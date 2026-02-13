DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NatWest Markets Plc 13 February 2026 Annual Report and Accounts 2025 Pillar 3 Report 2025 A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 for NatWest Markets Plc will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The document will be available on NatWest Group plc's website at https://investors.natwestgroup.com/reports-archive We have also published the 2025 Pillar 3 report, available on our website. For further information, please contact: Media Relations +44 (0) 131 523 4205 Investor relations Paul Pybus NatWest Markets Plc +44 (0) 207 085 6448 For the purpose of compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, this announcement also contains risk factors extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 in full unedited text. Page references in the text refer to page numbers in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Set out below are certain risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, its financial condition, and/or prospects, and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, and directly or indirectly impact the value of its securities. These risk factors are broadly categorised and should be read in conjunction with other risk factors in this section and other parts of this annual report, including the forward-looking statements section, the strategic report and the risk and capital management section. They should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties facing NWM Group. Economic and political risk NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments. NWM Group is affected by global economic and market conditions and is particularly exposed to those conditions in the UK. Uncertain and volatile economic conditions in the UK or globally can create a challenging operating environment for financial services companies such as NWM Group. The outlook for the UK and the global economy is affected by many dynamic factors including: GDP, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, asset prices (including residential and commercial property), energy prices, monetary and fiscal policy (such as increases in bank taxes), supply chain disruption, protectionist policies or trade barriers (including tariffs). Economic and market conditions could be exacerbated by a number of factors including: instability in the UK and/or global financial systems, market volatility and change, fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling, new or extended economic sanctions, volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty or instability, concerns regarding sovereign debt (including sovereign credit ratings), any lack or perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower that may trigger market-wide liquidity problems, changing demographics in the markets that NWM Group and its customers serve, rapid changes to the economic environment due to the adoption of technology, digitisation, automation, artificial intelligence, or due to the consequences of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and widening social and economic inequalities. NWM Group is also exposed to risks arising out of geopolitical events or political developments that may hinder economic or financial activity levels and may, directly or indirectly, impact UK, regional or global trade and/or NWM Group's customers and counterparties. NWM Group's business and performance could be negatively affected by political, military or diplomatic events, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict (for example, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East conflicts), terrorist acts or threats (including to critical infrastructures), more severe and frequent extreme weather events, widespread public health crises, and the responses to any of the above scenarios by various governments and markets. NWM Group may face political uncertainty in Scotland if there is another Scottish independence referendum. Scottish independence may adversely affect NWM Group plc both in relation to its entities incorporated in Scotland and in other jurisdictions. Any changes to Scotland's relationship with the UK or the EU may adversely affect the environment in which NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries operate and may require further changes to NatWest Group (including NWM Group's structure), independently or in conjunction with other mandatory or strategic structural and organisational changes, any of which could adversely affect NWM Group. The value of NWM Group's own and other securities may be materially affected by market risk (including as a result of market fluctuations). Market volatility, illiquid market conditions and disruptions in the financial markets may make it very difficult to value certain of NWM Group's own and other securities, particularly during periods of market displacement. This could cause a decline in the value of NWM Group's own and other securities, or inaccurate carrying values for certain financial instruments. Similarly, NWM Group trades a considerable amount of financial instruments (including derivatives) and volatile market conditions could result in a significant decline in NWM Group's net trading income or result in a trading loss. In addition, financial markets are susceptible to severe events evidenced by, or resulting in, rapid depreciation in asset values, which may be accompanied by a reduction in asset liquidity. Under these conditions, hedging and other risk management strategies may not be as effective at mitigating losses as they would be under more normal market conditions. Moreover, under these conditions, market participants are particularly exposed to trading strategies employed by many market participants simultaneously (and often automatically) and on a large scale, increasing NWM Group's counterparty risk. NWM Group's risk management and monitoring processes seek to quantify and mitigate NWM Group's exposure to extreme market moves. However, market events have historically been difficult to predict, and NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties could realise significant losses if severe market events were to occur. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may adversely affect NWM Group's results and financial condition. Decisions of central banks (including the Bank of England ('BoE'), the European Central Bank ('ECB'), and the US Federal Reserve) and political or market events which are outside NWM Group's control, may lead to unexpected fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Although NWM Group is principally a UK-focused banking group, it is subject to structural foreign exchange risk from capital deployed in NWM Group and its foreign subsidiaries and branches. NWM Group also issues instruments in non-sterling currencies, such as USD, that assist in meeting NWM Group's regulatory requirements. In addition, NWM Group conducts banking activity in non-sterling currencies (for example, loans, deposits and dealing activity) which affect its revenue. NWM Group also uses service providers based outside the UK for certain services and as a result certain operating expenses are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rate. NWM Group maintains policies and procedures designed to manage the impact of its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Nevertheless, changes in currency exchange rates, particularly in the sterling-US dollar and sterling-euro rates, may adversely affect various accounting and financial metrics including the value of assets, liabilities (including the total amount of instruments eligible to contribute towards the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ('MREL')), income and expenses, RWAs and hence the reported earnings and financial condition of NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Changes in interest rates will continue to affect NWM Group's business and results. NWM Group's performance is affected by changes in interest rates. Benchmark overnight interest rates, such as the UK base rate, decreased in 2025. Forward rates imply UK short term interest rates, including the UK base rate, will continue to decline in 2026, while they anticipate longer term swap rates, such as the GBP 5 and 10-year swap rates, will rise slightly across 2026. Stable interest rates support more predictable income flow and less volatility in asset and liability valuations, although persistently low and negative interest rates may adversely affect NWM Group. Further, volatility in interest rates may result in unexpected outcomes both for interest income and asset and liability valuations which may adversely affect NWM Group. For example, decreases in key benchmark rates such as the UK base rate may adversely affect NWM Group's net interest margin, and unexpected movements in spreads between key benchmark rates such as sovereign and swap rates may, in turn, affect liquidity portfolio valuations. In addition, unexpected sharp rises in rates may also have negative impacts on some asset and derivative valuations.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)