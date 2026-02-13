Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 3.0 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2025.

Dividend amount: NOK 3.0 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: May 7, 2026

Ex-date: May 8, 2026

Record date: May 11, 2026

Payment date: May 19, 2026

Date of approval: May 7, 2026

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

Erik.Haugen@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.