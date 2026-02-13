Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EYE PCR Receives CE Mark for fixOflex Endocapsular Device, Enabling European Market Introduction

  • CE Mark certification enables commercialization across Europe and other CE-recognizing markets
  • Clinical evidence from a 121-patient prospective study supports device safety and efficacy
  • Certification obtained under EU Medical Device Regulation 2017/745

HERAKLION, Greece, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYE PCR announces that its fixOflex endocapsular device has received CE Mark certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR 2017/745), enabling commercialization in Europe and other markets that recognize the CE Mark. This regulatory milestone validates the device's safety and efficacy, positioning EYE PCR for controlled market introduction.

EYE PCR Receives CE Mark for fixOflex Endocapsular Device

Developed under the leadership of Professor Ioannis Pallikaris over more than fifteen years of research and refinement, fixOflex is designed to preserve the form of the capsular bag and its intracapsular space during and after cataract surgery and to optimise the optical performance surgeons aim to achieve for their patients.

"For more than fifteen years, our team has worked to address one of the persistent challenges in cataract surgery: preserving the form of the capsular bag after lens removal," said Professor Ioannis Pallikaris, Founder of EYE PCR. "fixOflex was designed to preserve capsular form and optimise the optical performance that surgeons aim to achieve for their patients. CE marking of the device is an important step, and EYE PCR is planning to invest in global expansion of availability for the fixOflex technology. We look forward to sharing further developments as production and distribution plans are finalised."

Clinical Evidence

A prospective study of 121 patients showed that fixOflex achieved comparable safety to standard cataract surgery with PCO incidence of 0.83% at 12 months, compared to 13.0% in a retrospective control group. No fixOflex patients required Nd:YAG laser capsulotomy, versus 3 patients in the control group.1

About Posterior Capsule Opacification (PCO)

PCO is one of the most common complications following cataract surgery, with literature reporting incidence rates of at least 11.8% at one year.2 PCO affects visual acuity and often requires Nd:YAG laser capsulotomy to restore clear vision with some 10% requiring Nd:YAG laser capsulotomy at one year postoperatively.3 fixOflex is designed to create a barrier to lens epithelial cell migration.

About EYE PCR

EYE PCR applies science-based innovation to address some of ophthalmology's most challenging issues. Founded by Professor Ioannis Pallikaris, the company builds on decades of pioneering research in cataract and refractive surgery. EYE PCR is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with research and clinical operations based in Heraklion, Greece.

For more information, visit eyepcr.com or follow EYE PCR on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Distribution / Sales / Market Inquiries:

Fenia Pervolaraki - f.pervolaraki@eyepcr.com

Aristofanis Pallikaris - a.pallikaris@eyepcr.com

Investor Relations Opportunities:

Aristofanis Pallikaris - a.pallikaris@eyepcr.com

Memet Yazici - memet@tr.pe

General Information:

Elena Ioannou - e.ioannou@eyepcr.com

For professional use only. For indications, contraindications and warnings, please refer to the Instructions for Use (IFU). fixOflex is a registered product of EYE PCR B.V.

References

  1. Pallikaris IG, et al. Safety and efficacy of a new endocapsular device used in age-related cataract surgery: Twelve-month follow-up. Transl Vis Sci Technol. 2026;15(2):8, https://doi.org/10.1167/tvst.15.2.8
  2. Horn JD, Fisher BL, Terveen D, Fevrier H, Merchea M, Gu X. Academy IRIS Registry Analysis of Incidence of Laser Capsulotomy Due to Posterior Capsule Opacification After Intraocular Lens Implantation. Clin Ophthalmol. 2022;16:1721-1730. https://doi.org/10.2147/OPTH.S358059.
  3. Konopinska J, Mlynarczyk M, Dmuchowska DA, Obuchowska I. Posterior Capsule Opacification: A Review of Experimental Studies. J Clin Med. 2021;10(13):2847. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm10132847.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891556/EYE_PCR_fixOflex_Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eye-pcr-receives-ce-mark-for-fixoflex-endocapsular-device-enabling-european-market-introduction-302684389.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.