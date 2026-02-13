Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 05:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Where Business Meets Culture: PARKROYAL on Beach Road Reimagines the Global MICE Experience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where business events are no longer just about meetings but about meaningful connections and memorable journeys, PARKROYAL on Beach Road is redefining what it means to host international events in Singapore - offering global organisers a destination where world-class facilities, authentic culture and seamless hospitality converge under one roof.

Theatre Style in Grand Ballroom

Strategically located at the gateway between Singapore's Central Business District and the historic Kampong Gelam precinct, the hotel is positioning itself as a leading destination MICE venue for international conferences, corporate meetings and incentive groups seeking both efficiency and experience.

"With today's global organisers looking beyond function to experience, wellness and sustainability, our goal is to deliver events that are seamless, culturally enriching and distinctly Singaporean," said Damian Tan, General Manager of PARKROYAL on Beach Road. "We want every event hosted here to leave delegates inspired - not just productive."

Designed for the evolving needs of global business travellers, PARKROYAL on Beach Road features a comprehensive portfolio of column-free ballrooms, modular breakout rooms and expansive pre-function spaces, allowing organisers to customise layouts for plenary sessions, concurrent tracks, exhibitions and networking formats. With robust audiovisual infrastructure and high-speed connectivity, the venue supports dynamic, hybrid-ready event delivery with operational reliability.

Beyond the meeting rooms, the hotel offers an integrated "stay-meet-wellness" MICE ecosystem that enhances delegate engagement and simplifies logistics. Spacious guest rooms, a dedicated Wellness Floor and curated dining experiences allow delegates to move seamlessly between business, networking and rejuvenation within a single destination - reducing transit time while elevating overall event experience.

International delegates are also invited to discover Singapore beyond the boardroom. Located at the doorstep of Kampong Gelam, the hotel curates certified heritage tours, local culinary touchpoints and culturally inspired hospitality experiences, offering organisers an opportunity to embed authentic destination storytelling into their programmes.

Sustainability remains a key pillar of the venue's MICE strategy. Digital event materials, reduced single-use plastics, energy-efficient systems and an integrated venue model support environmentally responsible event planning, aligned with Singapore's vision for sustainable business tourism.

Minutes from Marina Bay, major convention centres and key transport hubs, PARKROYAL on Beach Road invites international planners to discover a MICE destination where business, culture and hospitality come together.

For more information, visit: www.panpacific.com/beachroad

Discover more at www.panpacific.com/beachroad


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869317/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831846/PARKROYAL_on_Beach_Road_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/where-business-meets-culture-parkroyal-on-beach-road-reimagines-the-global-mice-experience-in-singapore-302686283.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.