Panel Built Supports Data Center Infrastructure with Modular Buildings and Enclosures

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Panel Built designs and manufactures prefabricated modular structures for data center facilities operating in a wide range of environments. With decades of experience in mission-critical and industrial construction, the company supports data center teams with infrastructure built to perform reliably under complex, high-demand conditions.

From early planning through expansion and upgrades, the Panel Built team partners with data center projects at every stage. Its portfolio includes e-houses , battery energy storage system ( BESS ) enclosures, control rooms , mezzanines , inplant offices , and other prefabricated structures that facilitate power distribution and technical operations. These buildings can be deployed as permanent installations or integrated into phased rollouts, giving facilities the flexibility to grow alongside changing capacity requirements.

Data Center projects often face a combination of logistical and environmental challenges, including remote sites, harsh climates, compressed schedules, and ongoing expansion. Panel Built addresses these issues with custom-engineered modular designs that account for site constraints, equipment layouts, and long-term operational goals. By fabricating buildings in a controlled offsite environment, the company helps shorten construction timelines while delivering consistent quality and performance.

Projects may be delivered as enclosure-only structures or as fully integrated buildings, depending on customer preference. Integrated options can include mechanical, electrical, and architectural systems such as HVAC, lighting, power distribution, and equipment accommodations. For teams managing their own interior buildouts, Panel Built also provides standalone enclosures designed for efficient field installation.

With a long track record serving industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets, Panel Built continues to apply its modular construction expertise to data center projects nationwide, delivering dependable infrastructure through durable design and controlled offsite fabrication.

For more information about Panel Built's modular infrastructure solutions for data centers, visit panelbuilt.com .

