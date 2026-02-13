Regulatory News:

On the Occasion of the Launch of the New Indirect National Strategic Fund, Kaleon Expands Its Shareholder Base of Italian Institutional Investors Through the Purchase of Approximately 1.1% of the Share Capital From Its Majority Shareholder L6A4 S.r.l.

Kaleon S.p.A. ("Kaleon" or the "Company") (Paris:ALKLN) (MIL:KLN), a company owned by the Borromeo family specializing in the management and enhancement of important artistic, natural and museum assets for tourism purposes ("Kaleon" or the "Company"), on the occasion of the launch of the new Indirect National Strategic Fund, is expanding its shareholder base of Italian institutional investors through a market transaction executed on 12 February 2026 with the absolute majority shareholder L6A4 S.r.l. (the "Transaction

As part of the Transaction, 150,000 Kaleon shares were purchased for a total outlay of €600,000, representing a stake of approximately 1.1% of the Company's share capital.

Following the Transaction, considering the purchases made on the market after the listing, L6A4 S.r.l. remains the absolute majority shareholder, holding approximately 9.7 million Kaleon shares, equivalent to approximately 68.7% of the share capital.

About Kaleon

Kaleon is a company founded in 1983 by the Borromeo family, specialising in the management, protection, and enhancement of major artistic, natural, and museum heritage assets. Its business model is innovative, separating asset ownership from asset management, thereby promoting an entrepreneurial approach to operations. The Company's core business, Terre Borromeo, is the brand that identifies the prestigious cultural and natural sites on Lake Maggiore linked to the Borromeo family, such as Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean Islands archipelago, the Pallavicino Park in Stresa, the Mottarone Park with its 500 hectares of forest, the Rocca di Angera on the Lombardy side in the province of Varese, and the Cannero Castles in Upper Verbano. With 225 employees and over 40 years of experience in the tourism sector, Kaleon positions itself as a pioneer in high-quality cultural tourism. In 2025, Kaleon welcomed more than one million visitors. In 2024, the Company reported revenues of €21.7 million, with an operating margin of approximately 25%. Following steady growth (2013-2024 CAGR of +11%), the Company now aims to expand its activities in Italy and internationally, offering authentic and sustainable cultural experiences for future generations.

