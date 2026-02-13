DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd: DDPAI Unveils N5 Pro: A Fusion of Minimalist Esthetics and 4K Flagship Performance

"Smart Vision, Compact Power" - The new dashcam features 4K+2K dual recording, built-in eMMC storage, and advanced radar parking monitoring.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI, a pioneer in smart mobility and imaging technology, introduces its new 2026 dash cam model, the DDPAI N5 Pro. Engineered for drivers who value both interior elegance and uncompromising safety, the N5 Pro delivers flagship-level capabilities within a discreet, compact form factor that seamlessly blends into any vehicle.





Crystal Clear Vision: 4K UHD + 2K Dual Channel



At the core of the N5 Pro is its superior imaging capability. The system records the road ahead in 4K UHD resolution while simultaneously capturing rear traffic in 2K, ensuring that license plates and road signs are visible in crisp detail. For high-speed driving scenarios, the N5 Pro also offers a 3K 60fps High Frame Rate Mode, which significantly reduces motion blur and captures smoother footage during fast-paced motion.



Reliability Redefined: D²save 2.0 & Built-in eMMC



Addressing the common pain point of SD card failures, the N5 Pro is equipped with DDPAI's proprietary D²save 2.0 Dual-Storage System. It features 64GB of built-in eMMC storage alongside a MicroSD card slot. This fail-safe mechanism ensures that in the event of an SD card error, critical footage is automatically saved to the internal memory, guaranteeing that no evidence is ever lost.



Intelligent Protection: Radar Parking & 4G Connectivity



Safety extends beyond the drive. The N5 Pro introduces a Radar Quick Wake Parking Mode. Unlike traditional motion detection, the radar sensor accurately detects movement with low power consumption, waking the camera instantly to record suspicious activity.



Furthermore, with the optional 4G Link Box, the N5 Pro keeps users connected anywhere. Drivers can access Real-time Remote Preview, receive instant collision notifications on their phone, and track the vehicle's location via GPS, providing total peace of mind.





Designed for the Modern Driver



"With the N5 Pro, we wanted to prove that high performance doesn't need to be bulky," said a DDPAI spokesperson. "Its compact design with our signature gold trim adds a touch of premium technology without obstructing the driver's view." The device also supports 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, allowing for video downloads up to 40MB/s, making social sharing easier than ever.

Pricing and Availability



The DDPAI N5 Pro is available starting today on theDDPAI Official Store.

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is a global leader in smart dashcam innovation, dedicated to enhancing safety, convenience, and enjoyment through intelligent imaging and AI technology. DDPAI products are sold in over 120 countries and regions worldwide, trusted by more than 10 million users.

