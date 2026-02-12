Anzeige
WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 18:48
41,200 Euro
-11,74 % -5,480
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,38041,64023:00
41,39041,64022:00
12.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
Globant to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 26th

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2025 on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 after the close of regular market hours.

Globant new logo

Following the earnings release, Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. A shareholder letter will also be available on the investor relations section of Globant's website.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q25EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

  • We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
  • We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/5796427/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-february-26th-302686704.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
