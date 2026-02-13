SKYWORTH PV to participate in Expo Greater Amsterdam with its SUN Mate balcony PV solution

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy prices remain high and households increasingly pursue energy independence, balcony photovoltaic systems are emerging as an important force in Europe's distributed solar market. These small-scale solar solutions require no complex construction and can be installed with ease, gradually moving from a "niche supplement" toward mainstream adoption. They are providing urban residents -especially apartment dwellers, with a new green energy option.

To address Europe's diverse residential environments and balcony structures, SKYWORTH PV has introduced the SUN Mate balcony PV solution, designed around flexible installation, easy connection, and high-efficiency power generation.

Market Size and Growth Trends

Germany has undoubtedly become the bellwether of Europe's balcony PV development. By mid-2025, more than 1 million balcony PV systems had been officially registered in Germany, while industry estimates suggest that the actual number of installed systems may reach between 3 and 4 million units, with total installed capacity approaching 1GW. In the first half of 2025 alone, around 300,000 new systems were added, maintaining strong growth momentum.

Beyond Germany, balcony PV is showing diverse development trends across other European countries. Markets in France, Austria, Poland, and Italy remain smaller but continue to grow steadily. By the end of 2024, France's cumulative installed capacity of PV systems under 1kW had reached 34MW, while Austria has seen consistent annual additions of approximately 10-15MW.

Industry statistics estimate that the total number of balcony PV systems across Europe currently stands between 4 and 5 million units, with Germany maintaining a dominant position.

Policy Support as a Key Driver

Governments across Europe have recognized the role of balcony PV in promoting energy independence and achieving carbon neutrality goals, and many have begun implementing supportive measures. For example:

Germany: Direct financial subsidies and simplified procedures without complex permits.

Direct financial subsidies and simplified procedures without complex permits. Netherlands: Net metering policies encouraging adoption and allowing surplus electricity to be fed back into the grid.

Net metering policies encouraging adoption and allowing surplus electricity to be fed back into the grid. France: Simplified permitting processes for small-scale solar installations.

Simplified permitting processes for small-scale solar installations. Italy: Tax credits for solar panel installations, including balcony systems.

These policies have lowered entry barriers for users while accelerating adoption and expanding market penetration across different countries.

Technology and Installation Trends

Balcony PV systems typically feature lightweight and modular designs. Users can mount panels on balconies or terraces and connect electricity to their home grid via plug-and-play solutions, making installation and usage highly convenient. System capacity generally ranges between 0.5-1kW. With improvements in module efficiency and microinverter technology, peak-time power generation performance continues to increase.

At the same time, more users are adopting integrated solutions that include small-scale energy storage, enabling better coordination between generation and storage. This trend provides more stable household energy support while also driving the development of related equipment such as compact batteries and microinverters.

SKYWORTH PV Launches the SUN MATE Balcony PV System to Meet Diverse Installation Needs

The SUN Mate integrates high-efficiency all-black TOPCon modules, microinverters, and dedicated mounting structures into a single solution. With plug-and-play functionality, users can quickly complete installation and begin generating electricity without complex construction.

To accommodate different residential layouts and spatial needs, SUN Mate offers multiple installation options, including:

Railing Mounting: Ideal for balcony railings, maximizing vertical space utilization.

Ideal for balcony railings, maximizing vertical space utilization. Sunshade Mounting: Suitable for awnings or overhead balcony structures, combining shading and power generation.

Suitable for awnings or overhead balcony structures, combining shading and power generation. Ground Mounting: Designed for gardens, terraces, or ground spaces, offering flexible layout options.

Through modular design, SUN Mate can be flexibly configured based on user requirements, enabling apartment residents, urban households, and rental users to easily participate in clean energy adoption.

SKYWORTH PV will participate in Expo Greater Amsterdam, held in the Netherlands from March 10-12, 2026, at Booth A9, where a range of residential solar and energy storage solutions-including balcony PV systems-will be showcased. Industry partners and energy professionals are warmly invited to visit and connect.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyworth-pv-to-participate-in-expo-greater-amsterdam-with-its-sun-mate-balcony-pv-solution-302687374.html