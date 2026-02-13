New boards will support the company's strategic expansion across Europe and enhance opportunities between Planet and global security partners

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced at the 2026 Munich Security Conference the formation of two world-class advisory bodies: its European Advisory Board and Defense and Intelligence (D&I) Advisory Board.

Composed of global leaders with renowned government, military, and diplomatic expertise, the development of this preeminent bench of advisors underscores Planet's deepening commitment to serving a diverse global customer base, specifically focusing on strategic partnerships within Europe and expanding solutions for the national security and intelligence communities.

"The formation of these two advisory boards is a sign of Planet's commitment to these areas," said Will Marshall, CEO and Co-founder at Planet. "Our mission and customer value is only strengthened by the unparalleled expertise these individuals bring. The European Advisory Board will be instrumental in navigating policy and accelerating strategic growth across Europe a major focus for us while the Defense and Intelligence Advisory Board will help us continue to strategically develop our critical support for the national security community globally. Their guidance will directly contribute to Planet's next phase of global expansion and impact."

European Advisory Board

The European Advisory Board will be instrumental in guiding Planet's strategic expansion in Europe, meeting the needs of its growing European customer base, and helping navigate the evolving European policy landscape.

Inaugural Members:

Carl Bildt: Cochair, European Council on Foreign Relations Former Prime Minister of Sweden

Cochair, European Council on Foreign Relations Former Prime Minister of Sweden Dr. Neelie Kroes: Former Vice President of the European Commission

Former Vice President of the European Commission David Miliband: CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Former Foreign Minister of the UK

CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Former Foreign Minister of the UK Oleksii Reznikov: Former Minister of Defence, Ukraine

Former Minister of Defence, Ukraine Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen: Director of ETH Zurich Former Head of Science at NASA

Learn more about the European Advisory Board's mission and members.

Defense and Intelligence Advisory Board

The D&I Advisory Board will serve as expert counsel as Planet continues to develop and expand its solutions and offerings for the national security and intelligence communities. The distinguished members bring deep experience from the highest levels of the U.S. and allied governments.

Inaugural Members:

Sir Jeremy Fleming: Former Director, GCHQ, UK

Former Director, GCHQ, UK Michèle Flournoy: Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Undersecretary of Defense, USA

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Undersecretary of Defense, USA Gen. (Ret.) Tod Wolters: Former Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), NATO

Learn more about the D&I Advisory Board's mission and members.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest commercial Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers in the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

