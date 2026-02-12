Ultimea Inc: Ultimea Unveils Skywave X100 Dual: 9.2.6 Wireless Home Theater Launching March 2026

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimea, a leader in immersive home entertainment, announces the upcoming launch of its next-generation flagship system, Skywave X100 Dual, on Kickstarter in March 2026.
In 2025, the Skywave X70 earned strong global recognition and high praise from independent reviewers, including a highly rated evaluation from RTINGS. Building on that success, the Skywave X100 Dual inherits X70's core technologies while introducing major upgrades inspired directly by customer feedback.
Key Features:
- 9.2.6-Channel System with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X creates a fully immersive 360° soundstage with exceptional depth and overhead realism.
- Fully Wireless Setup: Stable connectivity and ultra-low latency (<20ms).
- Tuned by THX: Meticulously engineered to meet THX standards, ensuring rich, perfectly balanced audio for every scene, song, and moment.
- Dual 10" Subwoofers: Thunderous bass that reaches down to 18Hz, delivering deep, room-shaking impact you can feel.
- Quad Surround Speakers with 6 Up-firing Channels for enhanced height and surround immersion.
- Independent Channel Volume Control: Customize volume levels for every channel to match your room and listening preferences.
- 8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz passthrough for uncompromised visuals and ultra-smooth gaming experience.
- NeuraCore DSP & GaN Amplification: Advanced processing and high-efficiency power ensure detailed, dynamic sound with incredible clarity.
Kickstarter Launch: March 12, 2026
Skywave X100 Dual will launch on Kickstarter in March 2026, available in two models:
- Skywave X100 Dual (9.2.6) with dual subwoofers for maximum bass impact
- Skywave X100 (9.1.6) featuring a single subwoofer option
To reward early supporters, Ultimea is offering an exclusive $9.90 pre-order reservation. Early backers will receive an additional $100 discount voucher, applied on top of Kickstarter campaign pricing.
Reserve here: https://www.ultimea.com/pages/x100-x100-dual-insider-preorder
About Ultimea
Ultimea combines innovative acoustic engineering and modern design to deliver cinematic sound at home-without the complexity or price of traditional systems. Trusted in over 100 countries, Ultimea continues to redefine home audio.
