1929 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2025.

The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai (1933) Shanghai, China

In Shanghai, there is no better romantic getaway than the city's Art Deco-style icon, The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai. The historic boutique hotel opened in 1933 as The Yangtze Hotel and was designed by renowned architect Li Pan. Once a popular social resort for celebrities, today, the hotel attracts guests with its private and graceful environment. The stained-glass ceiling in the lobby and winding staircase are illuminated by candlelit crystal, creating an elegant and sumptuous atmosphere. Art Deco-style design is everywhere, and the aesthetic conjures the drama of Jazz Age romances. The hotel offers unique experiences for anniversaries, proposals, and other special occasions, with rose elements made by executive housekeepers to add a special touch to any special occasion. The rose is important at The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai, as Yao Li became famous for singing the hit song, "Rose, Rose, I Love You" at the hotel's music venue from 1942 to 1946. Many international musicians would later go on to perform Yao's song, including American singer Frankie Laine. The hotel offers several dining experiences for a romantic meal, including at the 1933 Rose Chinese Restaurant. Guests can venture out with their partner and experience the hotel's recommended Shanghai Classic Tour, an eight-hour tour of some of Shanghai's most iconic landmarks, both historic and modern. This tour is conducted in English and includes transportation to and from the hotel. The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2009.

Half Moon (1954) Montego Bay, Jamaica

Located in the beautiful seaside city of Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James Parish, Half Moon resort is nestled on the northwest coast of Jamaica. There is no better place for a fairytale to unfold than a tropical paradise. With its beautiful outdoor and indoor venues surrounded by palm trees, white sand beaches, and the Caribbean Sea, Half Moon offers the perfect setting for the start of any "happily ever after." For honeymoons and romantic getaways, the resort offers a variety of activities, including snorkeling, sailing, kayaking, and relaxing on the beach; treating each other to spa treatments at Fern Tree, a Salamander Spa; horseback riding at the Half Moon Equestrian Centre; or taking a tour on a glass-bottom boat, or watching sea turtles hatch. For weddings, venues are available in a variety of sizes, from small and intimate to grand and expansive. Along with venues to suit weddings of any size, happy couples can also benefit from a dedicated team of master wedding planners and event specialists, who cater to their every need, from start to finish. Half Moon has been a fixture of Jamaica's picturesque north coast since 1954. Upon its opening, the Montego Bay resort has earned a reputation for offering elegant and romantic getaways with gracious hospitality, resulting in a steady stream of illustrious guests, including movie stars, European royalty, and U.S. presidents. Half Moon was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023.

El Fuerte Marbella (1954) Marbella, Spain

At El Fuerte Marbella, creating a luxurious romantic getaway for guests is not just a service, but a mission entwined with the Spanish seaside hotel's legacy. Perfectly positioned on Marbella's beachfront promenade, El Fuerte Marbella offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea, and is just a five-minute stroll from Plaza de los Naranjos in the historic Old Town. One of the hotel's most cherished love stories centers on the legendary Spanish artist Lola Flores and her husband, Antonio González, better known as "El Pescaílla." During the 1960s, El Fuerte Marbella was the couple's home away from home. Lola and Antonio found privacy and creative inspiration in the hotel gardens, composing music and celebrating their vibrant marriage. Today, they are a symbol of an "eternal honeymoon" at the hotel. For couples who are about to embark on forever, the hotel recommends the historic gardens for a proposal. This space features a 16th-century bastion, a remnant of the fort that once stood where the hotel stands today, and offers a beautiful setting, where the weight of history meets the infinite horizon of the Mediterranean Sea. El Fuerte Marbella was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2025.

"We are pleased to announce The 2026 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Romantic Hotels list. This year's list illustrates beautifully how historic hotels are some of the most authentic romantic hotels in the world. These romantic historic hotels range from intimate to grand and opulent," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Having your wedding, vow renewal, or engagement party at a historic hotel is a wonderful opportunity to create an everlasting memory with your loved ones. Proposing at a historic hotel increases the chance that the answer will be 'yes.' From historic destination resorts with romantic gardens, to city center legendary historic hotels, each provides the setting, the backdrop, and the ambiance for the perfect romantic escape."

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 300 historic hotels in more than 44 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location within a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center;; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

