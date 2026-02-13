"Speak to someone you trust, even if you don't think it's a scam" - LexisNexis Risk Solutions issues advice to help consumers avoid romance fraud

ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions issues updated advice to help online dating app and other online users spot the warning signs and avoid becoming a victim of romance fraud.

"Romance scams can go on for weeks, months or even years because targets are encouraged to be secretive and conceal what's happening from friends and family," says Rob Woods director of fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

"Our advice to anyone in an online relationship who is being asked to keep it a secret is to confide in a trusted friend or relative - even if you don't think it's a scam. It's not always an online dating contact either, scammers also target people on social media, chat forums and general interest platforms.

"A friend's impartial view could be all that's needed to break the spell, which relies heavily on the victim wanting to believe it's real. It's vital that people pluck up the courage to talk to someone, because even if the fraud only lasts a few weeks, the financial and emotional impact of the deception can last a lifetime."

The following are tactics scammers use to persuade victims that they are genuine:

The scammer will groom targets for weeks or months without asking them for anything, to gain their trust and build what feels like a genuine relationship.

They will typically invent reasons why they can't meet their target in person or talk on the phone, such as they work on an oil rig or for a secretive organisation like the military.

The scammer will convince them that secrecy is essential and ask them not to talk to any friends or family about their relationship. This is to avoid other people breaking the illusion of the scam.

They might give other reasons for secrecy. For example, they are going through a divorce or their partner died and they don't want people knowing they are in a new relationship. Other excuses include going through legal proceedings, being part of a police investigation or being in the public eye.

Initially the fraudster might give or lend the victim small sums of money or lavish gifts on them. This is a tactical investment by the scammer to convince the victim that they are genuine.

After the initial grooming, the scammer will invent scenarios involving the urgent need for money, such as someone is gravely ill or in trouble with the law. Rather than ask for help, they may wait for the victim to offer to help. They may even refuse the help at first.

Bad actors will ask victims for alternative forms of payment that are harder to trace, such as money transfer apps, gift cards or crypto.

If the scammer asks to send the victim money for them to withdraw and send it back to them or to someone else, this is money laundering and the victim could face prosecution.

How to avoid being tricked

Never send money, gift cards or other valuables to someone you've never met in person.

Always speak to a family member, trusted friend or colleague - even if you don't think it's a scam. This is exactly what the scammer doesn't want you to do, since it risks the illusion being shattered and them losing control of the scam.

Woods continued: "There may be more talk about romance scams at this time of year, but they are happening all of the time, driven in large part by scam call centres using tried and tested scripts and resources. Look out for the warning signs, especially if you're being asked to keep the relationship a secret. Talk to someone you trust - their advice could avoid the heartbreak that comes from falling foul of these pernicious crimes."

