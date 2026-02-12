Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of ESP (Espresso) on February 12. ESP/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Espresso is a high-performance base layer for rollups, which provides secure confirmations for transaction ordering and data across chains, aiming to make Layer2 transactions safe, fast, and seamless for users. Its globally distributed network of validators run a BFT consensus protocol to maintain an available and consistent database of transactions. The confirmations that Espresso provides underpin cross-chain applications that can tap into liquidity and users of all connected Espresso-chains.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283675

Source: HTX