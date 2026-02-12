Atomera, Inc.: Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved technical breakthrough demonstrating manufacturability of MST on Gate-All-Around structures

First commercial customer running wafers on GaN with MST

GaN-on-Silicon concept paper advances to proposal phase in Power America funding program

Management Commentary

"The results we are seeing with MST for GAA transistors are inspiring and together with our OEM partner we are presenting groundbreaking results to some of the most demanding customers in the industry. We also have a top 20 semiconductor company running wafers on GaN, demonstrating industry pull for the innovative work that, up to now, we have done in university and government labs," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "From bleeding edge transistors to enabling new materials to run next generation data centers, Atomera is providing innovations that are in high demand for today's markets."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and a net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($3.3) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025 and ($3.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For fiscal year 2025, revenue was $65,000, compared with $135,000 in fiscal 2024. Net loss was ($20.2) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2025, compared to ($18.4) million, or ($0.68) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 was a loss of ($16.1) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($15.4) million in fiscal 2024.

The Company had $19.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 32.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow --

Atomera Incorporated

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,210 $ 25,778 Short-term investments - 995 Accounts receivable - 6 Interest receivable 54 73 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 338 240 Total current assets 19,602 27,092 Property and equipment, net 60 59 Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies - 91 Security deposit 14 14 Operating lease right-of-use asset 884 280 Financing lease right-of-use-asset 533 1,588 Total assets $ 21,093 $ 29,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 608 $ 492 Accrued expenses 168 239 Accrued payroll related expenses 650 1,328 Current operating lease liability 147 260 Current financing lease liability 420 1,253 Deferred revenue 7 4 Total current liabilities 2,000 3,576 Long-term operating lease liability 712 22 Long-term financing lease liability - 449 Total liabilities 2,712 4,047 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 32,354 and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 32 31 Additional paid-in capital 260,043 246,565 Other comprehensive income - 1 Accumulated deficit (241,694 ) (221,520 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,381 25,077 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,093 $ 29,124

Atomera Incorporated

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 50 $ 11



$ 23 $ 65 $ 135 Cost of revenue (131 ) (128 ) (13 ) (321 ) (123 ) Gross margin (81 ) (117 ) 10 (256 ) 12 Operating expenses Research and development 2,740 3,304 2,823 12,303 11,029 General and administrative 1,505 2,165 1,811 7,806 7,266 Selling and marketing 286 207 248 758 1,053 Total operating expenses 4,531 5,676 4,882 20,867 19,348 Loss from operations (4,612 ) (5,793 ) (4,872 ) (21,123 ) (19,336 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 195 232 213 931 779 Accretion income - - 26 6 178 Other income, net 1 - 1 72 73 Interest expense (9 ) (12 ) (25 ) (60 ) (129 ) Total other income (expense), net 187 220 215 949 901 Net loss $ (4,425 ) $ (5,573 ) $ (4,657 ) $ (20,174 ) $ (18,435 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 31,590 31,128 28,934 30,844 27,217

Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (4,425 ) $ (5,573 ) $ (4,657 ) $ (20,174 ) $ (18,435 ) Depreciation and amortization 13 11 12 48 54 Stock-based compensation 1,334 1,342 949 4,963 3,867 Interest income (195 ) (232 ) (213 ) (931 ) (779 ) Accretion income - - (26 ) (6 ) (178 ) Other income, net (1 ) - (1 ) (72 ) (73 ) Interest expense 9 12 25 60 129 Net loss non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,265 ) $ (4,440 ) $ (3,911 ) $ (16,112 ) $ (15,415 )

