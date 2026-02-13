Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 00:26 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future B2B: ITPro Hosted its Second Annual ITPro Awards in Central London

An array of IT industry representatives were in attendance at Kitty Hawk in St Martin's Place, London, to celebrate not only their own achievements but those of their peers.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / ITPro, the leading news website for IT professionals, hosted the second annual ITPro Awards on February 11 at Kitty Hawk in Central London.

The event brought together prominent figures from across the technology sector, with representatives from HPE, Oracle, Slack, and Google in attendance. ITPro's editorial team honored excellence across some of the industry's most critical domains in tech, including AI, Channel, CRM, Data, Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity.

A total of 22 awards were presented, including two Special Awards: Product Innovator of the Year and Best of the Best (Editor's Choice). These honors recognize organizations and leaders making meaningful contributions to the technology landscape in 2025 and demonstrating sustained industry impact.

The ITPro Awards provided an opportunity to reflect on the defining issues shaping the IT sector, while celebrating the innovations and achievements driving the future of business technology.

"This industry is packed full of innovation and great ideas. That's what makes it so hard to choose the winners each and every year. As such, those worthy of an ITPro award really are the best of the best," said Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT.

"ITPro will celebrate its 20th birthday in July this year, which makes this year's awards ceremony a little bit more special. We're honored to have a somewhat advanced birthday celebration alongside the industry's greatest."

The winners of the second annual ITPro Awards are:

  • AI Excellence, Google Cloud

  • Backup Excellence, Barracuda

  • Channel Excellence, HPE

  • Cloud Excellence, Google Cloud Platform

  • Collaboration Excellence, Slack

  • Connectivity Excellence, Ericsson

  • CRM Excellence, Salesforce

  • Data Excellence, Snowflake

  • Data Center Excellence, AMD

  • Data Protection Excellence, Appian

  • Digital Transformation Excellence, Databricks and Amperity

  • ERP Excellence, Oracle Netsuite

  • Hardware Excellence, Apple

  • Infrastructure Excellence, HPE

  • Networking Excellence, Cisco

  • Cybersecurity Excellence, Palo Alto Networks

About ITPro

ITPro is the premier destination for IT decision-makers seeking authoritative industry news, expert purchasing guidance, in-depth analysis, and reviews of the latest business technologies. From emerging trends to practical implementation insight, ITPro delivers trusted content that helps technology leaders make informed decisions.

Founded in 2006, ITPro has grown into one of the world's most respected publications for CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, senior systems administrators, and enterprise technology professionals. Lear more here: www.itpro.com.

Contact Information

Shana Murik
Head of Marketing, Future B2B
shana.murik@futurenet.com
1.888.741.7900

SOURCE: Future B2B



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/itpro-hosted-its-second-annual-itpro-awards-in-central-london-1137490

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.