Habitto Inc.: Habitto to Raise Savings Account Interest Rate to 0.6% Effective February 1, 2026

Habitto Announces Savings Account Interest Rate Revision Effective February 1, 2026

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Habitto today announced a revision to the interest rates on its Habitto Savings Account, effective February 1, 2026. With this update, Habitto continues to support customers in building healthier savings habits and long term financial stability.

Updated interest rates

Balances up to JPY 1,000,000: 0.6 percent per annum (0.478 percent after tax)

Portion exceeding JPY 1,000,000: 0.3 percent per annum (0.239 percent after tax)

The revised interest rates are automatically applied to all existing Habitto account holders from the effective date. Customers opening a new account will receive the updated rates immediately upon account activation.

Comment from Habitto leadership

Liam McCance, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Habitto, commented:

"By raising our savings rate, we are making it easier for customers to grow everyday funds while building toward future goals. As Japan's first Savings Shop, Habitto brings together savings, simple cash management, and free, unbiased financial guidance so customers can develop money habits that feel practical and sustainable."

Designed for clearer money habits

Habitto's tiered interest rate structure is intended to make saving feel simpler and more deliberate. Customers can keep funds accessible for daily needs while allowing money set aside for future goals to grow steadily. The Habitto app supports this approach through a straightforward banking experience and access to human support when needed.

This Savings Shop model combines saving, spending organization, and personalized guidance without tying financial advice to specific products.

Additional Habitto services

In addition to its savings account, Habitto provides access to licensed financial planners at no cost, matched to each customer's situation. The service also includes a debit card offering a 0.8 percent cash back rate, helping customers manage daily spending while staying focused on long term goals.

About Habitto

Habitto is Japan's first Savings Shop, a digital banking platform that combines savings accounts, cash management, and access to licensed financial planners through its mobile application. Habitto's financial guidance is independent and not linked to specific financial products. The company is headquartered in Tokyo and serves customers across Japan.

