DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Turns Times Square Into the Ultimate Love Fest This V-Day: Live Weddings, Free Engagement Photos & Your 'One Way Ticket to Love'

Surprise Proposals? Check. Impromptu Weddings (Officiated by David's CEO Kelly Cook)? Double Check. Mass Vow Renewal on the Red Steps? Obviously.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / This Valentine's Day, love won't just be in the air; it will be larger than life. David's Bridal (David's), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network, and planning ecosystem, is teaming up with the Times Square Alliance and Sezzle to transform the heart of NYC, Times Square, into a full-day celebration of modern love, commitment, and unforgettable moments.

From surprise proposals and pop-up weddings to free professional photo shoots for couples and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways, Love in Times Square invites New Yorkers and visitors alike to bring their Valentine -- and their love story -- to the most iconic intersection on earth.

At the heart of the celebration is a complimentary engagement and couples photo experience inspired by "One Way Ticket to Love." Designed as a subway car-style buildout, complete with overflowing romantic florals and bold Valentine hues, David's installation invites couples to quite literally take a "one-way ticket" toward their next chapter. The immersive photo moment nods to New York City's culture, charm, and everyday romance, reimagined as the perfect backdrop for engagement photos, Valentine's portraits, and candid couple shots, all set against the electric energy of Times Square - all courtesy of David's Bridal and Sezzle.

Throughout the day, attendees will also have the chance to win dozens of prizes, including a free wedding gown, free bridesmaid dresses, free special occasion dresses, and exclusive discounts from David's, gift bags filled with must-have items from partners such as Smart Sweets, Bare Necessities, Thrive Causemetics, goPure, Jack Black and OPositiv. Joining as a supporting sponsor, Sezzle is helping couples say "yes" to life's biggest moments with flexible payment options and celebrating with surprise Sezzle Cash giveaways throughout the day. As more Gen Z and Millennial shoppers turn to buy-now, pay-later solutions to fund milestone moments, the partnership highlights how modern couples are planning their celebrations on their own terms.

The day's programming crescendos with unforgettable moments of real-life romance, including:

Two surprise proposals will be revealed live in Times Square at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Two pop-up weddings , including one officiated by David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook at 11 a.m. , followed by a second ceremony at 12 p.m., with couples styled by David's Bridal and Generation Tux for their walk down the aisle.

A mass vow renewal ceremony welcoming couples of all backgrounds on the iconic Red Steps (registration available HERE )

"We believe every love story deserves to be celebrated boldly, loudly, and completely on your own terms. Your love, your rules, your way," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "That's why we're taking over Times Square on Valentine's Day with our 'One Way Ticket to Love' experience -- because if you're going to say 'I do' (or 'I still do'), why not do it where millions can witness the magic? David's is here to celebrate the bold moves, the spontaneous yeses, and every beautiful, messy, perfect moment in between."

The activation reflects David's Bridal's evolution from a bridal retailer to a brand that celebrates and powers the wedding journey and love in all its forms, at every stage and on every scale.

"Times Square is where the world watches magic happen, and love deserves the biggest stage. 'Love in Times Square' is about shared joy and storytelling on a grand scale," said Lisa Horton, Chief Communications & Creative Officer at David's Bridal. "The 'One Way Ticket to Love' installation blends culture, content, and celebration, creating a moment that's not only iconic in person, but designed to be shared, remembered, and lived beyond Valentine's Day."

Love in Times Square is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on February 14, welcoming couples, families, friends, and anyone who believes in celebrating love.

For event schedules, participation details, and more information, visit TSQ.org/Love .

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TIMES SQUARE ALLIANCE

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. TSQ.org

ABOUT SEZZLE INC.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

