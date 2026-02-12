Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (the "Company") would like to clarify its news release disseminated on February 3, 2026 announcing its closing of its non-brokered private placement issuing 30,000,000 units at of price of CDN $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$3,750,000.00 (see news release Feb 3, 2025). The Company is also clarifying that it paid a total finders' fees of $45,631.25 and 365,050 in finders' warrants.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Richard Barnett, CFO

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

