Long Branch, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - VRC Medical Services, a women-owned specialty pharmaceutical distribution company supporting clinical research, announced the launch of a dedicated comparator support program designed to help biosimilar clinical trials move forward without delays caused by sourcing and supply-chain constraints.

The new program centralizes comparator sourcing, compliance documentation, and trial-specific logistics into a single operational framework, allowing clinical research organizations to reduce procurement timelines and mitigate risks associated with reference product availability.

Comparator drugs are required for head-to-head clinical trials that demonstrate biosimilarity. Delays in sourcing these reference products can disrupt study timelines, increase costs, and slow the introduction of competitive therapies into the market.

Comparator access is especially critical for high-cost biologics used in oncology and autoimmune care, including therapies such as rituximab, trastuzumab, bevacizumab, infliximab, and adalimumab. These drug categories represent some of the most expensive and widely prescribed biologics in the U.S. healthcare system. When comparator access is delayed or restricted for these reference products, biosimilar development stalls, competition is postponed, and drug prices remain elevated. VRC Medical Services supports the sourcing and execution required for clinical trials targeting these therapeutic areas, helping enable competitive entry in categories with significant cost and patient impact.

"Reliable comparator access is essential for biosimilar development," said Stephanie Corba, Chief Executive Officer and President of VRC Medical Services. "This program was created to remove sourcing uncertainty so clinical teams can stay focused on executing their trials and advancing competition."

Operational Focus on Trial Continuity

The comparator support program includes:

Trial-specific sourcing workflows aligned with protocol requirements

Redundant supply pathways to reduce dependency on single sources

Enhanced chain-of-custody and compliance documentation

Ongoing monitoring to support continuity throughout trial phases

These capabilities are designed to support biosimilar and generic development programs across oncology, immunology, and chronic disease research.

Supporting Competition Through Execution

Stephen Corba, Chief Executive Officer of Investigational Drug Delivery (IDD) LLC and a Director at VRC Medical Services, contributes operational expertise in comparator sourcing and clinical trial logistics to support the program's execution.

"Lower drug prices don't materialize through policy alone," said Stephen Corba. "They require execution at the infrastructure level. Comparator access is one of the most important, and least visible, enablers of competition."

Over the past 15 years, under Corba's guidance, sourcing frameworks supporting biosimilar development have helped clinical trials proceed without unnecessary disruption, reinforcing the market conditions needed for competition and affordability.

Alignment with Drug Pricing and Competition Initiatives

The launch of this program aligns with federal prescription drug pricing initiatives that emphasize increased competition and biosimilar adoption as mechanisms for reducing healthcare costs (TrumpRX.gov).

"Policy sets the direction," Corba added. "Operational execution determines whether those goals are achieved."

About the company: VRC Medical Services is a women-minority-owned specialty pharmaceutical distribution company focused on supporting clinical research through compliant comparator sourcing, logistics, and supply-chain solutions. The company works with hospitals, research organizations, and Contract Research Organizations to help advance competition, improve affordability, and strengthen the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

