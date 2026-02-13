Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

13 February 2026

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (" BIPS" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing (the " Placing") and the WRAP retail offer (the " WRAP Retail Offer"), as announced on 29 January 2026 (the Placing and WRAP Retail Offer together, the " Fundraise"), raising gross proceeds of £25 million.

The Company has issued, subject to Admission (defined below), a total of 14,372,588 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company (the " Shares") at a price of 173.28 pence per Share (the " Issue Price"), representing a 0.75% premium to the cum-income NAV per Share as at 10 February 2026, being the last published NAV per Share prior to the close of the Fundraise, as announced on 12 February 2026.

7,710,707 new Shares were issued pursuant to the Placing and 6,661,881 new Shares were issued pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer.

Admission and Settlement

Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the new Shares on its Main Market for listed securities (" Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 16 February 2026 and that dealings in the new Shares will commence at that time.

The new Shares will be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passuwith the existing Shares.

Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 256,851,911 shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer are conditional on Admission becoming effective.

For further information please contact:

Invesco Fund Managers Limited Will Ellis John Armstrong-Denby Eachann Bruce +44(0)20 7543 3500 Winterflood Securities (Broker to the Company) Hugh Middleton Neil Morgan +44(0)20 3100 0000 Winterflood Retail Access Platform Sophia Bechev Kaitlan Billings wrap@winterflood.com +44(0)20 3100 0214

Winterflood Securities Limited (" Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to

the Placing. The Placing is not being underwritten.

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The content of this announcement has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the " United States" or " US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in any such jurisdiction.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " US Securities Act") or under the applicable state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States. No public o?ering of the Shares is being made in the United States. The Shares are being o?ered and sold outside the United States in " o?shore transactions", as de?ned in, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the US Securities Act (" Regulation S") to non-US persons (within the meaning of Regulation S). In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

WRAP is a proprietary technology platform owned and operated by Winterflood Securities Ltd (registered address at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3GA; FRN 141455). Winterflood Securities Ltd (" Winterflood") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to the WRAP Retail Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in connection with the WRAP Retail Offer, Admission and the other arrangements referred to in this announcement.

The value of Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. None of Winterflood or any of its affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Winterflood and its affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Any indication in this announcement of the price at which the Ordinary Shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. The WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.