Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Dimitri Busevs, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC Direct Investing, along with the company's executive team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of GoSmart from RBC Direct Investing, and the kickoff of a national marketing campaign.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=By_GMoCRb-4

GoSmart is a mobile-based solution designed for new and aspiring self-directed investors to help them take the first step with confidence. It combines speed and convenience, commission-free trading, and the ability to invest on your terms. GoSmart offers an automated self-directed investment solution to help clients confidently build wealth, and the flexibility to actively select individual stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). With the launch of GoSmart, RBC Direct Investing is championing a new era of financial empowerment for Canadian investors.

