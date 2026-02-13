TOKYO, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces its sponsorship of the NHK Symphony Orchestra Singapore Concert 2026, to be held on April 29, 2026, at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore.Making the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore, this special concert will feature the NHK Symphony Orchestra, one of Japan's leading orchestras, in its first performance in Singapore in 24 years. The program includes works by prominent Japanese composer Yuzo Toyama, together with Benjamin Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, a selection inspired by the theme of the "sea" that connects Japan and Singapore, promising a richly varied and compelling musical experience.Takumi Takahashi, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd. said: "We are truly delighted to support the NHK Symphony Orchestra's concert, presented by one of Japan's most renowned and distinguished orchestras. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore, and the concert we are sponsoring is a special event commemorating this milestone. Through this sponsorship and various other initiatives, we hope to help make the SJ60 celebration even more vibrant."Concert Details- Organizer: NHK Symphony Orchestra- Date: April 29, 2026- Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Concert Hall (Singapore)- Website: https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/series/classics/nhk-symphony-orchestra-special-concertAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 71 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 175 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.