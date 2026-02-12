Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
12.02.2026 21:06 Uhr
Noise-PR Helps 350+ US Real Estate Agents Skyrocket Their Business by Elevating Their Brand

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noise-PR, a boutique public relations and brand authority agency, has helped more than 350+ real estate agents across the United States increase their visibility and inbound demand by positioning them through strategic publicity in trusted national and regional publications.

Thasan Kankaivernian

Unlike traditional rankings that focus solely on transaction volume or production metrics, Noise-PR works closely with high-integrity, service-led agents who consistently go above and beyond for their clients but are often overlooked for industry recognition. Many of these professionals have historically relied almost entirely on referrals, despite delivering exceptional customer experiences and long-term value.

Through carefully curated media features, profile placements, and credibility-driven coverage, these agents have successfully transitioned from referral-only growth to consistent inbound enquiries, driven by increased visibility and respectable third party validation. The publicity enables prospective clients to discover agents whose reputations are built on trust, responsiveness, and service quality rather than sheer transaction count.

Noise-PR's approach focuses on elevating what matters most to consumers, credibility, professionalism, and client-first service. As a result, for many agents, it's their first time being featured on large scale publications. "I want to showcase the people that don't get seen. The honourable, hardworking people that go above and beyond for their clients but never get rewarded for it. These are the types of people we should be reading about. Not the ones that make the most money." said Thasan Kankaivernian, Owner of Noise-PR.

"Some of the most impactful real estate professionals are not always the loudest or the highest-volume producers, we work with agents who quietly deliver exceptional results for their clients. Our role is to make sure their professionalism and service standards are visible to the wider market, so they attract the right clients consistently."

Noise-PR has supported agents across key U.S. markets including California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, New York, and Maryland, helping them stand out in competitive local environments through authority-led storytelling and earned media exposure and by sharing their story. "It's not just about how much they help clients in their career, it's about the community service, the non profit work, their families and the relationships they build outside of real estate, that makes these agents special." he says.

Designed for long-term impact, the firm's publicity strategy strengthens online presence, improves search visibility, and reinforces trust signals across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms.

About Us:

Owned by Thasan Kankaivernian, Noise-PR is a Global public relations firm specialising in strategic media placements for Business owners, Entrepreneurs and service-based professionals such as Real Estate Agents. Doctors, Lawyers & Insurance Agents. The firm works with clients across the United States and internationally, helping trusted business owners strengthen their visibility, credibility, and long-term discoverability through respected publications and structured media exposure. Noise-PR focuses on elevating high-integrity professionals who deliver exceptional service but are often overlooked by traditional rankings, turning reputation into sustainable inbound growth.

Contact Name: Thasan Kankaivernian
Company Name: Noise-PR
Contact Email: Thasan@noise-pr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903338/Thasan_Kankaivernian.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903339/5796907/Noise_PR_Logo.jpg

Noise-PR Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noise-pr-helps-350-us-real-estate-agents-skyrocket-their-business-by-elevating-their-brand-302686851.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
