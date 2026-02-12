Atomera, Inc.: Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Recent Company Highlights
Achieved technical breakthrough demonstrating manufacturability of MST on Gate-All-Around structures
First commercial customer running wafers on GaN with MST
GaN-on-Silicon concept paper advances to proposal phase in Power America funding program
Management Commentary
"The results we are seeing with MST for GAA transistors are inspiring and together with our OEM partner we are presenting groundbreaking results to some of the most demanding customers in the industry. We also have a top 20 semiconductor company running wafers on GaN, demonstrating industry pull for the innovative work that, up to now, we have done in university and government labs," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "From bleeding edge transistors to enabling new materials to run next generation data centers, Atomera is providing innovations that are in high demand for today's markets."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and a net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($3.3) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025 and ($3.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For fiscal year 2025, revenue was $65,000, compared with $135,000 in fiscal 2024. Net loss was ($20.2) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2025, compared to ($18.4) million, or ($0.68) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 was a loss of ($16.1) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($15.4) million in fiscal 2024.
The Company had $19.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
The total number of shares outstanding was 32.4 million as of December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow --
Atomera Incorporated
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,210
$
25,778
Short-term investments
-
995
Accounts receivable
-
6
Interest receivable
54
73
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
338
240
Total current assets
19,602
27,092
Property and equipment, net
60
59
Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies
-
91
Security deposit
14
14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
884
280
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
533
1,588
Total assets
$
21,093
$
29,124
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
608
$
492
Accrued expenses
168
239
Accrued payroll related expenses
650
1,328
Current operating lease liability
147
260
Current financing lease liability
420
1,253
Deferred revenue
7
4
Total current liabilities
2,000
3,576
Long-term operating lease liability
712
22
Long-term financing lease liability
-
449
Total liabilities
2,712
4,047
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
-
-
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 32,354 and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;
32
31
Additional paid-in capital
260,043
246,565
Other comprehensive income
-
1
Accumulated deficit
(241,694
)
(221,520
)
Total stockholders' equity
18,381
25,077
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,093
$
29,124
Atomera Incorporated
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
$
50
$
11
$
23
$
65
$
135
Cost of revenue
(131
)
(128
)
(13
)
(321
)
(123
)
Gross margin
(81
)
(117
)
10
(256
)
12
Operating expenses
Research and development
2,740
3,304
2,823
12,303
11,029
General and administrative
1,505
2,165
1,811
7,806
7,266
Selling and marketing
286
207
248
758
1,053
Total operating expenses
4,531
5,676
4,882
20,867
19,348
Loss from operations
(4,612
)
(5,793
)
(4,872
)
(21,123
)
(19,336
)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
195
232
213
931
779
Accretion income
-
-
26
6
178
Other income, net
1
-
1
72
73
Interest expense
(9
)
(12
)
(25
)
(60
)
(129
)
Total other income (expense), net
187
220
215
949
901
Net loss
$
(4,425
)
$
(5,573
)
$
(4,657
)
$
(20,174
)
$
(18,435
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.68
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
31,590
31,128
28,934
30,844
27,217
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(4,425
)
$
(5,573
)
$
(4,657
)
$
(20,174
)
$
(18,435
)
Depreciation and amortization
13
11
12
48
54
Stock-based compensation
1,334
1,342
949
4,963
3,867
Interest income
(195
)
(232
)
(213
)
(931
)
(779
)
Accretion income
-
-
(26
)
(6
)
(178
)
Other income, net
(1
)
-
(1
)
(72
)
(73
)
Interest expense
9
12
25
60
129
Net loss non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,265
)
$
(4,440
)
$
(3,911
)
$
(16,112
)
$
(15,415
)
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
