Calix launches HomeOfficeIQ for the Calix Platform to help service providers keep households connected during unavoidable outages with secure cellular failover-meeting rising expectations as 37% of subscribers now rely on home internet for work

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched HomeOfficeIQ, a new value-added solution within SmartHome on the Calix Platform that enables service providers to drive stronger subscriber loyalty and new revenue opportunities. With this launch, HomeOfficeIQ adds cellular network failover managed through CommandIQ, giving providers a new way to protect critical connectivity during network outages beyond their control. Through the app, households can now manage and prioritize exactly which devices or networks remain connected, while maintaining continuous security with ProtectIQ and the application and content controls of ExperienceIQ

Secure home internet connectivity is now critical for a growing share of households. According to a survey by Calix Market Insights, 37 percent of subscribers use their residential internet service for work, and more than 1 in 3 subscribers who have switched providers chose security services. This reinforces the expectation that connectivity must be secure to protect sensitive applications and critical workflows. For service providers, these needs represent an opportunity to drive average revenue per user (ARPU), as 35 percent of subscribers surveyed report receiving partial or full reimbursement for internet service from their employer.

New HomeOfficeIQ capabilities and enhancements for SmartHome enable providers to deliver:

Safe, secure connections during unavoidable network outages. HomeOffice IQ quickly restores connectivity to critical and prioritized devices during outages, while keeping Protect IQ active and applying the content controls of Experience IQ . Together, these ensure a safe, secure experience-helping safeguard video meetings, cloud-based applications, and other time-sensitive activities. HomeOffice IQ is fully compatible with the award-winning Calix GigaSpire portfolio.





HomeOffice quickly restores connectivity to critical and prioritized devices during outages, while keeping Protect active and applying the content controls of Experience . Together, these ensure a safe, secure experience-helping safeguard video meetings, cloud-based applications, and other time-sensitive activities. HomeOffice is fully compatible with the award-winning Calix GigaSpire portfolio. Personalized network controls over SSIDs or IoT devices for subscribers. When a cellular hotspot is activated leveraging HomeOffice IQ , households can easily select and prioritize either multiple SSIDs or multiple devices. This helps ensure essential activities like work, school, or telehealth stay connected-giving households meaningful control over their network for the moments that matter most.





When a cellular hotspot is activated leveraging HomeOffice , households can easily select and prioritize either multiple SSIDs or multiple devices. This helps ensure essential activities like work, school, or telehealth stay connected-giving households meaningful control over their network for the moments that matter most. Built-in CommandIQ promotions that boost engagement and drive adoption. Integrated directly into CommandIQ, promo and announcement tiles help providers promote new offers, share service updates, and educate users, increasing engagement and accelerating SmartHome adoption. CommandIQ recently earned the TMC 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for advanced subscriber protection.

Calix Success is enabling service providers to confidently launch and maximize HomeOfficeIQ with a knowledge base article, playbook, and coursework in Calix University. Additionally, a live go-to-market Success webinar, Electronic Content Builder assets, and upcoming TAC TV content will help Calix customers further position HomeOfficeIQ effectively within their SmartHome offers.

Ben Foster, president and chief executive officer at Twin Valley, said: "Calix is giving us a powerful way to differentiate our residential experiences and create real value for our customers. Adding HomeOfficeIQ to our upcoming lifestyle-based offers builds on what SmartHome already delivers and reinforces why customers continue choosing Twin Valley. By keeping customers connected when it matters most, Calix is helping Twin Valley strengthen loyalty, support higher ARPU, and drive long-term, sustainable growth for our business."

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "HomeOfficeIQ reflects our commitment to helping service providers deliver secure, connected experiences for their subscribers-even during unavoidable outages. Now, HomeOfficeIQ will offer our customers a simple, new way to strengthen their residential offerings. With this launch, Calix continues to extend SmartHome innovation on the Calix Platform, helping providers further differentiate from competitors, build the trust that drives retention and ARPU, and create long-term value for their businesses and communities."

Discover how HomeOfficeIQfor Calix SmartHome helps service providers protect subscribers against unavoidable outages.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement and services; innovate for their consumer, business and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data-enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

