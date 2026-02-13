Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
13.02.2026 08:54 Uhr
5-Star Spring Break & Easter Holiday Stays in Singapore: Save More at Grand Park City Hall with Family Suites and Exclusive Deals

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers planning a March school holiday trip, Easter getaway or spring break in Singapore can now enjoy special savings and spacious five-star comfort at Grand Park City Hall, a centrally located luxury hotel in the heart of the city. With exclusive seasonal offers and flexible room options, it's an ideal choice for those searching for a family-friendly hotel in Singapore city centre or a premium stay close to top attractions.

Family Suite at Grand Park City Hall

Ideal for families, couples and multi-generational travellers, the hotel's ongoing sale for bookings by 28 February 2026 features up to 30% off all rooms and suites, combining value with the comfort of a full-service five-star experience. Whether it's a quick city break or a longer holiday, guests can enjoy both space and convenience in one prime location.

Stay in the Heart of Singapore's Civic District

Situated within Singapore's historic Civic District, Grand Park City Hall places guests just minutes from cultural landmarks, museums, shopping malls and diverse dining spots. Major transport links nearby make exploring Marina Bay, Orchard Road and the city's lifestyle precincts effortless, helping visitors maximise their holiday time without long commutes.

Flexible Room Options for Families & Groups

Families travelling with children will appreciate the hotel's dedicated Family Suite, designed with a play-themed room for the young ones and an interconnecting room for comfortable restful nights.

For larger groups or friends travelling together, the hotel also offers triple and double king room configurations - ideal for three or four guests who prefer to share one room rather than book multiple rooms. These versatile layouts make it easy for everyone to stay together comfortably.

More Reasons Travellers Choose Grand Park City Hall

Guests can enjoy:

  • 30% off all rooms & suites for bookings by 28 February, for stays from 1 March to 27 June
  • Outdoor swimming pool and fitness facilities
  • Contemporary dining experiences and local flavours at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar
  • Central access to the Civic District,Marina Bay, Orchard Road and major attractions
  • Warm, personalised five-star hospitality

Whether it's a fun-filled school holiday with the kids, a romantic Easter weekend, or a relaxed spring escape, Grand Park City Hall delivers comfort, connectivity and value.

View the seasonal sale:
https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-city-hall/offers/sale

Explore the Family Suite:
https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-city-hall/stay/family-suite

Grand Park City Hall Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903676/DSC_8574.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721008/GPCH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5-star-spring-break--easter-holiday-stays-in-singapore-save-more-at-grand-park-city-hall-with-family-suites-and-exclusive-deals-302687467.html

