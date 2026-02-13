Candescent's 2025 Annual Report to Clients Reveals the Scale of Intelligent Banking in Action

Strong client outcomes, continued platform innovation, and expanding industry adoption signal Intelligent Banking's shift from vision to operating model

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today released its 2025 Annual Report to Clients, documenting a landmark year marked by platform innovation, measurable client outcomes, and continued industry momentum. More than 1,300 financial institutions and 30 million registered users operate on a unified Intelligent Banking Platform designed to deliver experiences that are secure, personal, and purposeful.

"Digital transformed access. Intelligent Banking transforms understanding," said Brendan Tansill, CEO of Candescent. "For years, our industry focused on digitizing services by automating processes, expanding channels, and accelerating access. That work mattered, and today it represents the baseline. Technological innovation through AI is now enabling embedded intelligence that applies insight, empathy, and action across every interaction. Our 2025 Annual Report shows what that looks like in practice and why Intelligent Banking is becoming the operating model for what comes next."

From Integration to Intention

In 2025, Candescent unified its data architecture, portfolio, teams, and technology around a single Intelligent Banking Platform built to deliver reliable, secure, and human-centered experiences across account opening, consumer and business banking, and both branch and digital channels. Candescent delivered platform-wide progress, including:

A full redesign of the Consumer Digital Banking experience

Migration of more than 60% of users to the next-generation platform

Continued advancements across consumer and business banking, servicing, and digital engagement

Complete re-architecture of our Branch solution to a cloud-based, multi-tenant deployment model

These investments resulted in more consistent experiences, faster decision-making, and reduced friction, all while maintaining strong compliance and control.

Intelligence That Proves Its Value

Momentum behind Intelligent Banking adoption continues to build, with both new engagements and expanding relationships contributing to a growing ecosystem of real-world outcomes. Candescent rounded out its impressive client roster with several marquee new wins, including Golden Plains Credit Union and Bank of Greene County, which is leveraging the Candescent platform to support emerging gig banking experiences across multiple markets.

Client outcomes documented in the 2025 Annual Report demonstrate measurable impact across institutions of varying size and geography:

Frictionless onboarding (Apple Bank): Reduced new account-opening time from 45-60 minutes to 5-10 minutes, cut manual reviews from 80% to 30%, and tripled staff productivity.

Intelligent cross-sell (Meriwest Credit Union): Achieved up to 10% uptake on intelligent cross-sell offers and reduced member attrition by 15% by combining deep member insight with an intelligence-driven banking platform.

Digital engagement at scale (OneUnited Bank): Increased adoption of digital features by 33% by evolving its mobile app into a financial wellness hub, scaling engagement without compromising trust or mission.

These engagements reflect how Intelligent Banking is evolving from individual initiatives into a broader operating model across financial institutions, supported by continued platform investment, ecosystem expansion, and industry validation.

Platform investment and ecosystem expansion: More than $120 million in annual R&D supported the launch of the Candescent Marketplace, which now includes more than 150 integrated fintech partners across seven capability categories, along with a rebuilt Developer Portal that accelerates partner activation and innovation.

Industry validation: Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions 2025-2026 and identified by Javelin as one of the most aggressive and capable challengers to market leadership in its 2025 Small Business Digital Banking Vendor Scorecard.

"2025 was a defining year for our teams and our clients," said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. "The hard work and close collaboration across our platform translated into meaningful advancements and measurable outcomes. That momentum enables us to define the era of Intelligent Banking not as a concept, but as an operating model taking shape across the industry."

Experience-Led. Intelligence-Driven.

The report reinforces Candescent's Experience-Led, Intelligence-Driven philosophy, grounded in the belief that design bridges intelligence and human action. In 2025, this approach advanced through the launch of the Candescent Marketplace, enabling institutions to extend their platform through a trusted fintech ecosystem while maintaining a cohesive experience.

The report also highlights the expansion of Candescent's global team to more than 1,900 employees, including 475 new specialists. The company also opened a new Atlanta headquarters to strengthen collaboration, accountability, and delivery velocity.

Candescent's commitment to security, compliance, and community impact includes SOC 2 Type 2 validation, FFIEC-aligned controls embedded in its delivery architecture, and $500,000 in charitable contributions through the Candescent Cares program, including a flagship partnership with Teachers Federal Credit Union supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Looking Ahead: AXIS 2026

The Annual Report serves as the strategic foundation for Candescent AXIS 2026, taking place April 21-23 in Orlando, Florida. Leaders from banks and credit unions will explore how 2025's real-world outcomes shape the next evolution of the Intelligent Banking roadmap. Registration is open at events.candescent.com/CandescentAXIS26.

"The progress captured in this report represents more than momentum," Tansill added. "It reflects a shared commitment with our clients to define a better way forward for banking, one that is secure, human, and built to endure. Intelligent Banking is no longer a future state. It is the work happening now."

The full Candescent 2025 Annual Report to Clients is available at candescent.com.

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

