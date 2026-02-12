Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 19:36 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultimea Inc: Ultimea Unveils Skywave X100 Dual: 9.2.6 Wireless Home Theater Launching March 2026

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimea, a leader in immersive home entertainment, announces the upcoming launch of its next-generation flagship system, Skywave X100 Dual, on Kickstarter in March 2026.

Skywave X100 Dual

In 2025, the Skywave X70 earned strong global recognition and high praise from independent reviewers, including a highly rated evaluation from RTINGS. Building on that success, the Skywave X100 Dual inherits X70's core technologies while introducing major upgrades inspired directly by customer feedback.

Key Features:

  • 9.2.6-Channel System with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X creates a fully immersive 360° soundstage with exceptional depth and overhead realism.
  • Fully Wireless Setup: Stable connectivity and ultra-low latency (<20ms).
  • Tuned by THX: Meticulously engineered to meet THX standards, ensuring rich, perfectly balanced audio for every scene, song, and moment.
  • Dual 10" Subwoofers: Thunderous bass that reaches down to 18Hz, delivering deep, room-shaking impact you can feel.
  • Quad Surround Speakers with 6 Up-firing Channels for enhanced height and surround immersion.
  • Independent Channel Volume Control: Customize volume levels for every channel to match your room and listening preferences.
  • 8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz passthrough for uncompromised visuals and ultra-smooth gaming experience.
  • NeuraCore DSP & GaN Amplification: Advanced processing and high-efficiency power ensure detailed, dynamic sound with incredible clarity.

Kickstarter Launch: March 12, 2026

Skywave X100 Dual will launch on Kickstarter in March 2026, available in two models:

  • Skywave X100 Dual (9.2.6) with dual subwoofers for maximum bass impact
  • Skywave X100 (9.1.6) featuring a single subwoofer option

To reward early supporters, Ultimea is offering an exclusive $9.90 pre-order reservation. Early backers will receive an additional $100 discount voucher, applied on top of Kickstarter campaign pricing.

Reserve here: https://www.ultimea.com/pages/x100-x100-dual-insider-preorder

About Ultimea

Ultimea combines innovative acoustic engineering and modern design to deliver cinematic sound at home-without the complexity or price of traditional systems. Trusted in over 100 countries, Ultimea continues to redefine home audio.

Media Contact
Nacho
Overseas Marketing Manager
ULTIMEA
Email: nacho.zhang@ultimea.com
Website: https://www.ultimea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890663/Skywave_X100_Dual.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultimea-unveils-skywave-x100-dual-9-2-6-wireless-home-theater-launching-march-2026--302683469.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.