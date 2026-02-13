Anzeige
WKN: A3DS0H | ISIN: GB00BM8PJY71 | Ticker-Symbol: RYSD
Xetra
12.02.26 | 17:37
6,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8606,92008:58
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results 
NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 
2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
NatWest Markets Plc 13 February 2026 
 
Annual Report and Accounts 2025 
 
Pillar 3 Report 2025 

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 for NatWest Markets Plc will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The document 
will be available on NatWest Group plc's website at https://investors.natwestgroup.com/reports-archive 
 
We have also published the 2025 Pillar 3 report, available on our website. 

For further information, please contact: 

Media Relations 
 
+44 (0) 131 523 4205 

Investor relations 
 
Paul Pybus 
 
NatWest Markets Plc 
 
+44 (0) 207 085 6448 

For the purpose of compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, this announcement also contains risk 
factors extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 in full unedited text. Page references in the text refer to 
page numbers in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025. 

Principal Risks and Uncertainties 
 
Set out below are certain risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, its 
financial condition, and/or prospects, and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, and 
directly or indirectly impact the value of its securities. These risk factors are broadly categorised and should be 
read in conjunction with other risk factors in this section and other parts of this annual report, including the 
forward-looking statements section, the strategic report and the risk and capital management section. They should not 
be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties facing NWM Group. 
 
Economic and political risk 
 
NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK 
and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist 
policies, and geopolitical developments. 
 
NWM Group is affected by global economic and market conditions and is particularly exposed to those conditions in the 
UK. Uncertain and volatile economic conditions in the UK or globally can create a challenging operating environment for 
financial services companies such as NWM Group. The outlook for the UK and the global economy is affected by many 
dynamic factors including: GDP, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, asset prices (including residential and 
commercial property), energy prices, monetary and fiscal policy (such as increases in bank taxes), supply chain 
disruption, protectionist policies or trade barriers (including tariffs). 
 
Economic and market conditions could be exacerbated by a number of factors including: instability in the UK and/or 
global financial systems, market volatility and change, fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling, new or 
extended economic sanctions, volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty or instability, concerns regarding 
sovereign debt (including sovereign credit ratings), any lack or perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty 
or borrower that may trigger market-wide liquidity problems, changing demographics in the markets that NWM Group and 
its customers serve, rapid changes to the economic environment due to the adoption of technology, digitisation, 
automation, artificial intelligence, or due to the consequences of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental 
degradation, and widening social and economic inequalities. 
 
NWM Group is also exposed to risks arising out of geopolitical events or political developments that may hinder 
economic or financial activity levels and may, directly or indirectly, impact UK, regional or global trade and/or NWM 
Group's customers and counterparties. NWM Group's business and performance could be negatively affected by political, 
military or diplomatic events, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict (for example, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and 
Middle East conflicts), terrorist acts or threats (including to critical infrastructures), more severe and frequent 
extreme weather events, widespread public health crises, and the responses to any of the above scenarios by various 
governments and markets. 
 
NWM Group may face political uncertainty in Scotland if there is another Scottish independence referendum. Scottish 
independence may adversely affect NWM Group plc both in relation to its entities incorporated in Scotland and in other 
jurisdictions. 
 
Any changes to Scotland's relationship with the UK or the EU may adversely affect the environment in which NatWest 
Group plc and its subsidiaries operate and may require further changes to NatWest Group (including NWM Group's 
structure), independently or in conjunction with other mandatory or strategic structural and organisational changes, 
any of which could adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
The value of NWM Group's own and other securities may be materially affected by market risk (including as a result of 
market fluctuations). Market volatility, illiquid market conditions and disruptions in the financial markets may make 
it very difficult to value certain of NWM Group's own and other securities, particularly during periods of market 
displacement. This could cause a decline in the value of NWM Group's own and other securities, or inaccurate carrying 
values for certain financial instruments. Similarly, NWM Group trades a considerable amount of financial instruments 
(including derivatives) and volatile market conditions could result in a significant decline in NWM Group's net trading 
income or result in a trading loss. 
 
In addition, financial markets are susceptible to severe events evidenced by, or resulting in, rapid depreciation in 
asset values, which may be accompanied by a reduction in asset liquidity. Under these conditions, hedging and other 
risk management strategies may not be as effective at mitigating losses as they would be under more normal market 
conditions. Moreover, under these conditions, market participants are particularly exposed to trading strategies 
employed by many market participants simultaneously (and often automatically) and on a large scale, increasing NWM 
Group's counterparty risk. NWM Group's risk management and monitoring processes seek to quantify and mitigate NWM 
Group's exposure to extreme market moves. However, market events have historically been difficult to predict, and NWM 
Group, its customers and its counterparties could realise significant losses if severe market events were to occur. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may adversely affect NWM Group's results and financial condition. 
 
Decisions of central banks (including the Bank of England ('BoE'), the European Central Bank ('ECB'), and the US 
Federal Reserve) and political or market events which are outside NWM Group's control, may lead to unexpected 
fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Although NWM Group is principally a UK-focused banking group, it is subject to 
structural foreign exchange risk from capital deployed in NWM Group and its foreign subsidiaries and branches. NWM 
Group also issues instruments in non-sterling currencies, such as USD, that assist in meeting NWM Group's regulatory 
requirements. In addition, NWM Group conducts banking activity in non-sterling currencies (for example, loans, deposits 
and dealing activity) which affect its revenue. NWM Group also uses service providers based outside the UK for certain 
services and as a result certain operating expenses are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rate. NWM Group 
maintains policies and procedures designed to manage the impact of its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange 
rates. Nevertheless, changes in currency exchange rates, particularly in the sterling-US dollar and sterling-euro 
rates, may adversely affect various accounting and financial metrics including the value of assets, liabilities 
(including the total amount of instruments eligible to contribute towards the minimum requirement for own funds and 
eligible liabilities ('MREL')), income and expenses, RWAs and hence the reported earnings and financial condition of 
NWM Group. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
Changes in interest rates will continue to affect NWM Group's business and results. 
 
NWM Group's performance is affected by changes in interest rates. Benchmark overnight interest rates, such as the UK 
base rate, decreased in 2025. Forward rates imply UK short term interest rates, including the UK base rate, will 
continue to decline in 2026, while they anticipate longer term swap rates, such as the GBP 5 and 10-year swap rates, 
will rise slightly across 2026. Stable interest rates support more predictable income flow and less volatility in asset 
and liability valuations, although persistently low and negative interest rates may adversely affect NWM Group. 
Further, volatility in interest rates may result in unexpected outcomes both for interest income and asset and 
liability valuations which may adversely affect NWM Group. For example, decreases in key benchmark rates such as the UK 
base rate may adversely affect NWM Group's net interest margin, and unexpected movements in spreads between key 
benchmark rates such as sovereign and swap rates may, in turn, affect liquidity portfolio valuations. In addition, 
unexpected sharp rises in rates may also have negative impacts on some asset and derivative valuations.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
