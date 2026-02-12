LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustline Advisory Group has launched a new advisory focused on AI Reputation and Visibility, aimed at helping companies improve how they are represented across AI-powered search tools and large language models. While traditional search engines such as Google remain widely used, the way people interact with search results is changing rapidly. AI-generated summaries and overviews increasingly provide direct answers, reducing the need for users to click through to websites.

As a result, many companies are experiencing declining visibility even when their rankings remain unchanged. "Consumers and businesses are still using Google, but click-through behavior has already shifted because of AI summaries," said Giuliano Gonzalez , founder of Trustline Advisory Group. "In the next three to five years, AI tools will likely replace traditional search as the primary way people research companies. If you don't show up clearly in those systems, you don't just lose traffic, you lose business." Recent industry data supports this shift.

Studies conducted in late 2025 indicate that Google's AI Overviews have reduced organic click-through rates by between 32% and 61% for affected queries, with informational searches seeing the largest declines. Paid search performance has also been impacted, with some reports showing drops in ad click-through rates of up to 68%. According to Giuliano Gonzalez, the companies most affected are often those in the middle market. "We're seeing this problem most often with companies generating between $500,000 and $50 million in annual revenue," he said. "They tend to rely on search visibility but don't always have the budget or internal resources to adapt quickly. By the time the impact shows up in revenue, it's already late."

Trustline Advisory Group's new advisory is designed to address this gap by focusing on the foundational signals that influence how AI systems interpret and reference companies. Rather than emphasizing short-term traffic tactics, the firm works on structuring digital entities, strengthening authority signals, and improving consistency across sources that AI models rely on. The consequences of inaction, Gonzalez noted, extend beyond visibility metrics. "We're now in a world where people often trust anonymous online discussions more than polished testimonials," he said. "If AI tools and search platforms surface incomplete or unverified narratives about a company, that directly affects credibility. And credibility has a direct impact on revenue." The AI Reputation and Visibility advisory is aimed at companies with strong real-world operations that have not yet aligned their digital presence with how modern search and AI systems evaluate trust. Trustline Advisory Group works with clients across multiple industries and regions as businesses adjust to the growing influence of AI in research and decision-making.

Founded by Giuliano Gonzalez, Trustline Advisory Group is an advisory firm focused on AI Reputation and Visibility for business owners and companies with limited AI search presence. The firm works with organizations that have strong real-world operations but lack the digital authority signals increasingly required across search engines and AI-powered platforms.

