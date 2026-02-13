Mollyroe Plc - Further GBP 5,000 raised on the same terms as the GBP 300,000 raised, announced 10 February

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

13 February 2026

MOLLYROE PLC

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Further GBP 5,000 raised on the same terms as the GBP 300,000 raised, announced 10 February

Mollyroe plc [AQSE: MOY], an investment company, focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, announces that it has raised a further £5,000 on top of the £300,000 raised, as announced on 10 February and on the same terms, through the issue of a further 2,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.0025 per Ordinary Share.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

An application will be made for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market of the Subscription Shares, with admission anticipated on or around 18 February 2026 ("Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 162,275,480 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 162,275,480. This figure should be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

About Mollyroe Plc

Mollyroe's investment strategy includes finding investment opportunities in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces that we consider are the next computing paradigm and one that will fundamentally change human and machine interaction.

The interplay between these technologies and technologies traditionally created for the games and content industries (including but not limited to Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Unity) is disrupting numerous sectors including the film and content industry.

Mollyroe's ambition is clear: we want to offer our investors value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value. We are not here to back incremental innovation. We are here to support breakthroughs.