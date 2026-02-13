HTX Releases January 2026 Performance Report: 20+ New Fiat On/Off-Ramps, 25.6% Volume Growth, and 58 Million Users

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, the global crypto market enters a new cycle marked by increased volatility and structural liquidity shifts. Against this backdrop, HTX reached a milestone of 58 million registered users by late January, with trading volume hitting a month-on-month growth of 1.57%. With simultaneous progress across the aspects, HTX delivered a January performance report defined by structural optimization and steady expansion.

Global OTC Compliance Breakthrough and Fiat On/Off-Ramps Expansion

In January, HTX achieved a key milestone in global OTC compliance through a partnership with HBGL, a digital asset exchange officially registered with Australia's AUSTRAC. Under Australia's stringent AML/CTF framework, HBGL operates as a regulated entity, enabling compliant conversion between USDT/USDC and fiat currencies. This development strengthens HTX's ability to provide secure and fully regulated on- and off-ramp services in the Australian market.

Beyond Australia, HBGL accelerated the expansion of its global compliance network, launching fiat-to-stablecoin channels across major regions. The 20 newly supported currencies include the USD, EUR, JPY, AED, HKD, and TRY. The broader multi-currency access significantly improves deposit efficiency for global users, while enhancing HTX's localized service capabilities across both emerging and developed markets.

Strategic Asset Positioning: Creating Wealth Effects Amid Market Weakness

During the month, 17 new assets were listed across the memecoin, Layer1, and Layer2 sectors. HTX moved early in listing Chinese-themed memecoins, such as the BSC-based assets of "?????," "??," and "??K?". "?????" hit a record-high increase of 441% following listing, becoming one of January's most notable gainers. The platform also led the market in listing ZKP and RIVER, the latter of which reached an all-time high price of 88.8 USDT, up 422.4% since its listing.

Futures Business Expands and Smart Trading Infrastructure Upgrades

The futures trading segment extended its growth trajectory in January. The platform now supports over 200 futures trading pairs, with overall futures trading volume increasing 25.6% (a new high) compared to December 2025.

HTX introduced several significant upgrades to the futures suite. The new features include Smart Copy mode for lead traders in futures copy trading, limit orders to close positions, take-profit/stop-loss optimization, one-click reverse orders, and real-time K-line analysis.

Advancing Global Compliance and Maintaining Transparent Security Standards

HTX obtained a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) in Q1 2026. Under this framework, HTX is authorized to legally conduct spot trading, OTC services, wallet services, and futures-related virtual asset business in Pakistan, laying a compliant foundation for long-term operations in South Asia.

Regarding asset security, HTX has published Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) for 40 consecutive months. The latest disclosure shows that reserve ratios for major assets remain above 100%, with full coverage across core holdings.

Expanding Brand Presence on the Global Stages

At the 2025 Hong Kong Wealth Management Summit and the 12th "Hong Kong Stock 100" Awards Ceremony, HTX Ventures was named Best Web3 Venture Capital of the Year. HTX DAO served as the title sponsor for a blockchain-focused variety show series in collaboration with Jinse Finance, generating over 1.55 million views across platforms and exploring innovative Web3 content formats.

HTX DAO Ecosystem and Governance Optimization

In January 2026, HTX DAO completed the Q4 2025 HTX token burn, bringing cumulative burns to nearly 10% of total supply and solidifying deflationary expectations and long-term value support. It also released a governance token whitepaper aligned with the MiCA regulation (EU 2023/1114), marking a milestone in its global compliance evolution.

The DAO launched a volunteer recruitment program in early January and deepened community participation through the "People's Experience Officer" initiative. Additional programs, including educational content series, community incentive campaigns, and the Nova growth plan, further strengthened ecosystem participation and governance vitality.

Steady Progress Toward High-Quality Growth

January 2026 marked a month of structural acceleration for HTX. As the year unfolds, HTX reaffirms its commitment to compliance-first operations, asset safety, and product innovation, continuing to build a more resilient, efficient, and globally integrated digital asset ecosystem.

