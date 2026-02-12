Anzeige
12.02.2026 19:18 Uhr
AEG Engages Compton High School Students Through Career Pathway Panel and Tour of Andre "Dr. Dre" Young Performing Arts Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding access and career exposure for young people, AEG hosted an interactive student career panel at Compton High School with a tour of Andre "Dr. Dre" Young Performing Arts Center in Compton, CA on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The event offered students an inside look at the wide range of professions that drive the live events and entertainment industry. Through panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and direct conversations with AEG employees, students gained firsthand insight into career paths spanning event operations, community relations, creative services, broadcast production, talent buying, and partnership development.

AEG leaders from across the company's divisions shared their personal journeys, discussed the skills needed to succeed, and provided practical guidance on navigating opportunities in the entertainment sector.

AEG panelists included:

  • Tamala Lewis, Senior Director, Community Affairs - Dignity Health Sports Park & LA Galaxy

  • Nakya Carter, Event Specialist - AEG Global Partnerships

  • Chavante "Tae" Flakes, Talent Buyer - AEG Goldenvoice (Festivals/Concerts)

  • Juan A. Mc David, Broadcast Services - Crypto.com Arena

  • Jose Rubio, Graphic Designer - LA Galaxy Creative Services

  • Kyle Robinson, General Manager, The Novo

"Creating access for young people-especially in the communities we serve-is core to our mission," said Tamala Lewis, Senior Director of Community Affairs at Dignity Health Sports Park & LA Galaxy. "When students can meet professionals who look like them, who grew up in similar neighborhoods, and who have built meaningful careers in sports and entertainment, it opens doors they may never have realized were possible."

Lewis noted that programs like this encourage confidence, curiosity, and early career exploration among students. "Exposure is powerful. Even one conversation can spark a passion or make a student feel seen," she added. "We're proud to partner with Compton High School to help the next generation discover their potential."

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

