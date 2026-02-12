Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 20:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Presents "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" in New York City, Celebrating the Year of the Horse

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases CMG Presents "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" in New York City, Celebrating the Year of the Horse

China Media Group presents the "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" in New York City, marking the joyous arrival of the Year of the Horse with an evening of cultural celebration, innovation, and global unity.

Now in its third consecutive year, the flagship "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala", which takes place on Friday, February 13th, in Midtown Manhattan, will welcome distinguished guests representing China, the U.S., and the United Nations, delivering heartfelt messages promoting cultural exchange, international cooperation, and global unity.

The Year of Horse begins on February 17. Watching the CMG Spring Festival Gala on the eve of the Chinese New Year has been a tradition for Chinese people. The celebration serves as a cultural symbol for the world to explore and understand China.

The "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" event in NYC will share that same spirit and will feature dynamic performances, showcasing both tradition and modernity. A Dragon Dance act will kick off the night, and later musicians and performers will appear on the stage singing and dancing to celebrate diversity and harmony.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique magic show by an artist known for large-scale illusions and immersive experiences. The show will include interaction with the audience and with talking robots.

There will be an outstanding AI works display from the "Bright Future of Humanity" global AI visual works call-for-submissions, which was launched last August, inviting young creators to use AI for positive, future-oriented storytelling.

One of the final acts will be a remarkable Tai Chi and martial arts demonstration, and the night will close with music and a fashion show featuring designs inspired by both tradition and technology.

The 2026 "Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala" will successfully reflect the spirit of cultural exchange and mutual respect, reinforcing the importance of shared traditions in a global community.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact: Jose
Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-cmg-presents-prelude-to-the-spring-festival-gala-in-new-york-city-celebrating-the-year-of-the-horse-302686794.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
