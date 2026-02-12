Joi Scientific is pleased to welcome Sindre Zeiner-Gundersen as the company's Advanced Plasma Resonant Energy Physicist. Sindre will lead Joi's scientific activities including all aspects of Joi's science program.

Sindre is a quantum physics expert who previously served as CEO/President of Nornec AS, a Norwegian consulting and engineering services company. Nornec has been a consultant to Joi since 2024. At Nornec, Sindre provided consulting and R&D services in the areas of advanced nuclear reactor simulations, process and plant optimization, carbon capture optimization, materials selection and radiation effects, custom reactor design, muon and neutron detector systems, muon and catalyzed fusion and Hydrogen Rydberg Matter research.

An applied physicist with end-to-end expertise in energy-carrier gases ammonia, methanol, hydrogen as well as a radiation instrumentation specialist with experience in process and equipment design across the ammonia/hydrogen value chain, Sindre has authored several studies on feasibility and market-entry for hydrogen technologies and tidal-energy systems.

Sindre will relocate from Norway to Florida along with his family.

Quotes:

Joi vice president Al Wenstrand stated, "The scope of this position demands an extraordinary level of scientific knowledge, technical skills, and innovative capacity. Few individuals possess the multidisciplinary expertise required to lead such an advanced research initiative. Sindre's combination of academic achievement, industrial experience, and groundbreaking research in nonthermal plasma and hydrogen Rydberg systems uniquely qualifies him to fulfill this role and to advance Joi Scientific's mission. Joi has searched for years to locate a quantum physicist with Sindre's background, qualifications, and experience. Physicists with an extensive background in fast-discharge hydrogen and plasma systems are extremely rare. Sindre represents one of a handful of experts in this field."

Sindre Zeiner-Gundersen volunteered, "I'm joining Joi Scientific full-time because I believe we have the technology to crack the hydrogen problem. The opportunity to lead the work on this technology is exciting, and for me, the opportunity of a lifetime."

About Joi Scientific:

Joi Scientific specializes in the development of electronic circuitry and related components for use in the renewable energy arena. Joi has developed a process to generate hydrogen gas from saltwater at ambient pressure and temperature on site and on demand.

Joi Scientific is located at Exploration Park at Kennedy Space Center.

