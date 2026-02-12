Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 19:38 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Habitto Inc.: Habitto to Raise Savings Account Interest Rate to 0.6% Effective February 1, 2026

Habitto Announces Savings Account Interest Rate Revision Effective February 1, 2026

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Habitto today announced a revision to the interest rates on its Habitto Savings Account, effective February 1, 2026. With this update, Habitto continues to support customers in building healthier savings habits and long term financial stability.

Habitto, japan's first savings shop

Updated interest rates

  • Balances up to JPY 1,000,000: 0.6 percent per annum (0.478 percent after tax)

  • Portion exceeding JPY 1,000,000: 0.3 percent per annum (0.239 percent after tax)

The revised interest rates are automatically applied to all existing Habitto account holders from the effective date. Customers opening a new account will receive the updated rates immediately upon account activation.

Comment from Habitto leadership

Liam McCance, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Habitto, commented:

"By raising our savings rate, we are making it easier for customers to grow everyday funds while building toward future goals. As Japan's first Savings Shop, Habitto brings together savings, simple cash management, and free, unbiased financial guidance so customers can develop money habits that feel practical and sustainable."

Designed for clearer money habits

Habitto's tiered interest rate structure is intended to make saving feel simpler and more deliberate. Customers can keep funds accessible for daily needs while allowing money set aside for future goals to grow steadily. The Habitto app supports this approach through a straightforward banking experience and access to human support when needed.

This Savings Shop model combines saving, spending organization, and personalized guidance without tying financial advice to specific products.

Additional Habitto services

In addition to its savings account, Habitto provides access to licensed financial planners at no cost, matched to each customer's situation. The service also includes a debit card offering a 0.8 percent cash back rate, helping customers manage daily spending while staying focused on long term goals.

About Habitto

Habitto is Japan's first Savings Shop, a digital banking platform that combines savings accounts, cash management, and access to licensed financial planners through its mobile application. Habitto's financial guidance is independent and not linked to specific financial products. The company is headquartered in Tokyo and serves customers across Japan.

Company details
Company name: Habitto Inc.
City: Tokyo (Shibuya-ku)
Official website: https://www.habitto.com/
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/habitto_jp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitto_japan/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@habitto_japan

Media Contact

Organization: Habitto Inc.
Contact Person Name: Liam McCance
Website: https://habitto.com
Email: press@habitto.com
Contact Number: +81359367315
Address: 3-19-7 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Country: Japan

SOURCE: Habitto Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/habitto-to-raise-savings-account-interest-rate-to-0.6-effective-1134824

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.