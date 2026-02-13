Brazilian scientists have developed a slope-based framework for agrivoltaics, finding that sites below 15% gradient offer the best balance between agricultural suitability and technical feasibility. Their review of 30 studies shows that steeper terrain can host PV systems with adapted designs, land-use limits, erosion risks, and rising installation costs.Researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in Brazil have developed a framework to assess soil agricultural suitability for agrivoltaics, finding that slopes below 15% provide the most balanced conditions for project deployment. ...

