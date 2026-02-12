General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA): SAUDI ARABIA ANNOUNCES 2026 FUTURE AVIATION FORUM TO CONVENE GLOBAL AVIATION LEADERS, EXTENDS RECORD-BREAKING AVIATION GROWTH

The 2026 Future Aviation Forum will return to Riyadh from 20-22 April in Riyadh, convening more than 11,000 global aviation leaders and experts, including regulators and industry associations, manufacturers, airlines, and airports.

FAF 2026 will address the most pressing global aviation challenges while showcasing the unprecedented growth and investment opportunities emerging across Saudi Arabia. Registration is now open.

Saudi Arabia has recorded a third consecutive year of record-breaking aviation growth, with passenger numbers and flight movements increasing by a further 9.6% in 2025.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Future Aviation Forum will return to Riyadh from 20-22 April, bringing together more than 11,000 global aviation experts and leaders, including ministers, regulators, manufacturers, airlines, and airports. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) launched the Forum whilst announcing a third consecutive year of record-breaking aviation growth for Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Saudia Arabia carried 140.9 million passengers, up 9.6%, and operated 980,000 flights, an 8.3% percent increase compared with 2024.

The 2026 Future Aviation Forum will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Forum is the premier global leadership forum for aviation, recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The 2024 edition resulted in more than 100 agreements and $20 billion in deals.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services His Excellency Saleh Al-Jasser said:

"Saudi aviation is soaring to new heights, delivering connectivity and growth in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda and the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The 2026 Future Aviation Forum will showcase the unprecedented investment, growth, and innovation opportunities being created across the Kingdom for global investors, suppliers, and operators."

His Excellency the President of GACA, Abdulaziz-Al Duailej, stated:

"The 2026 Future Aviation Forum will once again unite global aviation leaders to solve aviation's biggest challenges, in line with the theme Unlocking Global Growth, Designing the Future Sky. Saudi Arabia is committed to providing global leadership on the world's biggest aviation issues, including manufacturing supply chains, capacity constraints, geopolitical disruptions, and the development of human capital across the world."

GACA also confirmed that the 2028 and 2030 editions of the Forum will be delivered in partnership with Richard Attias and Associates, majority-owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. This announcement reflects the success of the previous three editions, and demand from aviation leaders and sponsors for the event. Forum attendees include global regulatory and aviation associations, all major global aircraft manufacturers, airlines, supplier companies and Saudi Vision 2030 projects.

GACA has released the 2025 Air Traffic Report at the 19th Saudi Aviation Sector Steering Committee meeting. The report confirmed increasing global connectivity to 176 destinations representing a 78% increase on pre-pandemic levels. International passenger numbers increased 10.2% to 76 million passengers, and domestic passengers to 65 million passengers. Saudi Arabia is projected to continue rapid aviation expansion in support of its Vision 2030 transformation agenda, with national airlines having more than 500 aircraft on order and airport capacity expansions underway across the Kingdom.

