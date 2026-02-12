Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH Provides Update on Ongoing Legal Disputes with Interactive Strength, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR)

BERLIN, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH provides an update on the current status of its ongoing legal disputes with Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR).

Sportstech is pursuing multiple legal proceedings against TRNR after TRNR publicly stated that it would pursue "all legal options" to enforce its claims and announced as a possible next step a prompt public auction of pledged Sportstech shares - combined with the assertion that such shares could be realised to repay the alleged claims or even acquired by TRNR itself.

TRNR's press release published on 10 February 2026, in which TRNR announced the initiation of two lawsuits as well as a public auction of 100% of the shares in Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH scheduled for 11 March 2026, therefore comes as little surprise and had already been anticipated from a legal perspective.

On 8 January 2026, Sportstech had already taken legal action by filing an action to oppose enforcement ("Vollstreckungsabwehrklage"). The purpose of this action is to prevent such enforcement measures, including the prohibition of any potential public auction. In this context, Sportstech has also filed an application for interim legal protection. The proceedings are pending before the Regional Court (Landgericht) of Berlin.

Surprisingly, however, in prior preliminary injunction proceedings, TRNR declared ahead of the scheduled oral hearing on 11 February 2026 that no private sale of shares would take place and that, according to TRNR, such a private sale had never been intended. Against this background, Sportstech declared the proceedings to be resolved.

TRNR has therefore expressly clarified in the court proceedings that a direct private sale of the shares is not possible. Sportstech considers this to be a clear confirmation of its legal position.

For Sportstech, these proceedings indicate that any enforcement or disposal of Sportstech shares must comply with the legal standards of German law. Sportstech considers any alternative form of enforcement or disposal of the shares to be legally inadmissible. This judicial clarification confirms that any attempt to realise the shares - whether by private sale or public auction - is subject to strict legal scrutiny under German law.

This contradiction becomes particularly evident in light of TRNR's most recent statements: In the preliminary injunction proceedings referenced above, TRNR itself declared that it was not seeking to realise the shares, but solely the repayment of its claim. The now publicly announced auction therefore stands in clear contradiction to these statements and, from Sportstech's perspective, highlights the lack of consistency in TRNR's approach.

Sportstech further considers the public auction of the shares announced by TRNR to be legally inadmissible and will prevent it. Even the publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) lacks essential information and, in Sportstech's view, does not meet the statutory requirements for a legally compliant enforcement procedure. Against this background, Sportstech is confident that the attempted public auction - just like any attempted private sale - will fail as a matter of law.

Sportstech views TRNR's actions as an attempt to exert maximum pressure through public announcements, without any legally consistent approach being apparent. Sportstech will not be intimidated by this and is confident - as already demonstrated in the preliminary injunction proceedings regarding the private sale - that the attempted public auction will also be prevented.

Quote from CEO Ali Ahmad:

"It is encouraging to see that TRNR has now recognised that a private sale is not an option and has backed down on this point. I regret that such proceedings were necessary to establish legal certainty. With the same confidence, we approach the proceedings relating to the announced public auction."

This has made clear in these proceedings that fast or immediate access to Sportstech shares through a private sale is not possible. Further legal issues in connection with TRNR remain subject to ongoing disputes.

To the best of Sportstech's current knowledge, no lawsuit has yet been served on Sportstech. The lawsuits publicly referred to by TRNR are currently not pending. Sportstech views the announced measures with confidence. All necessary steps to safeguard its rights have already been initiated.

Sportstech nevertheless remains willing to reach an amicable settlement and firmly believes that an out-of-court resolution can be achieved. Otherwise, the matter will be resolved through the court proceedings.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH is an internationally active company in the home fitness, wellness, and lifestyle products sector, with a strong market position in Europe.

