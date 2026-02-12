Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.02.26 | 22:00
2,390 US-Dollar
-2,85 % -0,070
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 22:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atomera, Inc.: Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Achieved technical breakthrough demonstrating manufacturability of MST on Gate-All-Around structures

  • First commercial customer running wafers on GaN with MST

  • GaN-on-Silicon concept paper advances to proposal phase in Power America funding program

Management Commentary
"The results we are seeing with MST for GAA transistors are inspiring and together with our OEM partner we are presenting groundbreaking results to some of the most demanding customers in the industry. We also have a top 20 semiconductor company running wafers on GaN, demonstrating industry pull for the innovative work that, up to now, we have done in university and government labs," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "From bleeding edge transistors to enabling new materials to run next generation data centers, Atomera is providing innovations that are in high demand for today's markets."

Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.4) million, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and a net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($3.3) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025 and ($3.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For fiscal year 2025, revenue was $65,000, compared with $135,000 in fiscal 2024. Net loss was ($20.2) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2025, compared to ($18.4) million, or ($0.68) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 was a loss of ($16.1) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($15.4) million in fiscal 2024.

The Company had $19.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 32.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow --

Atomera Incorporated
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,210

$

25,778

Short-term investments

-

995

Accounts receivable

-

6

Interest receivable

54

73

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

338

240

Total current assets

19,602

27,092

Property and equipment, net

60

59

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

-

91

Security deposit

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

884

280

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

533

1,588

Total assets

$

21,093

$

29,124

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

608

$

492

Accrued expenses

168

239

Accrued payroll related expenses

650

1,328

Current operating lease liability

147

260

Current financing lease liability

420

1,253

Deferred revenue

7

4

Total current liabilities

2,000

3,576

Long-term operating lease liability

712

22

Long-term financing lease liability

-

449

Total liabilities

2,712

4,047

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 32,354 and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;

32

31

Additional paid-in capital

260,043

246,565

Other comprehensive income

-

1

Accumulated deficit

(241,694

)

(221,520

)

Total stockholders' equity

18,381

25,077

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,093

$

29,124

Atomera Incorporated
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

50

$

11

$

23

$

65

$

135

Cost of revenue

(131

)

(128

)

(13

)

(321

)

(123

)

Gross margin

(81

)

(117

)

10

(256

)

12

Operating expenses

Research and development

2,740

3,304

2,823

12,303

11,029

General and administrative

1,505

2,165

1,811

7,806

7,266

Selling and marketing

286

207

248

758

1,053

Total operating expenses

4,531

5,676

4,882

20,867

19,348

Loss from operations

(4,612

)

(5,793

)

(4,872

)

(21,123

)

(19,336

)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

195

232

213

931

779

Accretion income

-

-

26

6

178

Other income, net

1

-

1

72

73

Interest expense

(9

)

(12

)

(25

)

(60

)

(129

)

Total other income (expense), net

187

220

215

949

901

Net loss

$

(4,425

)

$

(5,573

)

$

(4,657

)

$

(20,174

)

$

(18,435

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.68

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

31,590

31,128

28,934

30,844

27,217

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(4,425

)

$

(5,573

)

$

(4,657

)

$

(20,174

)

$

(18,435

)

Depreciation and amortization

13

11

12

48

54

Stock-based compensation

1,334

1,342

949

4,963

3,867

Interest income

(195

)

(232

)

(213

)

(931

)

(779

)

Accretion income

-

-

(26

)

(6

)

(178

)

Other income, net

(1

)

-

(1

)

(72

)

(73

)

Interest expense

9

12

25

60

129

Net loss non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,265

)

$

(4,440

)

$

(3,911

)

$

(16,112

)

$

(15,415

)

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2025-results-1136811

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.