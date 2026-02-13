The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding that classified greenhouse gases as a threat to public health, removing the legal basis used to regulate carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act.From pv magazine USA The EPA issued a final rule this week formally repealing the 2009 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Endangerment Finding. The move, announced by Administrator Lee Zeldin alongside President Donald Trump in the White House, eliminates the scientific and legal prerequisite used for nearly two decades to regulate carbon emissions and provide federal support for ...

