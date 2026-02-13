NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results

NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025



13.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST





NatWest Markets Plc 13 February 2026 Annual Report and Accounts 2025 Pillar 3 Report 2025 A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 for NatWest Markets Plc will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The document will be available on NatWest Group plc's website at https://investors.natwestgroup.com/reports-archive We have also published the 2025 Pillar 3 report, available on our website. For further information, please contact: Media Relations +44 (0) 131 523 4205 Investor relations Paul Pybus NatWest Markets Plc +44 (0) 207 085 6448 For the purpose of compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, this announcement also contains risk factors extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 in full unedited text. Page references in the text refer to page numbers in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Set out below are certain risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, its financial condition, and/or prospects, and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, and directly or indirectly impact the value of its securities. These risk factors are broadly categorised and should be read in conjunction with other risk factors in this section and other parts of this annual report, including the forward-looking statements section, the strategic report and the risk and capital management section. They should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties facing NWM Group. Economic and political risk NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments. NWM Group is affected by global economic and market conditions and is particularly exposed to those conditions in the UK. Uncertain and volatile economic conditions in the UK or globally can create a challenging operating environment for financial services companies such as NWM Group. The outlook for the UK and the global economy is affected by many dynamic factors including: GDP, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, asset prices (including residential and commercial property), energy prices, monetary and fiscal policy (such as increases in bank taxes), supply chain disruption, protectionist policies or trade barriers (including tariffs). Economic and market conditions could be exacerbated by a number of factors including: instability in the UK and/or global financial systems, market volatility and change, fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling, new or extended economic sanctions, volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty or instability, concerns regarding sovereign debt (including sovereign credit ratings), any lack or perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower that may trigger market-wide liquidity problems, changing demographics in the markets that NWM Group and its customers serve, rapid changes to the economic environment due to the adoption of technology, digitisation, automation, artificial intelligence, or due to the consequences of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and widening social and economic inequalities. NWM Group is also exposed to risks arising out of geopolitical events or political developments that may hinder economic or financial activity levels and may, directly or indirectly, impact UK, regional or global trade and/or NWM Group's customers and counterparties. NWM Group's business and performance could be negatively affected by political, military or diplomatic events, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict (for example, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East conflicts), terrorist acts or threats (including to critical infrastructures), more severe and frequent extreme weather events, widespread public health crises, and the responses to any of the above scenarios by various governments and markets. NWM Group may face political uncertainty in Scotland if there is another Scottish independence referendum. Scottish independence may adversely affect NWM Group plc both in relation to its entities incorporated in Scotland and in other jurisdictions. Any changes to Scotland's relationship with the UK or the EU may adversely affect the environment in which NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries operate and may require further changes to NatWest Group (including NWM Group's structure), independently or in conjunction with other mandatory or strategic structural and organisational changes, any of which could adversely affect NWM Group. The value of NWM Group's own and other securities may be materially affected by market risk (including as a result of market fluctuations). Market volatility, illiquid market conditions and disruptions in the financial markets may make it very difficult to value certain of NWM Group's own and other securities, particularly during periods of market displacement. This could cause a decline in the value of NWM Group's own and other securities, or inaccurate carrying values for certain financial instruments. Similarly, NWM Group trades a considerable amount of financial instruments (including derivatives) and volatile market conditions could result in a significant decline in NWM Group's net trading income or result in a trading loss. In addition, financial markets are susceptible to severe events evidenced by, or resulting in, rapid depreciation in asset values, which may be accompanied by a reduction in asset liquidity. Under these conditions, hedging and other risk management strategies may not be as effective at mitigating losses as they would be under more normal market conditions. Moreover, under these conditions, market participants are particularly exposed to trading strategies employed by many market participants simultaneously (and often automatically) and on a large scale, increasing NWM Group's counterparty risk. NWM Group's risk management and monitoring processes seek to quantify and mitigate NWM Group's exposure to extreme market moves. However, market events have historically been difficult to predict, and NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties could realise significant losses if severe market events were to occur. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may adversely affect NWM Group's results and financial condition. Decisions of central banks (including the Bank of England ('BoE'), the European Central Bank ('ECB'), and the US Federal Reserve) and political or market events which are outside NWM Group's control, may lead to unexpected fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Although NWM Group is principally a UK-focused banking group, it is subject to structural foreign exchange risk from capital deployed in NWM Group and its foreign subsidiaries and branches. NWM Group also issues instruments in non-sterling currencies, such as USD, that assist in meeting NWM Group's regulatory requirements. In addition, NWM Group conducts banking activity in non-sterling currencies (for example, loans, deposits and dealing activity) which affect its revenue. NWM Group also uses service providers based outside the UK for certain services and as a result certain operating expenses are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rate. NWM Group maintains policies and procedures designed to manage the impact of its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Nevertheless, changes in currency exchange rates, particularly in the sterling-US dollar and sterling-euro rates, may adversely affect various accounting and financial metrics including the value of assets, liabilities (including the total amount of instruments eligible to contribute towards the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ('MREL')), income and expenses, RWAs and hence the reported earnings and financial condition of NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.

Changes in interest rates will continue to affect NWM Group's business and results. NWM Group's performance is affected by changes in interest rates. Benchmark overnight interest rates, such as the UK base rate, decreased in 2025. Forward rates imply UK short term interest rates, including the UK base rate, will continue to decline in 2026, while they anticipate longer term swap rates, such as the GBP 5 and 10-year swap rates, will rise slightly across 2026. Stable interest rates support more predictable income flow and less volatility in asset and liability valuations, although persistently low and negative interest rates may adversely affect NWM Group. Further, volatility in interest rates may result in unexpected outcomes both for interest income and asset and liability valuations which may adversely affect NWM Group. For example, decreases in key benchmark rates such as the UK base rate may adversely affect NWM Group's net interest margin, and unexpected movements in spreads between key benchmark rates such as sovereign and swap rates may, in turn, affect liquidity portfolio valuations. In addition, unexpected sharp rises in rates may also have negative impacts on some asset and derivative valuations. Moreover, customer and investor responses to rapid changes in interest rates can have an adverse effect on NWM Group. For example, customers may make deposit choices that provide them with higher returns than those being offered by NWM Group. Alternatively, NWM Group may not respond with competitive products as rapidly, for example following an interest rate change which may in turn decrease NWM Group's net interest income. Movements in interest rates also influence and reflect the macroeconomic situation more broadly, affecting factors such as business and consumer confidence, property prices, default rates on loans, customer behaviour (which may adversely impact the effectiveness of NWM Group's hedging strategy), and other indicators that may indirectly affect NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. Business change and execution risk NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change. As part of NatWest Group's strategy (including the strategic priorities of disciplined growth, leveraging simplification and active balance sheet and risk management), NWM Group's own strategy has evolved to mostly focus on serving NatWest Group's corporate and institutional customer base via the creation of NatWest Group's C&I business segment. NatWest Group plc reports NWM Group's results under the C&I operating segment structure, although NWM Plc continues to also report on a standalone legal entity basis. The C&I business segment was created to promote closer operational and strategic alignment to support NatWest Group growth, with more integrated services to customers across NatWest Group entities, within and outside the ring-fenced banks with the potential increased risk of breach of the UK ring-fencing regime requiring effective conflicts of interest policies. As a result of further focusing on NatWest Group's core C&I customers, NWM Group's prospects have become further dependent on the success and strategy of NatWest Group and its C&I business segment in particular. NWM Group's ability to serve its customers may be adversely affected by the execution of NatWest Group's strategy in respect of its C&I business segment and customer reactions to the changing nature of NWM Group's business model may be more adverse than expected. Previously anticipated revenue and profitability levels may not be achieved (including in relation to: the ability to support customer transactions whilst meeting NWM Group capital targets, and changes to the availability of risk capital), in the timescales envisaged or at all. An adverse macroeconomic environment, political and regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and change, strong market competition, the emergence of digital assets and digital currencies operating alongside the traditional monetary system, and/or the complexity of deployment and integration of artificial intelligence in NWM Group's processes, controls, and products may require NWM Group to make adjustments to its strategy or planned implementation timeline. NWM Group's strategy requires it to focus on bank-wide simplification, a significant proportion of which is dependent on simplification of its IT systems and therefore may not be realised if IT capabilities are not delivered in line with assumptions. The scale of changes that have been concurrently implemented require the implementation and application of robust governance and controls frameworks and robust IT systems. There is a risk that NWM Group may not be successful in maintaining such governance and control frameworks and IT systems. The financial, operational and capital targets and expectations envisaged by NWM's strategy may not be met or maintained in the timeframes expected or at all. In addition, targets and expectations for NWM Group are based on management plans, projections and models, and are subject to a number of key assumptions and judgements, any of which may prove to be inaccurate. NWM Group has implemented a shared services model and transfer pricing arrangements with some entities within NatWest Group's ring-fenced sub-group (including NatWest Bank Plc and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc). NWM Group therefore relies directly or indirectly on NatWest Group entities to provide services to itself and its customers. This reliance has increased as a result of NWM Group joining NatWest Group's C&I business segment. A failure of NWM Group to receive these services may result in operational risk. See 'Operational risks (including reliance on third party suppliers and outsourcing of certain activities) are inherent in NWM Group's businesses.' In addition, any change to the cost and/or scope of services provided by NatWest Group may impact NWM Group's competitive position and its ability to meet its other targets. NWM's strategy entails legal, execution, operational and regulatory (including compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime), conflicts, IT system, cybersecurity, culture, people, conduct, business and financial risks to NWM Group. As a result, NWM Group may not be able to successfully implement some or all aspects of its strategy or may not meet any or all of the related strategic targets or expectations. Additionally, certain aspects of the services provided by NWM Group require local licences or individual equivalence decisions (temporary or otherwise) by relevant regulators. In April 2024, the European Parliament approved the Banking Package (CRR III/CRD VI). From 11 January 2027, non-EU firms providing 'banking services' will be required to apply for and obtain authorisation to operate as third country branches in each relevant EU member state where they provide these services, unless an exemption applies. NatWest Group continues to evaluate its EU operating model, making adaptations as necessary. For instance, in December 2024, NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Group, became the primary corporate and institutional customer-facing entity of the NatWest Group in Europe. Changes to, or uncertainty regarding NWM Group's EU operating model have been, and may continue to be, costly and may: (i) adversely affect customers and counterparties who are dependent on trading with the EU or personnel from the EU; and/or (ii) result in regulatory sanction and/or further costs due to a failure to receive the required regulatory permissions and/or further changes to NWM Group's business operations, product offering, customer engagement, and regulatory requirements (including as a result of CRD VI). These changes will also impact NWM Plc's direct access to euro ECB liquidity facilities and euro central bank reserves. Furthermore, transferring business to an EEA based subsidiary, including in connection with NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio, is a complex exercise and involves legal, regulatory and execution risks, and could result in a loss of business and/or customers or higher than anticipated costs (refer to 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks.'). Any of the above could, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group. As a result of RBS Holdings N.V. and its subsidiary NWM N.V. (both subsidiaries of NWM Group) being classified as a "significant supervised group", ECB direct supervision of both subsidiaries began on 1 January 2024, which could have an adverse effect on NWM Group's business strategy, operating model and prudential requirements in the short and medium term. Each of these risks, and others identified in this section entitled 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties', could jeopardise the implementation and delivery of NWM Group's strategy individually or collectively, and adversely affect NWM Group's products and services offering or office locations, competitive position, ability to meet targets and commitments, reputation with customers or business model and may result in higher-than-expected costs. There is a risk that the intended benefits of NatWest Group's and NWM Group's strategies may not be realised in the timelines or in the manner contemplated, or at all. Various aspects of NWM Group's strategy may not be successful, may not be completed as planned, or at all, or could be phased or could progress in a manner other than as expected. This could lead to additional management actions by NatWest Group (or NWM Group), regulatory action or reduced liquidity and/or funding opportunities. Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being viable, competitive, or profitable, and may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group operates in markets that are highly competitive, with competitive pressures and technology disruption. NatWest Group (including NWM Group) faces increasing competitive pressures and technology disruption from incumbent traditional UK banks, challenger banks and building societies (including those formed through mergers), fintech companies (including companies offering buy-now-pay-later and payment platforms), large technology conglomerates and new market entrants leveraging technology and/or other advantages to compete for customer engagement. "BigTech" companies pose a threat to incumbent banking providers because of their customer innovation and global reach. In addition, digital-first banks (often referred to as "neobanks") and fintechs are aiming to compete to serve customers that increasingly use a constellation of providers to support their complex and evolving needs (e.g., personal financial management, buy now and pay later, and paying for goods and services in foreign currency). Competition is expected to continue and intensify due to: evolving customer behaviour, technological changes (including digital currencies, stablecoins and the growth of digital banking), competitor behaviour, new market entrants, competitive foreign exchange offerings, industry trends resulting in increased disaggregation or unbundling of financial services or, conversely, the re-intermediation of traditional banking services, and the impact of regulatory actions, among others. In particular, NWM Group may be unable to grow or retain market share due to new (or more competitive) banking, lending and payment offerings by rapidly evolving incumbents and challengers (including private credit, shadow banks, alternative or direct lenders and new entrants). These competitive pressures may result in a shift in customer behaviour and impact NWM Group's revenues and profitability. Moreover, innovations in biometrics, artificial intelligence, automation, cloud services, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and quantum computing may rapidly facilitate industry transformation. Increasingly, many of NWM Group's products and services are, and will become, more technology intensive, including through digitalisation, automation and the use of artificial intelligence while needing to continue complying with applicable and evolving regulations. NWM Group's ability to develop or acquire digital solutions and their integration into NWM Group's structures, systems and controls has become increasingly important for retaining and growing NWM Group's market share and customer-facing businesses. NWM Group's innovation strategy (which includes investments in its IT capability intended to improve its core infrastructure and customer interface capabilities as well as investments and strategic partnerships with third party technology providers) may not be successful or may not result in NWM Group offering innovative products and services in the future. Furthermore, competitors may outperform NWM Group in deploying technologies to deliver products or services to customers, which may adversely affect NWM Group's competitive position. In addition, continued industry consolidation and/or technological developments could result in the emergence of new competitors or strengthening NWM Group's current competitors, including in their ability to offer a broader and more attractive or better value range of products and services and geographic diversity. For example, new market entrants, including non-traditional financial services providers, such as technology conglomerates, may benefit from scale, technology and customer engagement advantages and may be able to deliver financial services at a lower cost base. Failure to offer competitive, attractive, innovative, and profitable products that are also released in a timely manner, may result in lost market share, losses on some or all of NWM Group's initiatives and missed growth opportunities. For example, NWM Group is investing in the automation of certain solutions and interactions within its customer-facing businesses, including through artificial intelligence. There can be no certainty that such initiatives will allow NWM Group to compete effectively or will deliver the expected cost savings for NWM Group. In addition, the implementation of NatWest Group's strategy, delivery on its climate ambition and cost-controlling measures, may also have an adverse effect on competitiveness and returns. Moreover, activist investor engagement and increased intervention may challenge NatWest Group's (and NWM Group's) strategic initiatives. NWM Group may also fail to identify opportunities or derive benefits from technological innovation, shifting customer behaviour or regulatory changes. Competitors may better attract and retain customers and key employees, operate more effective IT systems, and have access to lower cost funding and/or be able to attract deposits or provide investment-banking services on more favourable terms than NWM Group. Although NWM Group invests in new technologies and participates in industry and research-led technology development initiatives, such investments may be insufficient or ineffective, especially given NWM Group's focus on business simplification and cost efficiencies. This could affect NWM Group's ability to offer innovative products or technologies to customers. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks. To improve efficiencies and best serve customers, certain assets, liabilities, transactions and activities of NatWest Group (including its Western European corporate portfolio principally consisting of term funding and revolving credit facilities) (the 'Transfer Business'), have been or may be: (i) transferred from the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest Group to NWM Group, and/or (ii) transferred to the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest Group from NWM Group, subject to customer and regulatory requirements, such as CRD VI. The timing, success and quantum of any of these transfers remain uncertain as is the impact of these transactions on its results of operations. As a result, this may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



Financial resilience risk NWM Group may not achieve its ambitions or targets, meet its guidance, generate returns, or implement its strategy effectively. NWM Group has set a number of financial, capital and operational targets and provided guidance including in respect of: CET1, MREL and leverage ratio targets, targets in relation to local regulation, funding plans and requirements, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion as well as it contributes to NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitment and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan. NWM Group's ability to meet its ambitions, targets, guidance, and make discretionary capital distributions is subject to various internal and external factors, risks and uncertainties. These include but are not limited to: UK and global macroeconomic, political, market and regulatory uncertainties, customer behaviour, operational risks and risks relating to NWM Group's business model and strategy (including risks associated with climate and other sustainability-related issues). Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments.' A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s abilities to meet and maintain their respective CET1 ratio targets, including the macroeconomic environment, impairments, the extent of organic capital generation and the receipt and payment of dividends. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for regulatory capital.' Furthermore, the focus on maintaining a disciplined cost base may result in limited investment in other areas which could affect NWM Group's long-term product offering or competitive position and its ability to meet its other targets, including those related to customer satisfaction. In addition, challenging trading conditions may adversely affect NWM Group's business and its ability to achieve its targets, meet its guidance, and execute its strategy. Furthermore, NWM Group's strategy may not be successfully executed or it may not meet its ambitions, targets, guidance and expectations. Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being a viable, competitive or profitable banking business and may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for regulatory capital. NWM Group is required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions in which it undertakes regulated activities to maintain adequate financial resources. Adequate capital provides NWM Group with financial flexibility in the face of turbulence and uncertainty in the global economy and specifically in its core UK operations. NWM Plc's and NWM N.V.'s target CET1 ratios are based on regulatory requirements and management actions (see the targets set forth in each respective entity's Outlook section) that rely on internal modelling and risk appetite (including under stress). As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc's solo CET1 ratio was 18.4 % and its CET1 target ratio for the medium term is around 14%. NWM Plc's current capital strategy is based on the management of RWAs and other capital management initiatives (including the optimisation of RWAs and the periodic payment of dividends to NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc's parent company). A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s ability to maintain their CET1 ratio target and achieve their capital strategy. These include: a depletion of NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s capital resources through reduced profits (which would in turn impact retained earnings) and may result from revenue attrition or increased liabilities, sustained periods of low interest rates, reduced asset values resulting in write-downs or reserve adjustments, impairments, changes in accounting policy, accounting charges or foreign exchange movements;

an increase in the quantum of NWM Plc's or NWM N.V.'s RWAs, stemming from exceeding target RWA levels, regulatory changes (including their interpretation or application), foreign exchange movements or a failure in internal controls or procedures to accurately measure and report RWAs/leverage exposure.;

changes in prudential regulatory requirements including the Total Capital Requirement for NWM Plc (as regulated by the PRA) or NWM N.V. (as regulated by the ECB), including Pillar 2 requirements and regulatory buffers as well as any applicable scalars;

further losses (including as a result of extreme one-off incidents such as cyberattack, fraud or conduct issues) would deplete capital resources and place downward pressure on the CET1 ratio; or

the timing of planned liquidation, disposal and/or capital releases of capital including on activity or legacy entities owned by NWM Plc and NWM N.V. Refer to 'NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change.' Management actions taken under a stress scenario may affect, among other things, NWM Group's product offering, its credit ratings, its ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy, any of which may negatively impact investor confidence, and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options,' 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities', and 'NWM Group could be adversely affected if NatWest Group fails to meet the requirements of regulatory stress tests, or if NatWest Group's resolution preparations are deemed inadequate.' Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its funding requirements, both directly through wholesale markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Plc's funding plan are based on its current and anticipated business activities. NWM Group (which includes NWM N.V.) therefore has significant anticipated funding requirements, which may increase in the future (including as a result of changes to NatWest Group's and NWM Group's EU operating model), and is reliant on frequent access to the capital markets for funding, at a cost that can be passed through to its customers. This access entails execution risk, regulatory risk, risk of reduced commercial activity, risk of loss of market confidence in NWM Group if it cannot finance its activities and risk of a ratings downgrade, which could be influenced by a number of internal or external factors, including, those summarised in these risk factors. In addition, NWM Plc receives capital and funding from NatWest Group plc. NWM Plc has set target levels for different tiers of capital and for the internal MREL, as percentages of its RWAs. The level of capital and funding required for NWM Plc to meet its internal targets is therefore a function of the level of RWAs and its leverage exposure in NWM Plc and this may vary over time. NWM Plc's internal MREL comprises the regulatory value of capital instruments and loss-absorbing senior funding issued by NWM Plc to its parent, NatWest Group plc, in all cases with a residual maturity of at least one year. The BoE has identified that the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group is as a single point-of-entry. As a result, NatWest Group plc is the only entity able to issue Group MREL eligible liabilities to third-party investors, using the proceeds to fund the internal capital and MREL targets and/or requirements of its operating entities, including NWM Plc. NWM Plc is therefore dependent not only on NatWest Group plc to fund its internal capital targets, but also on NatWest Group plc's ability to source appropriate funding. NWM Plc is also dependent on NatWest Group plc to continue to fund NWM Plc's internal MREL targets over time and its ability to issue and maintain sufficient amounts of external MREL liabilities to support this. In turn, NWM Plc is required to fund the internal capital requirements and MREL of its subsidiaries. If NatWest Group plc is unable to issue securities externally as planned, this may have a negative impact on NWM Plc's current and forecasted MREL position, particularly if NatWest Group plc is unable to downstream capital and/or funding to NWM Plc. This could exacerbate funding and liquidity risk, which may adversely affect NWM Group. Any inability of NWM Group to adequately access the capital markets, to manage its balance sheet in line with assumptions in its funding plans, or to issue internal capital and MREL may adversely affect NWM Group, such that NWM Group may not constitute a viable banking business and/or NWM Plc or NWM N.V. may fail to meet their respective regulatory capital and/or MREL targets, as applicable. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to adequately access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. Liquidity and the ability to raise funds continues to be a key area of focus for NWM Group and the industry as a whole. NatWest Group and NWM Plc (on a standalone basis) are required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions in which they undertake regulated activities to maintain adequate liquidity and funding resources. To satisfy its liquidity and funding requirements, NWM Group may therefore access sources of liquidity and funding through deposits and wholesale funding, including debt capital markets and trading liabilities such as repurchase agreements. As at 31 December 2025, NWM Group held £15.7 billion in deposits from banks and customers. The level of deposits and wholesale funding may fluctuate due to factors outside NWM Group's control. These factors include: loss of customers, changes in customer behaviour, loss of customer and/or investor confidence (including in individual NWM Group entities or the UK banking sector or the banking sector as a whole), macroeconomic developments, political uncertainty, changes in interest rates, market volatility, increasing competitive pressures for bank funding (including from new entrants, fintech companies, or new deposit offerings (such as digital assets), or the reduction or cessation of deposits and other funding by counterparties, any of which could lead to result in a significant outflow of deposits or reduction in wholesale funding in sterling or in foreign currencies within a short period of time, higher funding costs and failure to comply with regulatory capital, funding and leverage requirements. As a result, NWM Plc and its subsidiaries could be required to change their funding plans and/or their funding operations. For example, impairments or other losses as well as increases to capital deductions may result in a decrease to NWM Plc's capital base, and/or that of its subsidiaries. Refer to 'NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group'. An inability to grow, roll-over, or any material decrease in, NWM Group's deposits, short-term wholesale funding and short-term liability financing could, particularly if accompanied by one of the other factors described above, adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group engages from time to time in 'fee based borrow' transactions whereby collateral (such as government bonds) is borrowed from counterparties on an unsecured basis in return for a fee. This borrowed collateral may be used by NWM Group to finance parts of its balance sheet, either in its repo financing business, derivatives portfolio or more generally across its balance sheet. If such 'fee based borrow' transactions are unwound whilst used to support the financing of parts of NWM Group's balance sheet, then unsecured funding from other sources would be required to replace such financing. There is a risk that NWM Group would be unable to replace such financing on acceptable terms or at all, which could adversely affect its liquidity position and have an adverse effect on NWM Group. In addition, because 'fee based borrow' transactions are conducted off-balance sheet (due to the collateral being borrowed) investors may find it more difficult to gauge NWM Group's creditworthiness, which may be affected if these transactions were to be unwound in a stress scenario. Any lack of or perceived lack of creditworthiness may adversely affect NWM Group. As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc reported an average liquidity coverage ratio of 198% for the preceding 12 months. If its liquidity position and/or funding were to come under stress and if NWM Group is unable to raise funds through deposits, wholesale funding sources or other reliable funding sources, on acceptable terms, or at all, its liquidity position would likely be adversely affected. This would mean that NWM Group might be unable to: meet deposit withdrawals on demand or at their contractual maturity, repay borrowings as they mature, meet its obligations under committed financing facilities, comply with regulatory funding requirements, undertake certain capital and/or debt management activities, or fund new loans, investments and businesses. If, under a stress scenario, the level of liquidity falls outside of NWM Group's risk appetite, there are a range of recovery management actions that NWM Group could take to manage its liquidity levels, but any such actions may not be sufficient to restore adequate liquidity levels, and the related implementation may have adverse consequences for NWM Group. Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a breach of NWM Group's applicable liquidity requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's recovery actions, and in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery plan, to attempt to remediate a deficient liquidity position. NWM Group may need to liquidate assets to meet its liabilities, including disposals of assets not previously identified for disposal to reduce its funding or payment commitments or trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. This could also lead to higher funding costs and/or changes to NWM Group's funding plans or its operations. In a time of reduced market liquidity or market stress, NWM Group may be unable to sell some of its assets or may need to sell assets at depressed prices, which in either case may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group entities independently manage liquidity risk on a stand-alone basis, including through holding their own liquidity portfolios. They have restricted access to liquidity or funding from other NatWest Group entities. NWM Group entities' management of their own liquidity portfolios and the structure of capital support are subject to operational and execution risk. Continuing market volatility may impact capital and RWAs and NWM Group and its subsidiaries may be required to adapt their funding plans or change their operations in order to satisfy their respective capital and funding requirements, which may have a negative impact on NWM Group. Market volatility may also result in increases to leverage exposure. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options.



Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a breach of NWM Plc's applicable capital or leverage, liquidity or funding requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's recovery actions, and in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery actions. If, under stressed conditions, the liquidity, capital or leverage ratio were to decline, there are a range of recovery management actions (focused on risk reduction and mitigation) that NWM Plc could undertake that may or may not be sufficient to restore adequate liquidity, capital and leverage ratios. Additional management options relating to existing capital issuances, asset or business disposals, capital payments and dividends from NWM Plc to its parent, could also be undertaken to support NWM Plc's capital and leverage requirements. NatWest Group may also address a shortage of capital in NWM Plc by providing parental support to NWM Plc. NatWest Group's (and NWM Plc's) regulator may also request that NWM Group carry out additional capital management actions. The BoE has identified single point-of-entry at NatWest Group plc, as the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group. However, under certain conditions set forth in the BRRD, as implemented in the UK through the Banking Act 2009, the BoE in its capacity as the UK resolution authority also has the power to execute the 'bail-in' of certain securities of NWM Group without further action at NatWest Group level. Any capital management actions taken under a stress scenario may, in turn, affect: NWM Group's product offering, credit ratings, ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy as well as negatively impacting investor confidence and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities.' In addition, if NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s liquidity position were to be adversely affected, this may require assets to be liquidated or may result in higher funding costs, which may adversely affect NWM Group's operating performance. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. Any reduction in the credit rating and/or outlooks assigned to NatWest Group plc, any of its subsidiaries (including NWM Plc or NWM Group subsidiaries) or any of their respective debt securities could adversely affect the availability of funding for NWM Group, reduce NWM Group's liquidity and funding position and increase the cost of funding. Rating agencies regularly review NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc and other NatWest Group entities' credit ratings and outlooks. NWM Group entities' credit ratings and outlooks, could be negatively affected (directly and indirectly) by a number of factors that can change over time, including, without limitation: credit rating agencies' assessment of NWM Group's strategy and management's capability; its financial condition including in respect of profitability, asset quality, capital, funding and liquidity, and risk management practices; the level of political support for the sectors and regions in which NWM Group operates; the legal and regulatory frameworks applicable to NWM Group's legal structure; business activities and the rights of its creditors; changes in rating methodologies; changes in the relative size of the loss-absorbing buffers protecting bondholders and depositors; the competitive environment; political, geopolitical and economic conditions in NWM Group's key markets (including inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies and geopolitical developments); any reduction of the UK's sovereign credit rating and market uncertainty. In addition, credit rating agencies take into consideration sustainability-related factors, including climate, environmental, social and governance-related risk, as part of the credit rating analysis (as do investors in their investment decisions). Any reductions in the credit rating of NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc or of certain other NatWest Group entities could have adverse consequences including, without limitation, (i) reduced access to capital markets; ((ii) a reduction in NWM Group's deposit base; and (iii) triggering additional collateral or other requirements in NWM Group's funding arrangements or the need to amend such arrangements. Any of these consequences could adversely affect NWM Group's liquidity and funding position, cost of funding, and could limit the range of counterparties willing to enter into transactions with NWM Group on favourable terms, or at all. This may in turn adversely affect NWM Group's competitive position and threaten its prospects. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Credit risk may arise from a variety of business activities, including, but not limited to: extending credit to customers through various lending commitments; entering into swap or other derivative contracts under which counterparties have obligations to make payments to NWM Group (including uncollateralised derivatives); providing short or long-term funding that is secured by physical or financial collateral whose value may at times be insufficient to fully cover the loan repayment amount; posting margin and/or collateral and other commitments to clearing houses, clearing agencies, exchanges, banks, securities firms and other financial counterparties; and investing and trading in securities and loan pools, whereby the value of these assets may fluctuate based on realised or expected defaults on the underlying obligations or loans. Any negative developments in the activities listed above may negatively impact NWM Group's customers and credit exposures, which may, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group's profitability. Refer to 'Risk and capital management - Credit Risk'. NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Plc, has a portfolio of loans and loan commitments to EU corporate customers. As a result, through the NWM N.V. business and NWM Group's other activities, NWM Group has exposure to many different sectors, customers and counterparties, and risks arising from actual or perceived changes in credit quality and the recoverability of monies due from borrowers and other counterparties are inherent in a wide range of NWM Group's businesses. These risks may be concentrated for those businesses for which customer income is heavily weighted towards a specific geographic region, industry or customer base. Furthermore, these risks are likely to increase due to a potential transfer of NatWest Group's Transfer Business (see 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks'). The credit quality of NWM Group's borrowers and other counterparties may be affected by UK and global macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as prevailing economic and market conditions. Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments'. Any further deterioration in these conditions or changes to legal or regulatory landscapes could worsen borrower and counterparty credit quality or impact the enforcement of contractual rights, increasing credit risk. NWM Group is exposed to the financial sector, including sovereign debt securities, financial institutions, financial intermediation providers (including providing facilities to financial sponsors and funds, backed by assets or investor commitments) and securitised products (typically senior lending to special purpose vehicles backed by pools of segregated financial assets). Concerns about, or a default by, a financial institution or intermediary could lead to significant liquidity problems and losses or defaults by other financial institutions or intermediaries, since the commercial and financial soundness of many financial institutions and intermediaries is closely related and interdependent as a result of credit, trading, clearing and other relationships. These risks may increase where a significant proportion of NWM Group's business activities relate to a single counterparty, a related and/or connected group of counterparties or a similar type of customer, product, sector or geography. Any perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses for NWM Group. In addition, the value of collateral may be correlated with the probability of default by the relevant counterparty ('wrong way risk'), which would increase NWM Group's potential loss. Any of the above risks may also adversely affect financial intermediaries, such as clearing agencies, clearing houses, banks, securities firms and exchanges with which NWM Group interacts on a regular basis. Refer to 'NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its funding requirements, both directly through wholesale markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group.' and 'NWM Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to adequately access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options.' As a result, adverse changes in borrower and counterparty credit risk may cause additional impairment charges under IFRS 9, increased repurchase demands, higher costs, additional write-downs and losses for NWM Group and an inability to engage in routine funding transactions. The value or effectiveness of any credit protection that NWM Group has acquired through significant risk transfer (SRT) transactions depends on the value of the underlying assets and the financial condition of the counterparties and protection providers, and prevailing market spreads. Although extensive assessments are undertaken prior to execution, there can be no assurance that such protection will remain effective or enforceable. SRT transactions anticipated capital relief is subject to ongoing regulatory recognition and the performance of the securitised portfolio. Any deterioration in asset quality, structural breaches, operational errors or changes in regulatory interpretation could reduce or eliminate the expected benefit. These transactions also introduce counterparty and model risk. As with other forms of credit protection, fluctuations in fair value or deterioration in the financial condition or perceived creditworthiness of counterparties may lead to additional valuation adjustments or impairments. Any such developments or fair value changes may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. NWM Group has applied an internal analysis of multiple economic scenarios (MES) together with the determination of specific overlay adjustments to inform its IFRS 9 ECL (Expected Credit Loss). The recognition and measurement of ECL is complex and involves the use of significant judgement and estimation. This includes the formulation and incorporation of multiple forward-looking economic scenarios into ECL to meet the measurement objective of IFRS 9. The ECL provision is sensitive to the model inputs and economic assumptions underlying the estimate. Refer to 'Risk and capital management - Credit risk'. A credit deterioration would also lead to RWA increases. Furthermore, the assumptions and judgements used in the MES and ECL assessment at 31 December 2025 may not prove to be adequate, resulting in incremental ECL provisions for NWM Group. NWM Group has exposure to shadow banking entities (i.e. entities which carry out activities of a similar nature to banks but without the same regulatory oversight), and is, as result, required to identify and monitor its exposure to these entities, implement and maintain an internal framework for the identification, management, control and mitigation of the risks associated with exposure to shadow banking entities, and ensure effective reporting and governance in respect of such exposure. If NWM Group is unable to properly identify and monitor its shadow banking exposure, maintain an adequate framework, and/or ensure effective reporting and governance in respect of shadow banking exposure, this may adversely affect NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group could incur losses or be required to maintain higher levels of capital as a result of limitations or failure of various models. Given the complexity of NWM Group's business, strategy and capital requirements, NWM Group relies on models for a wide range of purposes, including to manage its business, assess the value of its assets and its risk exposure, as well as to anticipate capital and funding requirements (including to facilitate NatWest Group's mandated stress testing). In addition, NWM Group utilises models for valuations, credit approvals, calculation of loan impairment charges on an IFRS 9 basis, financial reporting and to help address criminal activities in the form of money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, tax evasion and sanctions as well as external or internal fraud (collectively, 'financial crime'). NWM Group's models, and the parameters and assumptions on which they are based, are periodically reviewed. Model outputs are inherently uncertain, because they are imperfect representations of real-world phenomena, are simplifications of complex real-world systems and processes, and are based on a limited set of observations. NatWest Group (which includes NWM Group) also continues to invest in building new capabilities that employ new artificial intelligence technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence, and it expects its use of these technologies to increase over time. However, there are significant risks involved in utilising more sophisticated modelling approaches, including artificial intelligence, and no assurance can be provided that NWM Group's use of artificial intelligence in its models will enhance its business or produce only intended or beneficial results. NWM Group may face adverse consequences as a result of actions or decisions based on models that are poorly developed, incorrectly implemented, outdated, non-compliant, or used inappropriately. This includes models that are based on inaccurate or non-representative data (for example, where there have been changes in the micro or macroeconomic environment in which NWM Group operates) or as a result of the modelled outcome being misunderstood, or used for purposes for which it was not designed. This could result in findings of deficiencies by NatWest Group's (and in particular, NWM Group's) regulators (including as part of NatWest Group's mandated stress testing), increased capital requirements, rendering some business lines uneconomical, requiring management action or subjecting NWM Group to regulatory sanction, any of which in turn may also have an adverse effect on NWM Group and its customers. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group's financial statements are sensitive to underlying accounting policies, judgements, estimates and assumptions. The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses, exposures and RWAs. While estimates, judgements and assumptions take into account historical experience and other factors (including market practice and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances), actual results may differ due to the inherent uncertainty in making estimates, judgements and assumptions (particularly those involving the use of complex models). Further, accounting policy and financial statement reporting requirements increasingly require management to adjust existing judgements, estimates and assumptions for the effects of climate-related, sustainability and other matters that are inherently uncertain and for which there is little historical experience which may affect the comparability of NWM Group's future financial results with its historical results. Actual results may differ due to the inherent uncertainty in making climate-related and sustainability estimates, judgements and assumptions. Refer to 'There are significant limitations related to accessing accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable climate and sustainability-related data that contributes to substantial uncertainties in accurately assessing, managing and reporting on climate and sustainability-related information and risks, as well as making informed decisions.' Accounting policies deemed critical to NWM Group's results and financial position, based upon materiality and significant judgements and estimates, involve a high degree of uncertainty and may have a material impact on its results. For 2025, these include fair value, deferred tax and provisions for liabilities and charges. These are set out in the section 'Critical accounting policies'. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



Changes in accounting standards may materially impact NWM Group's financial results. NWM Group prepares its consolidated financial statements in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and in accordance with UK-adopted IAS, and IFRS, as issued by the IASB. Changes in accounting standards or guidance by accounting bodies and/or changes in accounting standards requirements by regulatory bodies or in the timing of their implementation, whether immediate or foreseeable, could result in NWM Group having to recognise additional liabilities on its balance sheet, or in further write-downs or impairments to its assets and could also have a material adverse effect on NWM Group. Additionally, auditors may have different interpretations of these accounting standards, and any change of auditor may lead to unfavourable changes in NWM Group's accounting policies. NWM Group's trading assets amounted to £46.2 billion as at 31 December 2025. The valuation of financial instruments, including derivatives, measured at fair value can be subjective, in particular where models are used which include unobservable inputs. Generally, to establish the fair value of these instruments, NWM Group relies on quoted market prices or, where the market for a financial instrument is not sufficiently credible, internal valuation models that utilise observable market data. In certain circumstances, the data for individual financial instruments or classes of financial instruments utilised by such valuation models may not be available or may become unavailable due to prevailing market conditions. In these circumstances, NWM Group's internal valuation models require NWM Group to make assumptions, judgements and estimates to establish fair value, which are complex and often relate to matters that are inherently uncertain. Any of these factors could require NWM Group to recognise fair value losses which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group's income generation and financial position. From time to time, the International Accounting Standards Board may also issue new accounting standards or interpretations that could materially impact how NWM Group calculates, reports and discloses its financial results and financial condition, and which may affect NWM Group's capital ratios, including the CET1 ratio and the required levels of regulatory capital. New accounting standards and interpretations that have been issued by the International Accounting Standards Board but which have not yet been adopted by NWM Group are discussed in 'Future accounting developments'. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects and/or reputation. NWM Group could be adversely affected if NatWest Group fails to meet the requirements of regulatory stress tests, or if NatWest Group's resolution preparations are deemed inadequate. NatWest Group (which includes NWM Group) is subject to annual and other stress tests by its regulator in the UK. Stress tests are designed to assess the resilience of banks to potential adverse economic or financial developments and ensure that they have robust, forward-looking capital planning processes that account for the risks associated with their business profile. If the stress tests reveal that a bank's existing regulatory capital buffers are not sufficient to absorb the impact of the stress, then it is possible that NWM Group may need to take action to strengthen its capital position. Failure by NatWest Group to meet its quantitative and qualitative requirements of the stress tests set forth by its UK regulator may result in: NatWest Group's regulators requiring NatWest Group to generate additional capital, reputational damage, increased supervision and/or regulatory sanctions and/or loss of investor confidence, which may adversely affect NWM Group. NatWest Group is subject to regulatory oversight by the BoE and the PRA and is required under the PRA Rulebook to carry out an assessment of its preparations for resolution, submit a report of the assessment to the PRA, and disclose a summary of this report. In August 2024, the BoE communicated its assessment of NatWest Group's preparations for a potential resolution scenario and did not identify any areas for further enhancement, shortcomings, deficiencies or substantive impediments. NatWest Group (and NWM Group) could be adversely affected should future BoE assessments deem NatWest Group's preparations to be inadequate. If future BoE assessments identify any areas for further enhancement, shortcomings, deficiencies or substantive impediments in NatWest Group's ability to achieve the resolvability outcomes or reveal that NatWest Group is not adequately prepared to be resolved, or does not have adequate plans in place to meet resolvability requirements, NatWest Group may be required to take action to enhance its preparations to be resolvable, resulting in additional costs and the dedication of additional resources. Such a scenario may have an impact on NatWest Group (and NWM Group) as, depending on the BoE's assessment, potential action may include, but is not limited to, restrictions on NatWest Group's maximum individual and aggregate exposures, a requirement to dispose of specified assets, a requirement to change its legal or operational structure, a requirement to cease carrying out certain activities and/or to maintain a specified amount of MREL. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities. The BoE, the PRA, the FCA, and HM Treasury (together, the 'Authorities') are granted substantial powers to resolve and stabilise UK-incorporated financial institutions. Five stabilisation options exist: (i) transfer of all of the business of a relevant entity or the shares of the relevant entity to a private sector purchaser; (ii) transfer of all or part of the business of the relevant entity to a 'bridge bank' wholly or partially-owned by the BoE; (iii) transfer of part of the assets, rights or liabilities of the relevant entity to one or more asset management vehicles for management of the transferor's assets, rights or liabilities; (iv) the write-down, conversion, transfer, modification, or suspension of the relevant entity's equity, capital instruments and liabilities; and (v) temporary public ownership of the relevant entity. These options may be applied to NatWest Group plc as the parent company or to NWM Group, as a subsidiary, where certain conditions are met (such as, whether the firm is failing or likely to fail, or whether it is reasonably likely that action will be taken (outside of resolution) that will result in the firm no longer failing or being likely to fail). Moreover, there are modified insolvency and administration procedures for relevant entities within NatWest Group, and the Authorities have the power to modify or override certain contractual arrangements in certain circumstances and amend the law for the purpose of enabling their powers to be used effectively and may promulgate provisions with retrospective applicability. Similar powers may also be exercised with respect to NWM N.V., in the Netherlands by the relevant Dutch and European regulatory authorities. Uncertainty exists as to how the Authorities may exercise their powers including the determination of actions to be undertaken in relation to the ordinary shares and other securities issued by NatWest Group (including NWM Group), which may depend on factors outside of NWM Group's control. Moreover, the UK Banking Act 2009 provisions remain largely untested in practice, particularly in respect of resolutions of large financial institutions and groups. If NatWest Group is at or is approaching the point such that regulatory intervention is required, there may correspondingly be a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



Operational and IT resilience risk Operational risks (including reliance on third party suppliers and outsourcing of certain activities) are inherent in NWM Group's businesses. Operational risk is the risk of loss or disruption resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, procedures, people or systems, or from external events. NWM Group operates in several countries, offering a diverse range of products and services supported directly or indirectly by third party suppliers. As a result, operational risks or losses can arise from a number of internal or external factors (including for example, payment errors or financial crime and fraud), for which there is continued scrutiny by third parties on NWM Group's compliance with financial crime requirements; see 'NWM Group is exposed to the risks of various litigation matters, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations as well as remedial undertakings, the outcomes of which are inherently difficult to predict, and which could have an adverse effect on NWM Group.' These risks are also present when NWM Group relies on critical service providers (suppliers) or vendors to provide services to it or its customers, as is increasingly the case as NWM Group outsources certain activities, including with respect to the implementation of technologies, innovation (such as cloud services and artificial intelligence) and responding to regulatory and market changes. Operational risks also exist due to the implementation of NatWest Group's strategy, and the organisational and operational changes involved, including: NatWest Group's cost-controlling and simplification measures; continued digitalisation and the integration of artificial intelligence in the business; acquisition, divestments and other transactions; the implementation of recommendations from internal and external reviews with respect to certain governance processes, policies, systems and controls of NatWest Group entities; and conditions affecting the financial services industry generally (including macroeconomic and other geopolitical developments) as well as the legal and regulatory uncertainty resulting from these conditions. Any of the above may place significant pressure on NWM Group's ability to maintain effective internal controls and governance frameworks. In recent years, NWM Group has materially increased its dependence on NatWest Bank Plc and other NatWest Group entities for numerous critical services and operations, including, without limitation, property, technology, finance, accounting, treasury, legal, risk, regulatory compliance and reporting, financial crime, human resources, and certain other support and administrative functions. A failure by NatWest Bank Plc or other NatWest Group entities to adequately supply these services may expose NWM Group to critical business failure risk, increased costs, regulatory sanctions, and other liabilities. These and any increases in the cost of these services may adversely affect NWM Group. Financial crime continues to evolve, whether through fraud, scams, cyberattacks or other criminal activity. These risks are exacerbated as NWM Group continues to innovate its product offering and increasingly offers digital solutions to its customers. NatWest Group (including NWM Group) has made and continues to make significant, multi-year investments to strengthen and improve its overall financial crime control framework with prevention systems and capabilities, including investment in new technologies and capabilities to further enhance customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, sanctions and anti-bribery and corruption systems. A number of NWM Group's financial crime controls are operated by NatWest Group on behalf of NWM Group. Financial crime assessment, systems and controls, internal stress tests and models are critical to financial crime risk management. Ineffective risk management may arise from a wide variety of factors, including lack of transparency or incomplete risk reporting, manual processes and controls, inaccurate data, inadequate IT systems, unidentified conflicts or misaligned incentives, lack of accountability control and governance, incomplete risk monitoring (including trade surveillance) and failures of systems to properly process all relevant data, risks related to unanticipated behaviour or performance and management, insufficient challenges or assurance processes, or a failure to commence or timely complete risk remediation projects. Weak or ineffective financial crime processes and controls may risk NWM Group inadvertently facilitating financial crime which may result in regulatory investigation, sanction, litigation, fines and/or reputational damage. Further, failure to manage these risks effectively, or within regulatory expectations, could adversely affect NWM Group's reputation or its relationship with its regulators, customers, shareholders or other stakeholders. NWM Group also faces operational risks as it continues to invest in the automation of certain solutions and customer interactions, including through artificial intelligence. Such initiatives may result in operational, reputational and conduct risks if the technology is not used appropriately, is defective or inadequate, or is not fully integrated into NWM Group's current solutions, systems and controls. The effective management of operational risks is critical to meeting customer service expectations and retaining and attracting customer business. Although NWM Group has implemented risk controls and mitigation actions, with resources and planning devoted to mitigate operational risk, such measures may not be effective in controlling each of the operational risks faced by NWM Group. Ineffective management of such risks may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



NWM Group is subject to sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks, and compliance with cybersecurity and data protection regulations is becoming increasingly complex.



NWM Group experiences a constant threat from cyberattacks across the entire NatWest Group (including NWM Group) and against NatWest Group and NWM Group's supply chain networks, reinforcing the importance of due diligence of, ongoing risk management of, and a close working relationship with, the third parties on which NWM Group relies. NWM Group is reliant on technology, against which there is a constantly evolving series of attacks, that are increasing in terms of frequency, sophistication, impact and severity. The increased availability of malicious tools and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence capabilities reduce entry barriers for malicious actors and accelerate the exploitation of vulnerabilities leading to cyberattacks evolving and becoming more sophisticated. As a result, NWM Group is required to continue to invest significant resources in additional capability designed to defend against a variety of existing and emerging threats. Third parties continue to make hostile attempts to gain access to, introduce malware (including ransomware) into, and exploit potential vulnerabilities of, financial services institutions' IT systems, including those of NWM Group. For example, in 2025, NatWest Group and its supply chain were subjected to a small number of attempted Distributed Denial of Service and ransomware attacks. These hostile attempts were addressed without material impact on NWM Group or its customers by deploying cybersecurity capabilities and controls that seek to manage the impact of any such attacks, and sustain availability of services for NWM Group's customers. Consequently, NWM Group continues to invest significant resources in developing and evolving cybersecurity capabilities and controls that are designed to mitigate the potential effect of such attacks. However, given the nature of the threat, there can be no assurance that these capabilities and controls will prevent the potential adverse effect of an attack from occurring. Refer to 'NWM Group's operations are highly dependent on its complex IT systems and any IT failure could adversely affect NWM Group.' Any failure in NWM Group's information and cybersecurity policies, procedures or controls, may result in significant financial losses, major business disruption, inability to deliver customer services, or loss of, or ability to access, data or systems or other sensitive information (including as a result of an outage) and may cause associated reputational damage. Any of these factors could increase costs (including, but not limited to costs, relating to notification of, or compensation for customers and credit monitoring), result in regulatory investigations or sanctions being imposed or may affect NWM Group's ability to retain and attract customers. Regulators in the UK, US, Europe and Asia recognise cybersecurity as an important systemic risk to the financial sector and have highlighted the need for financial institutions to improve their monitoring and control of, and resilience (particularly of critical services) to cyberattacks, and to provide timely reporting or notification of them, as appropriate (including for example, the SEC cybersecurity requirements and the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act ('DORA')). Furthermore, cyberattacks on NWM Group's counterparties and suppliers may also have an adverse effect on NWM Group's operations. Additionally, malicious third parties may induce employees, customers, third party providers or other users with access to NWM Group's systems to wrongfully disclose sensitive information to gain access to NWM Group's data or systems or that of NWM Group's customers or employees. Cybersecurity and information security events can derive from factors such as: internal or external threat actors, human error, fraud or malice on the part of NWM Group's employees, customers or third parties, including third-party providers, or may result from technological failure (including defective, inadequate or inappropriately used artificial intelligence based solutions). NWM Group expects greater regulatory engagement, supervision and enforcement to continue in relation to its overall resilience to withstand IT and IT-related disruption, either through a cyberattack or some other disruptive event. Such increased regulatory engagement, supervision and enforcement is uncertain in relation to the scope, cost, consequence and the pace of change, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Due to NWM Group's reliance on technology, the adoption of innovative solutions, the integration of automated processes and artificial intelligence in its business, and the increasing sophistication, frequency and impact of cyberattacks, such attacks may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. In accordance with applicable UK and EU data protection, and cybersecurity laws and regulations, NWM Group is required to ensure it implements timely appropriate and effective organisational and technological safeguards against unauthorised or unlawful access to the data of NWM Group, its customers and its employees. In order to meet this requirement, NWM Group relies on the effectiveness of its internal policies, controls and procedures to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information held on its IT systems, networks and devices as well as with third parties with whom NWM Group interacts. As NatWest Group develops new artificial intelligence-based products, proprietary, sensitive, or confidential NWM Group's customer information may be inputted into third-party generative or other artificial intelligence or machine learning platforms, and could potentially be accessed by others, including if such information is used to train third-party artificial intelligence models. This may increase the risk of data leakage, data poisoning, potential bias, discrimination, errors, and misuse. A failure to monitor and manage data in accordance with applicable requirements may result in financial losses, regulatory fines, investigations and litigation, and associated reputational damage. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group's operations and strategy are highly dependent on the accuracy and effective use of data. NWM Group relies on the availability, sourcing, and effective use of accurate and high quality data to support, monitor, evaluate, manage and enhance its operations, innovate its products offering, meet its regulatory obligations, and deliver its strategy. Investment is being made in data tools and analytics, including raising awareness around ethical data usage (for example, in relation to the use of artificial intelligence) and privacy across NWM Group. The availability and accessibility of current, complete, detailed, accurate and, wherever possible, machine-readable customer segment and sub-sector data, together with appropriate governance and accountability for data, is fast becoming a critical strategic asset, which is subject to increased regulatory focus. Failure to have or to be able to access that data or the ineffective use or governance of that data could result in a failure to manage and report important risks and opportunities or satisfy customers' expectations including the inability to deliver products and services. This could also place NWM Group at a competitive disadvantage by increasing its costs, inhibiting its efforts to reduce costs or its ability to improve its systems, controls and processes. Any of the above could result in a failure to deliver NWM Group's strategy. These data weaknesses and limitations, or the unethical or inappropriate use of data, and/or non-compliance with data protection laws could give rise to conduct and litigation risks and may increase the risk of operational challenges, losses, reputational damage or other adverse consequences due to inappropriate models, systems, processes, decisions or other actions. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group relies on attracting, retaining, developing and remunerating diverse senior management and skilled personnel, and is required to maintain good employee relations. NWM Group's success depends on its ability to attract, retain, and develop highly skilled and qualified diverse workforce, including senior management, and other employees in critical roles (such as in technology, artificial intelligence and data), in a highly competitive market. The inability to compensate employees competitively and/or any reduction of compensation, the perception that NWM Group may not be a competitive business, heightened regulatory oversight of banks compared to firms outside of banking and ongoing restrictions placed on employee compensation arrangements, particularly in the EU, or other factors, may have an adverse effect on NWM Group's ability to hire, retain and engage well qualified employees, especially at a senior level, which could adversely affect NWM Group. In addition, certain economic, market and regulatory conditions may reduce the pool of candidates for key management and non-executive roles, including non-executive directors with the right skills, knowledge and experience, or may increase the number of departures of existing employees. Moreover, a failure to foster a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment may adversely affect NWM Group's employee engagement and the execution of its strategy, and could also have an adverse effect on its reputation with customers, investors and regulators. NWM Group's businesses are also exposed to risks from employee, contractor, or service providers misconduct including non-compliance with policies and regulations, negligence or fraud (including financial crimes and fraud), any of which could result in regulatory fines or sanctions and serious reputational or financial harm to NWM Group. Hybrid working arrangements are also subject to regulatory scrutiny to ensure adequate recording, surveillance and supervision of regulated activities and compliance with regulatory requirements and expectations, including requirements to: meet threshold conditions for regulated activities; ensure the ability to oversee functions (including any outsourced functions); ensure no detriment is caused to customers; and ensure no increased risk of financial crime. Some of NWM Group's employees are represented by employee representative bodies, including trade unions and works councils. Engagement with its employees and such bodies is important to NWM Group in maintaining good employee relations. Any breakdown of these relationships may adversely affect NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group's operations are highly dependent on its complex IT systems and any IT failure could adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group's operations are highly dependent on the ability to process a very large number of transactions efficiently and accurately while complying with applicable laws and regulations. The proper functioning of NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) transactional and payment systems, financial crime and fraud detection systems and controls, risk management, credit analysis and reporting, accounting, customer service and other IT systems, including cloud services providers (some of which are owned and operated by other entities in NatWest Group or third parties), is critical to NWM Group's operations. NWM Group's reliance on a limited number of cloud services providers increases its exposure to disruption events affecting these cloud services providers. Individually or collectively, whether operated by NWM Group or by a third party supplier, any system failure (including defective or inadequate automated processes or artificial intelligence based solutions), loss of service availability, or breach of data security could potentially cause significant damage to: (i) important business services across NWM Group; and (ii) NWM Group's ability to provide services to its customers, which could result in reputational damage, significant compensation costs and regulatory sanctions (including fines resulting from regulatory investigations) or a breach of applicable regulations and could affect NWM Group's regulatory approvals, competitive position, business and brands, which could undermine its ability to attract and retain customers and talent. NWM Group outsources certain functions as it innovates and offers new digital solutions to its customers. Outsourcing, alongside hybrid working, heighten the above risks. NWM Group uses IT systems that enable remote working interface with third-party systems, and NWM Group could experience service denials or disruptions if such systems exceed capacity or if NWM Group or a third-party system fails or experiences any interruptions, all of which could result in business and customer interruption and related reputational damage, significant compensation costs, regulatory sanctions and/or a breach of applicable regulations. Hybrid working arrangements for NWM Group employees place heavy reliance on the IT systems that enable remote working and may place additional pressure on NWM Group's ability to maintain effective internal controls and governance frameworks and increase operational risk. In 2025, NWM Group continued to make considerable investments to further simplify, upgrade and improve its IT and technology capabilities (including migration of certain services to cloud platforms and risk-based removal of technology obsolescence). NWM Group continues to develop and enhance digital services for its customers and seeks to improve its competitive position through integrating automated processes and artificial intelligence-based solutions in its business and by enhancing controls and procedures and strengthening the resilience of services including cybersecurity. Any failure of these investment and rationalisation initiatives to achieve the expected results, due to poor design or implementation, defects, or otherwise, may adversely affect NWM Group's operations, its reputation and ability to retain or grow its customer business or adversely affect its competitive position. Refer to 'NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change'. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



A failure in NWM Group's risk management framework could adversely affect NWM Group, including its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

Risk management is a fundamental component of NatWest Group's operations and is critical to the effective delivery of its long-term strategic objectives. NWM Group operates within NatWest Group's Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework ('EWRMF'), which sets the approach for risk management and outlines key principles for sound risk governance and setting of risk appetite with respect to: financial risk (capital risk, liquidity and funding risk, credit risk, traded market risk, non-traded, market risk, pension risk, earning stability risk) and non-financial risk (model risk, reputational risk, financial crime, operational risk, compliance and conduct risk). Non-compliance with this framework, including deviations from risk appetite, or any significant shortcomings in related controls and procedures, may have a detrimental effect on NWM Group's financial condition, strategic delivery, or result in inaccurate reporting of risk exposures. NWM Group promotes a risk-aware culture and invests in policies and resources to manage risks. However, these measures may not entirely prevent a failure in NWM Group's risk management framework. For example, instances of misconduct may arise from: business decisions, actions or reward mechanisms that fail to comply with NWM Group's regulatory obligations, do not adequately address customers' needs, or are misaligned with NWM Group's strategic objectives; ineffective product management; unethical or inappropriate use of data, information asymmetry, implementation and utilisation of new technologies, outsourcing of customer service and product delivery; inappropriate behaviour towards customers, customer outcomes, the possibility of mis-selling of financial products; and mishandling of customer complaints. Furthermore, any failure in the EWRMF may also result in the inability for NWM Group to achieve its strategic objectives for its customers, employees and wider stakeholders. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group's operations are subject to inherent reputational risk. Reputational risk relates to stakeholder and public perceptions of NWM Group arising from an actual or perceived failure to meet stakeholder or the public's expectations, including with respect to NatWest Group's strategy and related targets, NWM Group's strategy, or due to any events, behaviour, action or inaction by NWM Group, its employees or those with whom NWM Group is associated. Refer to 'NWM Group's businesses are subject to substantial regulation and oversight, which are constantly evolving and may adversely affect NWM Group.' This includes harm to its brand, which may be detrimental to NWM Group's business, including its ability to build or sustain business relationships with customers, stakeholders and regulators, and may cause low employee morale, regulatory censure or reduced access to, or an increase in the cost of, funding. Reputational risk may arise whenever there is, or there is perceived to be, a material lapse in standards of integrity, controls, compliance, customer or operating efficiency, or regulatory or press scrutiny, and may adversely affect NWM Group's ability to attract and retain customers. In particular, NWM Group's ability to attract and retain customers, and talent, and engage with counterparties may be adversely affected by factors including: negative public opinion resulting from the actual or perceived manner in which NWM Group or any other member of NatWest Group conducts or modifies its business activities and operations, media coverage (whether accurate or otherwise), employee misconduct, NWM Group's financial performance, IT systems failures or cyberattacks, data breaches, financial crime and fraud, the actual or perceived practices in the banking and financial industry in general, or a wide variety of other factors. Technologies, in particular online social networks and other broadcast tools that facilitate communication with large audiences in short timeframes and with minimal costs, may also significantly increase and accelerate the impact of damaging information and allegations. Although NWM Group has a Reputational Risk Policy and framework to identify, measure and manage material reputational risk exposures, there is a risk that it may not be successful in avoiding or mitigating damage to its business or its various brands from reputational risk. Any of the above aspects of reputational risk may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



Legal and regulatory risk



NWM Group's businesses are subject to substantial regulation and oversight, which are constantly evolving and may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group is subject to extensive laws, regulations, guidelines, corporate governance practice and disclosure requirements, administrative actions and policies in each jurisdiction in which it operates, which presents ongoing compliance and conduct risks. Many of these are constantly evolving and are subject to further material changes, which may increase compliance and conduct risks, particularly as the laws of different jurisdictions (including those of the EU/EEA and UK) diverge. NWM Group expects government and regulatory intervention in the financial services industry to remain high for the foreseeable future. Regulators and governments continue to focus on reforming the prudential regulation of the financial services industry and the way financial services are conducted. Measures have included: enhanced capital, liquidity and funding requirements, through initiatives such as the Basel 3.1 standards implementation (and any resulting effect on RWAs and models), the UK ring-fencing regime, the strengthening of the recovery and resolution framework applicable to financial institutions in the UK, the EU and the US, financial industry reforms (such as the FSMA 2023), corporate governance requirements, rules relating to the compensation of senior management and other employees, enhanced data protection and IT resilience requirements, financial market infrastructure reforms, enhanced regulations in respect of the provision of 'investment services and activities'. There is also continued regulatory focus in certain areas, including conduct, model risk governance, consumer protection in retail or other financial markets, competition and disputes regimes, anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, anti-tax evasion, payment systems and digital assets, sanctions and anti-terrorism laws and regulations. In addition, there is significant oversight by competition authorities. The competitive landscape for banks and other financial institutions in the UK, EU/EEA, Asia and the US is rapidly changing. Recent regulatory and legal changes have resulted and may continue to result in new market participants and changed competitive dynamics in certain key areas. Regulatory and competition authorities, including the CMA, are also reviewing and focusing more on how they can support competition and innovation in digital and other markets. Recent regulatory changes and heightened levels of public and regulatory scrutiny in the UK, EU and US have resulted in increased capital, funding and liquidity requirements, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in other regulatory requirements and increased operating costs, and have impacted, and will continue to impact, product offerings and business models. Moreover, uncertainties remain as to the extent to which EU/EEA laws will diverge from UK law. For example, bank regulation in the UK may diverge from European bank regulation following the enactment of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 ('FSMA 2023') and the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023. In particular, FSMA 2023 provides for the revocation of retained EU laws relating to financial services regulation, but sets out that this process will likely take a number of years and that the intention is that specific retained EU laws will not be revoked until such time as replacement regulatory rules are in place. The actions taken by regulators in response to any new or revised bank regulation and other rules affecting financial services, may adversely affect NWM Group, including its business, non-UK operations, group structure, compliance costs, intragroup arrangements and capital requirements. Other areas in which, and examples of where, governmental policies, regulatory and accounting changes and increased public and regulatory scrutiny may have an adverse effect (some of which could be material) on NWM Group include, but are not limited to, the following: general changes in government, regulatory, competition or central bank policy (including as a result of the Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Act 2025), or changes in regulatory regimes that may influence investor decisions in the jurisdictions in which NWM Group operates;

rules relating to foreign ownership, expropriation, nationalisation and confiscation or appropriation of assets;

increased risk of legal action against NWM Group in relation to the remediation of defects in certain historical property developments;

new or increased regulations relating to data protection as well as IT controls and resilience;

the introduction of, and changes to, taxes, levies or fees applicable to NWM Group's operations, such as changes in tax rates, changes in the scope and administration of the Bank Levy, increases in the bank corporation tax surcharge in the UK, restrictions on the tax deductibility of interest payments or further restrictions imposed on the treatment of carry-forward tax losses that reduce the value of deferred tax assets and require increased payments of tax;

increased innovation in private digital asset propositions, such as stablecoin or tokenised deposits, which may challenge traditional payment methods and have other potential adverse effects on UK banks (such as higher funding costs or a reduced deposit base);

regulatory enforcement in the form of PRA imposed financial penalties for failings in banks' regulatory reporting governance and controls, and ongoing regulatory scrutiny; and the PRA's thematic reviews of the governance, controls and processes for preparing regulatory returns of selected UK banks, including NatWest Group (of which NWM Group is a part of);

changes in policy and practice regarding enforcement, investigations and sanctions, supervisory activities and reviews;

'Dear CEO' and similar letters issued by supervisors and regulators from time to time;

changes in policy intended to expand consumer access to retail investment products and services, including through the introduction of targeted support;

reform to the Consumer Credit Act 1974;

new or increased regulations relating to financial crime; and

any regulatory requirements relating to the use of artificial intelligence and large language models across the financial services industry (such as the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act). Any of these developments (including any failure to comply with or correctly interpret new rules and regulations) could also have an adverse effect on NWM Group's authorisations and licences, the products and services that NWM Group may offer, its reputation and the value of its assets, NWM Group's operations or legal entity structure, and the manner in which NWM Group conducts its business. Material consequences could arise should NWM Group be found non-compliant with these regulatory requirements. Regulatory developments may also result in an increased number of regulatory investigations and proceedings and have increased the risks relating to NWM Group's ability to comply with the applicable body of rules and regulations in the manner and within the timeframes required. Changes in laws, rules or regulations, or in their interpretation or enforcement, or the implementation of new laws, rules or regulations, including contradictory or conflicting laws, rules or regulations by key regulators or policymakers in different jurisdictions (such as divergence of regulations of digital assets and cryptocurrency), or failure by NWM Group to comply with such laws, rules and regulations, may adversely affect NWM Group's business, results of operations and outlook. In addition, uncertainty and insufficient international regulatory coordination as enhanced supervisory standards are developed and implemented may adversely affect NWM Group's reputation, ability to engage in effective business, capital and risk management planning. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group is exposed to the risks of various litigation matters, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations as well as remedial undertakings, the outcomes of which are inherently difficult to predict, and which could have an adverse effect on NWM Group. NWM Group's operations are diverse and complex and it operates in legal and regulatory environments that expose it to potentially significant civil actions (including those following on from regulatory sanction), as well as criminal, regulatory and governmental proceedings. NWM Group has resolved a number of legal and regulatory actions over the past several years but continues to be, and may in the future be, involved in such actions in the US, the UK, Asia, Europe and other jurisdictions. NWM Group is, has been or will likely be involved in a number of significant legal and regulatory actions, including investigations, proceedings and ongoing reviews (both formal and informal) by governmental law enforcement and other agencies and litigation proceedings, including in relation to the offering of securities, conduct in the foreign exchange market, the setting of benchmark rates such as LIBOR and related derivatives trading, the issuance, underwriting, and sales and trading of fixed-income securities (including government securities), product mis-selling, customer mistreatment, anti-money laundering, antitrust, VAT recovery, record keeping, reporting, and various other issues. There is also an increasing risk of new class action claims being brought against NWM Group in the Competition Appeal Tribunal for breaches of competition law, as well as a risk of activist actions, particularly relating to climate change and sustainability-related matters. Legal and regulatory actions are subject to many uncertainties, and their outcomes, including the timing, amount of fines, damages or settlements or the form of any settlements, which may be material and in excess of any related provisions, are often difficult to predict, particularly in the early stages of a case or investigation. NWM Group's expectation for resolution may change and substantial additional provisions and costs may be recognised in respect of any matter. The resolution of significant investigations includes NWM Plc's December 2021 spoofing-related guilty plea in the United States that was agreed with the US Department of Justice ('DOJ'), and involves a multi-year period of probation and ongoing commitments to improve the compliance programme and reporting obligations. In the event that NWM Plc does not meet its obligations to the DOJ, this may lead to adverse consequences such as findings that NWM Plc violated its probation term and possible re-sentencing, and/or increased costs, amongst other consequences. For additional information relating to this and other legal and regulatory proceedings and matters to which NWM Group is currently exposed, see 'Litigation and regulatory matters' at Note 25 to the consolidated accounts. Recently resolved matters or adverse outcomes or resolution of current or future legal or regulatory matters, could increase the risk of greater regulatory and third-party scrutiny and/or result in future legal or regulatory actions, and could have material financial, reputational, or collateral consequences for NWM Group's business and result in restrictions or limitations on NWM Group's operations. These may include the effective or actual disqualification from carrying on certain regulated activities and consequences resulting from the need to reapply for various important licences or obtain waivers to conduct certain existing activities of NWM Group, particularly but not solely in the US, which may take a significant period of time and the results and implications of which are uncertain. Disqualification from carrying on any activities, whether automatically as a result of the resolution of a particular matter or as a result of the failure to obtain such licences or waivers could adversely affect NWM Group's business, in particular in the US. This in turn and/or any fines, settlement payments or penalties may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Similar consequences could result from legal or regulatory actions relating to other parts of NatWest Group. Failure to comply with undertakings made by NWM Group to its regulators, or the conditions of probation resulting from the spoofing-related guilty plea, may result in additional measures or penalties being taken against NWM Group. In addition, any failure to administer conduct redress processes adequately, or to handle individual complaints fairly or appropriately, could result in further claims as well as the imposition of additional measures or limitations on NWM Group's operations, additional supervision by NWM Group's regulators, and loss of investor confidence. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation.



Changes in tax legislation (or application thereof) or failure to generate future taxable profits may impact the recoverability of certain deferred tax assets recognised by NWM Group.



In accordance with the accounting policies set out in the section 'Critical accounting policies', NWM Group has recognised deferred tax assets on losses available to relieve future profits from tax only to the extent it is probable that they will be recovered. The deferred tax assets are quantified on the basis of current tax legislation and accounting standards and are subject to change in respect of the future rates of tax or the rules for computing taxable profits and offsetting allowable losses. Failure to generate sufficient future taxable profits or further changes in tax legislation or the application thereof (including with respect to rates of tax) or changes in accounting standards may reduce the recoverable amount of the recognised tax loss deferred tax assets, amounting to £132 million as at 31 December 2025. Changes to the treatment of certain deferred tax assets may impact NWM Group's capital position. In addition, NWM Group's interpretation or application of relevant tax laws may differ from those of the relevant tax authorities and provisions are made for potential tax liabilities that may arise on the basis of the amounts expected to be paid to tax authorities. The amounts ultimately paid may differ materially from the amounts provided depending on the ultimate resolution of such matters. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. Climate and sustainability-related risks NWM Group and its Value Chain face climate and sustainability-related risks that may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group is subject to financial and non-financial risks associated with climate change, nature-related and social matters (together sustainability-related matters). These matters impact NWM Group directly through its own operations and employees and indirectly through its value chain, including its investors, customers, counterparties and suppliers, and business partners (collectively, our 'Value Chain'), and business activities. Financial and non-financial risks from climate change can arise through physical and transition risks. In addition, NWM Group may also be exposed to legal, regulatory or financial consequences arising from NWM Group's actions or omissions related to climate and sustainability-related matters, giving rise to liability risk. Climate-related physical risks are associated with increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including floods, wildfires and changes in climate conditions. Such events can impact employee health and safety, negatively impact local communities where NWM Group operates, damage assets, property and infrastructure, and disrupt operations and supply chains, resulting in changes in asset value, deterioration of the value of collateral or insurance shortfalls and increased costs and credit defaults. This can negatively impact the creditworthiness of customers and their ability and/or willingness to pay fees, afford new products or repay their debts, leading to increased default rates, delinquencies, write-offs and impairment charges in NWM Group's portfolios while simultaneously increasing NWM Group's own operational costs and exposing it to potential business continuity challenges. In addition, NWM Group's premises and operations, or those of its critical outsourced functions may experience damage or disruption leading to increased costs for NWM Group. Climate-related transition risks arise from the UK's and global economies' shift to net zero. The pace and nature of transition, whether orderly or disorderly, depends significantly on timely and appropriate government policy and regulatory changes, immediate actions from national and regional governments, new technological innovation, changes to supply and demand systems within industries, customer behaviour and market sentiment. In addition, there is significant uncertainty about how climate change and the world's transition to a net-zero economy will unfold over time and how and when climate and other sustainability-related risks will manifest. This could adversely impact profitability, market stability and the resilience of financial institutions, including NWM Group. In addition, the transition may affect NWM Group's customers and businesses across sectors in different ways and at different levels of risk. These timeframes are considerably longer than NWM Group's historical and current strategic, financial, resilience and investment planning horizons. Transition risks may also trigger reputational and liability exposures, especially if NatWest Group (including NWM Group) is perceived as not meeting its climate ambitions, targets and commitments, or not making progress against NatWest Group's climate transition plan. Moreover, beyond climate change, NWM Group and its Value Chain may face financial and non-financial risks arising from acute or chronic nature-related physical risks, (such as wildfires, pollution, water stress and loss of biodiversity), nature-related transition risks (such as risk arising directly or indirectly due to changes in policy, market and technology, changes in perception concerning an organisation's actual or perceived nature impacts and from legal claims) and social issues (such as data protection and privacy, impact of increased adoption of artificial intelligence technology, human rights abuse, conflict and security, land rights, labour rights and unjust working conditions, modern slavery and child labour, discrimination and lack of support for the vulnerable, negative impact on people's standard of living and health, inequality, accessible banking and financial inclusion, and financial crime). There are heightened regulatory expectations, growing scrutiny from investors, civil society, and other external stakeholders, with businesses being increasingly expected to be transparent about their efforts to identify, assess, mitigate and manage nature-related and social risks. NWM Group may face reputational, regulatory non-compliance and litigation risks if it is directly or indirectly linked to adverse nature-related or social impacts and fails to adequately manage the risks associated with those impacts. Climate and sustainability-related risks are inter-linked and may (i) adversely impact the broader economy, affecting interest rates, inflation and growth, which in turn may reduce profitability and financial stability; (ii) adversely impact asset pricing and valuations of NWM Group's and other securities, potentially triggering wider disruptions across the financial system; (iii) adversely impact the viability or resilience of business models over the medium to longer term, particularly those business models most vulnerable to climate and sustainability-related risks; (iv) result in losses from liability or reputational damage, such as negative media, activist pressure, or public criticism, if NWM Group or its Value Chain are linked to adverse climate or sustainability-related impacts; and (v) may intensify existing exposures across multiple risk categories, including credit, operational (e.g. business continuity), market and liquidity, model, reputational regulatory compliance, conduct and pension risks. Failure by NWM Group to timely identify, assess, mitigate and manage climate and sustainability-related risks, as well as failure to respond to emerging opportunities, evolving regulatory requirements, and shifting market and external expectations, may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's business, financial condition, future results, access to finance, cost of capital, reputation, and the value of its securities.



NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) strategy relating to climate and sustainability is subject to execution and reputational risks. NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments may not be achieved, and NatWest Group's climate transition plan may not be implemented, without timely and appropriate government policy, technology developments, and suppliers, customers and society supporting the transition.

NatWest Group has an ambition to be net zero across its financed emissions, assets under management and operational value chain by 2050. NatWest Group also has an ambition at least to halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030, against a 2019 baseline, supported by portfolio-level activity-based targets. NatWest Group may also announce other climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments and may withdraw, retire, amend, replace or supersede existing ones from time to time, whether or not they have been achieved, where it considers this to be appropriate having regard to its strategic objectives, or where required or appropriate to do so by applicable law, regulation or supervisory expectations. NWM Group's ability to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate transition plan, may require NWM Group to make changes to its business, operating model, existing exposures, and products and services. This may include reducing its estimated financed emissions and discontinuing certain activities over time. NatWest Group (including NWM Group), acknowledge that (i) emission reductions are unlikely to be linear; (ii) UK Parliament will set a new legal limit on greenhouse emissions as part of the Seventh Carbon Budget in June 2026 which may have an impact on the achievement of NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan; and (iii) increases in lending and financing activities may wholly or partially offset some or all these reductions, which may increase the extent of changes and reductions necessary NWM Group's ability to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's strategy, including its climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate transition plan is dependent on many factors and uncertainties beyond NWM Group's control. These include (but are not limited to): (i) the extent and pace of climate change, including the timing and manifestation of physical and transition risks and nature loss; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) the effectiveness of actions of governments, legislators, regulators and businesses; (iv) the response of wider society. NWM Group's Value Chain and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of climate and sustainability-related risks; (v) changes in customer and societal behaviour and demand; (vi) availability of commercially viable opportunities in sustainable finance markets, competition dynamics, capital markets appetite, investor expectations, and external credit and concentration risk appetites which may constrain the scale or risk profile of opportunities accessible to NWM Group; (vii) developments in available technology; (viii) the rollout of low carbon infrastructure; and (ix) the availability of accurate, verifiable, reliable, auditable, consistent and comparable data. These external factors and other uncertainties may make it complex for NWM Group to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate transition plan, and there is a risk that some or all of NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments may not be achieved, or NatWest Group's climate transition plan may not be implemented within the intended timescales, or at all. Moreover, the rising energy demand associated with artificial intelligence workloads, whether generated internally or through third-party providers, may increase NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) own operational footprint. While NatWest Group (including NWM Group) has taken initial steps to assess the potential impacts of increased artificial intelligence usage, its full effects on NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) own operational footprint remain uncertain but could have an adverse effect on achieving NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan. Any delay or failure by NWM Group in putting into effect, making progress against, or contributing to achieving NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contributing to the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation and may increase the climate and sustainability-related risks NWM Group faces.



There are significant limitations related to accessing accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable climate and sustainability-related data that contribute to substantial uncertainties in accurately assessing, managing and reporting on climate and sustainability-related information and risks, as well as making informed decisions.

NWM Group's ability to assess, manage, and report climate and sustainability-related impacts, risks, and opportunities, including the effective measurement, governance and reporting of progress against our climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan heavily depends on the availability of accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable internal and external data from customers, counterparties, suppliers, and third parties. Our internal data on customer groups, which is used to source financial exposure and emissions data, and the systems and controls supporting our non-financial reporting are considerably less sophisticated than those data, systems and controls used for financial reporting, and continue to involve manual processes. These factors may increase the risk of inaccuracies or gaps in our non-financial reporting, which could adversely affect our ability to meet regulatory, investor or stakeholder expectations. In the absence of accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable data, NWM Group may rely on estimates, proxies, or third-party methodologies, such as sectoral averages or aggregated emissions data, that may be outdated, prepared using varying assumptions, or not accurately reflect specific counterparties or customers. These limitations can affect the reliability of disclosures, including financed and facilitated emissions, and may hinder decision-making, risk management, regulatory compliance, and data consolidation. This may result in misjudging progress against climate ambitions, targets and commitments, misallocating capital, or underestimating financial and reputational risks, while also reducing comparability across institutions and increasing scrutiny from stakeholders and regulators. NWM Group's assessment of climate and sustainability-related impacts, risks, and opportunities is expected to evolve as data quality and methodologies improve. Current data gaps, limitations, and reliance on estimates or third-party inputs may materially impact NWM Group's ability to make informed decisions on climate and sustainability-related matters, manage risks, comply with disclosure requirements, and monitor progress against NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan. As a result, climate and sustainability-related disclosures may be amended, updated, or restated from time to time as methodologies, data quality or regulatory expectations evolve. NWM Group does not undertake to restate prior disclosures except as required by applicable law or regulation, even where subsequently available data or methodologies differ from those used at the time of the original disclosure. Climate risks are inherently forward-looking and complex to model. The lack of historical data, evolving scientific understanding, and immature measurement frameworks introduce significant uncertainty into scenario analysis and financial forecasting. The outputs of climate risk modelling, such as emissions pathways and reduction targets, are subject to long timeframes and assumptions that differ significantly from traditional financial planning cycles. NWM Group's internal capabilities to assess, model, report on and manage climate and sustainability-related risks continue to evolve. However, even when such capabilities are suitably developed, the high level of uncertainty regarding any assumptions modelled, the highly subjective nature of risk measurement and mitigation techniques coupled with persistent data gaps may result in inadequate risk management information and frameworks, or ineffective business adaptation or mitigation strategies or regulatory non-compliance. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's business, future results, financial condition, prospects, reputation and the price of its securities.



NWM Group is subject to an increasingly complex and evolving landscape of climate and sustainability-related legal, regulatory, and supervisory expectations and there is an increasing risk of regulatory non-compliance, investigations, litigation, and enforcement actions.

NWM Group is subject to an increasingly complex and evolving landscape of climate and sustainability-related legal, regulatory, and supervisory expectations, which may vary significantly and remain fragmented across the UK, EU, US, and other jurisdictions in which NWM Group operates. This growing divergence creates legal and operational uncertainty, may expose NWM Group to conflicting legal and regulatory requirements, and may increase the risks of regulatory non-compliance, regulatory enforcement and reputational damage. The growing politicisation and polarisation of climate and sustainability-related matters across jurisdictions may further exacerbate existing risks and result in reduced market access, adverse public perception, or stakeholder disengagement. Customers, investors, or stakeholders may choose not to engage with NWM Group if they perceive NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) strategy in relation to climate and sustainability as either lacking ambition or progress, or conversely, as overly focused on climate and sustainability, or if they object to specific climate or sustainability-related decisions or sectoral policies adopted by NatWest Group (including NWM Group), which may adversely affect customer relationships, investor sentiment or stakeholder engagement. For example, financing the transition of hard-to-abate sectors may be viewed by some as misaligned with climate goals, potentially resulting in reputational damage. At the same time, regulatory and enforcement approaches to climate and sustainability-related matters are increasingly diverging and, in some cases, conflicting across jurisdictions. While some authorities are advancing stricter requirements, others are introducing sanctions targeting institutions that pursue climate and sustainability-related initiatives. Furthermore, NWM Group may face litigation, complaints or other forms of challenge from shareholders, customers, campaign groups or other stakeholders arising from allegations of actual or perceived environmental or social harm, including climate-related impacts, nature-related degradation, human rights abuses, or deficiencies in governance and due diligence practices. At the same time, NWM Group may face contradictory legal or regulatory action asserting that it has placed undue or disproportionate focus on climate and sustainability-related considerations. Failure by NWM Group to comply with evolving legal and regulatory requirements, or supervisory expectations, including divergent and fragmented frameworks across jurisdictions, where relevant, may increase the risk of regulatory non-compliance, may adversely impact NWM Group's ability to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate transition plan, and may adversely impact its investor base and reputation. It may also result in regulatory non-compliance, investigations, litigation and enforcement actions, which in turn may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's business, future results, financial condition, prospects, reputation, and the price of its securities. Legal Entity Identifier: RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News