Future B2B: ITPro Hosted its Second Annual ITPro Awards in Central London

An array of IT industry representatives were in attendance at Kitty Hawk in St Martin's Place, London, to celebrate not only their own achievements but those of their peers.
LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / ITPro, the leading news website for IT professionals, hosted the second annual ITPro Awards on February 11 at Kitty Hawk in Central London.
The event brought together prominent figures from across the technology sector, with representatives from HPE, Oracle, Slack, and Google in attendance. ITPro's editorial team honored excellence across some of the industry's most critical domains in tech, including AI, Channel, CRM, Data, Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity.
A total of 22 awards were presented, including two Special Awards: Product Innovator of the Year and Best of the Best (Editor's Choice). These honors recognize organizations and leaders making meaningful contributions to the technology landscape in 2025 and demonstrating sustained industry impact.
The ITPro Awards provided an opportunity to reflect on the defining issues shaping the IT sector, while celebrating the innovations and achievements driving the future of business technology.
"This industry is packed full of innovation and great ideas. That's what makes it so hard to choose the winners each and every year. As such, those worthy of an ITPro award really are the best of the best," said Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT.
"ITPro will celebrate its 20th birthday in July this year, which makes this year's awards ceremony a little bit more special. We're honored to have a somewhat advanced birthday celebration alongside the industry's greatest."
The winners of the second annual ITPro Awards are:
AI Excellence, Google Cloud
Backup Excellence, Barracuda
Channel Excellence, HPE
Cloud Excellence, Google Cloud Platform
Collaboration Excellence, Slack
Connectivity Excellence, Ericsson
CRM Excellence, Salesforce
Data Excellence, Snowflake
Data Center Excellence, AMD
Data Protection Excellence, Appian
Digital Transformation Excellence, Databricks and Amperity
ERP Excellence, Oracle Netsuite
Hardware Excellence, Apple
Infrastructure Excellence, HPE
Networking Excellence, Cisco
Cybersecurity Excellence, Palo Alto Networks
About ITPro
ITPro is the premier destination for IT decision-makers seeking authoritative industry news, expert purchasing guidance, in-depth analysis, and reviews of the latest business technologies. From emerging trends to practical implementation insight, ITPro delivers trusted content that helps technology leaders make informed decisions.
Founded in 2006, ITPro has grown into one of the world's most respected publications for CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, senior systems administrators, and enterprise technology professionals. Lear more here: www.itpro.com.
