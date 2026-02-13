Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the "Tranche 1") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced in the Company's news releases of January 22 and 26, 2026. The Company raised gross proceeds of $2,150,000 in Tranche 1 through the issuance of 8,600,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferrable Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.35 per Share.

Two directors of the Company (including the president and chief executive officer) subscribed for a total of 1,600,000 Units under Tranche 1 for gross proceeds of $400,000. Finders' fees totalling $9,600 were paid in connection with Tranche 1. All securities issued by the Company in Tranche 1 are subject to a hold period expiring on June 12, 2026.

The remainder of the Private Placement is expected to close in a second tranche before the end of this month.



Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.











