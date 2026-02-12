GVA Management: Texas Bar Confirms Active Investigation Into GVA Grievance Against Attorney Joshua Romero

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / GVA Property Management, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today announced that it has filed a formal grievance with the State Bar of Texas against attorney Joshua Romero of Jackson Walker LLP. GVA alleges that Romero wrongfully disclosed information from a confidential deposition testimony conducted as part of a pre-suit petition that was ultimately abandoned. The State Bar of Texas has confirmed that the grievance is under active investigation.

Background

Investors Matthew and Alissa Briggs retained Mr. Romero in 2024 after growing dissatisfied with returns on their investments in certain GVA-sponsored properties, many of which reflected the significant interest rate hikes that have been introduced by the Federal Reserve since March of 2022. Mr. Romero filed a pre-suit petition under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202 on their behalf and sought testimony from GVA's founder and CEO Alan Stalcup.

The deposition was conducted on June 25, 2024, and the transcript was designated as "Attorneys' Eyes Only" by court order, meaning that it may not be shared "with any individual who is not counsel of record for [Matthew and Alissa Briggs]." This order was not appealed or otherwise challenged by Mr. Romero. The Briggs ultimately elected not to file suit following the Rule 202 proceeding.

Alleged Violations of the Court Order

GVA alleges in its grievance that Mr. Romero nonetheless disclosed the existence and contents of the confidential deposition to two attorneys who represent other investors and who were not legal counsel of record for the Briggs. These attorneys are Ephraim Wernick, counsel for investor Bryan Kastleman, and Peter Lee Kilpatrick, counsel for investor Doug Jensen and J.A. Apple Creek, LLC. The alleged conduct would constitute a violation of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.04(d).

"The sanctity of court orders must be respected as a tenet of our justice system without exception," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA. "We have filed a grievance not only to protect our business from potential misconduct, but to protect the integrity of the courtrooms we rely on for a fair and consistent legal process."

The State Bar of Texas has confirmed that the matter is under active investigation. GVA will be cooperating fully with all involved authorities until the process has concluded.

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

