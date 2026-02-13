Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how people live and work, often sparking debates over its potential risks and benefits. While some fear that AI could replace jobs, invade privacy, and compromise creativity, others are looking for ways to harness AI's power for good. AI Twin, a new digital assistant designed to enhance daily living, is stepping in to shift the conversation toward a future where AI empowers individuals, making their lives easier, more organized, and more productive without compromising their privacy.

AI Twin Introduces Personalized Digital Assistant for Smarter Living and Enhanced Productivity

AI Twin: Your Privacy-First Personal OS

AI Twin is your privacy-first Personal OS - a calm, integrated hub for life and work. It doesn't aim to replace human effort or creativity; rather, it is designed to complement and elevate your capabilities by helping you make smarter decisions, stay organized, and focus on what truly matters.

AI Twin's founder, Gary Singh Dhanda - born and raised in Scotland - created the platform to offer a calm, privacy-first way for people to stay more prepared and confident in their daily lives.

What Is an AI Twin?

AI Twin is platform-agnostic, working across apps and devices without locking users into any specific provider. It integrates seamlessly with existing tech, supporting everything from doctor appointment prep to job interviews, CVs, life admin, and fitness plans. AI Twin learns your routines, preferences, and goals to help you navigate daily tasks with ease and confidence. Whether managing your calendar, drafting emails, or preparing for meetings, your AI Twin works in the background to keep you ahead of the game.

Starting with tasks like replying to emails or generating content in your voice, it expands to more complex functions. Imagine walking into a meeting with an AI-generated agenda or arriving at a healthcare appointment with a summary of your medical history. AI Twin amplifies your best self, respects your privacy, and works quietly in the background, helping you stay on top of life's demands. It doesn't replace you but augments your capabilities, providing the clarity needed to focus on what matters.

A New Approach to Data Privacy

In a world where data breaches and privacy violations are all too common, AI Twin sets a new standard for trust and transparency. Unlike many AI systems that gather and sell personal data without user consent, AI Twin is built with privacy at its core. It operates on an opt-in basis, ensuring that you remain in control of the information you share and how it's used. AI Twin emphasizes field-level consent, explainability, and auditability, ensuring that you are always in control of your data.

You can track what the assistant knows, review any content it generates, and even ask it to forget certain information at any time. This level of control gives users peace of mind, knowing that their data is secure and that their digital assistant is always working in their best interest.

Read it. Understand it. Question it. Every AI output should meet your standards.

Revolutionizing Productivity and Efficiency

Imagine a world where your digital assistant not only takes care of mundane tasks but actively contributes to smarter decision-making. Here are just a few ways AI Twin will transform productivity:

Streamline Routine Tasks: An entrepreneur can save hours each week by delegating tasks like scheduling, email triage, and proposal creation to their AI Twin, allowing them to focus on more strategic work.

A busy parent can walk into a doctor's appointment with a complete and organized overview of their child's medical history, helping them communicate more effectively with healthcare providers. AI Twin prepares, not prescribes.

A busy parent can walk into a doctor's appointment with a complete and organized overview of their child's medical history, helping them communicate more effectively with healthcare providers. Boost Workplace Efficiency: A manager can use AI Twin to generate meeting agendas, draft follow-up emails, and prioritize tasks, reducing stress and avoiding burnout while staying on top of important projects.

AI Twin is designed to adapt as you grow and evolve, making it a trusted partner for the long term. With its ability to track your goals and reflect your values, AI Twin helps you stay on track with personal development, health goals, and productivity milestones.

The Future of AI: Partnering with Humans for Smarter Living

While AI has often been perceived as a tool for automation or a potential threat to human workers, AI Twin offers a different vision. Rather than replacing human intelligence, it augments it, allowing individuals to take on more with less stress. With AI Twin, you can focus on your most important tasks, knowing that your digital assistant is handling the rest.

The future of AI is centered on partnership, where technology works for individuals, not against them. AI Twin is pioneering this shift, helping you be "on your best day, every day".

What's Next for AI Twin?

The AI Twin framework is live, and the first Test Drive is open while the full V1 consumer app is in active build. People can join the waitlist at www.ai-twin.co.uk, explore the demo, and, for those who want to go deeper, purchase founding member options such as Priority Passes that unlock early access, live sprints, and small-group build calls with founder Gary Singh Dhanda. This founding community is focused on calm innovation, security, and shaping the future of personal AI.

The upcoming AI Twin app will introduce features such as a Private Vault for sensitive data, smart capture and upload tools to make it easy to add information from documents, photos, notes, and then integrations with users' favourite apps. The goal is to create a single intelligent layer that sits calmly over life and work, helping people orchestrate tools, tasks, and decisions from one trusted place.

Advanced features include Smart Timelines, Wearables, and Family Hub, all designed to make your AI Twin a trusted partner for work and life.

Waitlist and Test Drive Open

Ready for calm? Join the waitlist today at www.ai-twin.co.uk.



For more updates and to connect with us, feel free to reach out to Gary Dhanda on LinkedIn or follow AI Twin on LinkedIn.

About AI Twin

AI Twin is your gateway to a privacy-first Personal OS that enhances both your work and life. It integrates secure data management, comprehensive audit logs, and adaptive intelligence to assist with everything from everyday tasks to professional projects. Featuring smart uploads, voice or text input, and a personalized learning bot, AI Twin is built to evolve alongside you, helping you learn, stay organized, and succeed while safeguarding your privacy.

AI Twin is built with strict governance principles, combining full auditability with a clear separation of preparation vs advice to ensure safe, transparent, user-controlled intelligence.

